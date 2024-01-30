The Buzziest Brunch Spots in Houston Right Now

Travelers Table | Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Travelers Table | Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Here in Houston, we love a good time. We also love good food, and the best way to mash those two things up is with a bangin’ brunch experience. Our Houston brunch game has it all: Sunday buffets stacked with ceviches, huevos, tostadas and, while you can’t eat this, live music. Badass fried chicken and waffle, hangover-soothing Bloody Marys paired with greasy-in-a-great-way brunch burgers, and one spot that’s crafted the morning-pick-me-up you never knew you needed. (It’s a spaghetti sandwich.) Plus, patios! Gulf oysters! Champagne! Make your weekend exponentially better with a visit to these damn fine Houston brunch spots.

Brunch Restaurants in Montrose Bludorn Montrose

Chef Aaron Bludorn’s namesake stunner is probably Houston’s top culinary addition of the past few years, and the always-excellent Sunday brunch makes that ring even truer (if you’re in the Rice Village area instead of Montrose, simply substitute Bludorn for a trip to its seafood focused sibling establishment Navy Blue). Start with the famous Oysters Everyway (i.e. raw, fried, and roasted) alongside a rotating Foie Gras selection that is sure to leave you swooning, then treat yourself to leveled up Steak & Eggs featuring short rib hash in chimichurri, Smoked Salmon Benedict with everything crust, last but definitely not least, a giant Sticky Bun for the table because, well, duh. Or keep it to yourself, because also…duh.

How to book: Resy Hugo’s Montrose

Hugo’s legendary Sunday buffet brunch is a cult favorite for a reason, and that reason is actually many reasons. There’s the playful atmosphere backed by live Mexican tunes and sangria, for starters. Then there’s the food. An abundant mosaic of bright ceviches, deep and complex moles, puffy masa cakes stuffed with puerco and refritos, bubbling chile relleno, seafood tostadas, fall-apart lamb barbacoa, and classic platos de desayuno, from chilaquiles to huevos rancheros. And please do not take this advice lightly, SAVE ROOM FOR DESSERT.

How to book: Resy Ostia Montrose

There’s a three-course, family-style brunch that needs to make its way to your radar, and it’s stacked with seasonal pastas, seasonal pizzas, and chef Travis McShane’s oh-so delightful Roasted Chicken and salsa verde. You’ll have to shell out $42 per person (designed for three or more people), but it’ll be well worth every penny, especially if you enjoy it all in the gorgeous greenhouse room and attached patio. The rotating menu is also available a la carte, with offerings from scratch-made gnocchi to frittata.

How to book: Resy Traveler’s Table Montrose

You’ll want to start with a morning cocktail flight at this globe-trotting restaurant, which rocks its killer brunch service Friday - Sunday. Choose from drinks kissed with tequilas, aged rums, coffee, and all sorts of spices and syrups to pair with bites from linguiça sausage-stuffed Pão de Queijo to flaky Crab Samosas. That’s all before your mains, of course, which includes Japanese Miso Scrambles, Custard Lava French Toast, Duck Chilaquiles, and Norwegian Smoked Salmon Latkes. Oh, and the dessert. New Orleans style Bourbon Bread Pudding with a la mode, anyone?

How to book: Resy

Ojo de Agua | Photo by Jennifer Hasbún

Brunch Restaurants in River Oaks District a’Bouzy River Oaks District

Treat yourself to a booze-fueled brunch (sparkling options start at $7 and go all the way up to $2,000) complete with Morning Pastries and jam, a perfect Croque Madame, Eggs & Pommes Frites that take a double dip in duck fat before being finished with a daily aioli, and lunchier options like Stuffed Wild Alaskan Salmon over shrimp risotto. It’s also a people-watching favorite if you opt to dine in for Saturday and Sunday brunch.

How to book: Open Table MAD Houston River Oaks District

You’ll take an absolutely bonkers trip around Spain at this high-end tapas spot. It’ll put a well worth it dent in your wallet at dinnertime, but if you’re looking to save a few bucks, visit during brunch (when you’re less likely to add that last G&T). Standouts include Brunch Jamin Iberico with fresh Pan Con Tomate, saffron kissed Lobster Roll, and Tortilla Española with yuzu vinaigrette. Pro-tip: take a selfie in the bathroom if you need a new profile pic.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable. Ojo de Agua River Oaks District

This seriously fresh Mexico import focuses nutrient-forward cuisine in a relaxed, fast-casual setting, with a mini market offering fresh fruit and more. Pop in for flashy Açaí Bowl and fancy Avocado Truffle Toasts hit with oozing eggs, truffle oil, and black sesame; pick your poison with Chilaquiles Rojos or Verdes with your choice of chicken, cochinita, or ribeye steak; and forget about health altogether with its super decadent, vanilla syrup soaked and butter caramelized Cinnamon Roll French Toast.

How to book: first come, first served seating.

Courtesy of Squable

Brunch Restaurants in the Heights Better Luck Tomorrow Heights

A Spaghetti Sandwich is likely something you never knew you wanted, but trust us, you do. It’s just one of many the wonders dreamt up by Justin Yu, Bobby Heugel, and the rest of the utterly clever BLT crew. Get it along with the tastiest Bloody Mary in town—plus a tomatillo version if you’re feeling tangy; or try the equally as important MOB (mortadella on a bun with anchovy aioli, pepperoncini, and fried egg) and decadent Griddled Pancakes, hit with sweet cream cheese, streusel crumblings, and puckery pickled berry toppings. Gotta hangover? There’s beef gravy, cheesy, and pickled topped Hangover Hash Browns for that.

How to book: walk-ins Jūn Heights

When today’s hottest ticket does brunch, you head there and do brunch. Why? Because otherwise you wouldn’t be tickled pink by things like General Tso Glazed Fried Chicken & Scallion Waffle with Habanero Maple. Or the spunky Rendang Burger, with sambal, crispy onions, and Oaxaca cheese. The New Asian American concept comes from Top Chef alum Evelyn Garcia and her uber talented chef-partner Henry Lu, and it hits every damn time, especially when you add on Green Aguachile Micheladas.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable. Squable Heights

Hometown heroes Bobby Heugel of Anvil (which, might we add, hits the mark with its frosty cocktails and classic spritzes) and Justin Yu of Theodore Rex fame are two of the masterminds behind this Heights powerhouse, which rocks both a stunning Sunday brunch and a pleasant patio to enjoy it on. In the kitchen, Mark Clayton and crew whip up scratch-made breakfast-inspired dishes like Dutch Baby Pancakes bathed in maple butter, a Wagyu Shortrib accented with creamy hollandaise and zippy salsa verde, a delightfully rich Oyster Mushroom Hash, and Lè Brunch Burger, in which a stout beef patty comes piled with cheddar, lardons, dijonaise, and an oozing fried egg.

How to book: Resy

Courtesy of Gratify

Gratify Rice Village

This posh neighborhood bistro from the Big Vibe Group has got brunch every day its open (Wednesday–Sunday). Its gorgeous, jewel-toned setting just begs you to start with Caviar and Chips for the table, as you should; and follow that up with Crème Brûlée French Toast, Smoked Salmon Gravlax, or Taglierini & Truffle for yourself.

How to book: OpenTable.

Brunch Restaurants in the Museum District Lucille’s Museum District

If you’ve ever needed a reminder as to how delicious Southern fare can be, Lucille’s awaits. Here, brunchers can stroll through a tropical paradise with a cocktail including orange and lavender surprises, a classic Margarita, and an explosive Firecracker concoction that positions the heat first, citrus second. Then, dig into delights like Chicken and Sweet Potato Waffles engulfed in pecan-laced syrup and chilis, grits laden with either plump shrimp or catfish, French toast drizzled with berries, and a light Eggs Benny with all the veggies. Southern hospitality indeed.

How to book: Open Table

Courtesy Brennan’s of Houston

Brunch Restaurants in Midtown Brennan’s of Houston Midtown

There are times when brunch calls for inexpensive Prosecco and a plate of crispy bacon. And then, there are times when brunch calls for an epic three-course feast that makes you feel like you own an oil company—that’s where this jazzy New Orleans-bred classic comes in. Expect Snapping Turtle Soup, Premium Gulf Oysters, addictive Creole Bread Pudding, and on-theme boozy selections like Brandy Milk Punch and spicy Creole Bloody Marys; and when the season calls for it, the Big Easy-inspired courtyard is definitely something you should experience.

How to book: Seven Rooms

Courtesy of Pondicheri

Brunch Restaurants in Greenway Eunice Greenway

Helmed by internationally trained chef Drake Leonards (whose pedigree includes NOLA hotspots like August, Domenica, and Shaya), this Cajun-Creole brasserie pairs European and Gulf Coast bites with one of the most gorgeous dining spaces in town. Experience sensory overload in the form of Hearth-Roasted Oysters, double-smoked Duck Poppers, omelets gorged with blue crab, artichokes, and creamy spinach, and Gulf Shrimp Etouffee courtesy of this lavish brunch spread.

How to book: Open Table Pondicheri Cafe Greenway

If you haven’t yet had everything cardamom-kissed and cinnamon-spiced from this Indo-fusion street eats spot, you’ve been brunching wrong. Remedy that by indulging in options from Pondicheri’s fast-casual cafe and upstairs bake lab. Wake-me-up treats include Everything but the Kitchen Sink Omelets, Ghee Burgers, gluten-free Dosa Waffles laced with your choice of sweet or savory toppings (fresh herbs, nuts, and citrus, just to name a few), Carrot Quinoa Muffins, and a superlative Chai Custard Pie armed with a cookie crust that definitely qualifies as brunch, no matter what the menu says.

How to book: Resy

