The Best Brunch in 15 Houston Neighborhoods

Screw breakfast, brunch is the most important meal of the day -- especially in Houston where everything is legitimately bigger and better. As such, we obviously talk a lot about it. You know where to boozy brunch, where to find the hottest new brunches, and where to get the best of the best. But what if you need to stay close to home because your Uber rating sucks and no one will take you anywhere far anymore? Well then you seek out the best brunch in your own damn ‘hood, that’s what.

Downtown MKT Bar Address and Info You may be surprised to find Downtown’s hottest brunch spot inside a specialty foods store, but you shouldn’t be (because need we remind you? This is Houston). MKT Bar amps up the brunch game by carrying a four-pack of waffle options, from seasonal fruit and the classic Brussels-style to Hill Country fried chicken-accompanied numbers and black pepper-spiced waffles covered in braised lamb. House favorites like the MKT queso and warm apple baklava make for a near flawless start and finish. Continue Reading

EaDo Tout Suite Address and Info One of the best coffee programs in the city? Check. Scratch-made quiche and croissants, Vietnamese steak and eggs, and a cake made entirely out of crepes? Check, check, and ch-ch-ch-ch-check! This cool and casual hangout shines all day long, but your dining experience will go totally bonkers during lazy weekends. Bring a crew so you can do a tapas-style, mix-and-match brunch that meets the expectations of those Instagram shots you’ve been drooling over.

East End The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation Address and Info When a family-owned spot has been considered a local favorite since 1973, you know they're running the game. So you should totally go run your own game with Mama Ninfa’s Tex-Mex and Mex-Mex classics, which do Houston’s staple cuisine justice with seasonal and local ingredients and from-scratch techniques. Treat yourself to an absolute feast complete with dusky red chile pork posole, huevos rancheros, and fried Texas quail with stinky goat cheese grits. The stalwart recently hired booze expert Alba Huerta as a bar consultant, so don’t miss the cocteles to round it all out.

Galleria Caracol Address and Info With Hugo’s and Backstreet Cafe under their collective belt, restauranteurs Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught are no strangers to brunch. Which is why coastal Mexican sensation Caracol was a weekend destination from inception. You can go a la carte on Saturdays, but the spread on Sundays is serious enough to consider breaking open that piggy bank. You’ll need $37 (plus tax and tip and stuff) and an appetite for deliciousness. You’ll also need some phone battery so you can Snap all the cocteles and ceviches, enchiladas and empanadas, and chilaquiles and chile rellenos sprawled out before you.

Garden Oaks/Oak Forest Liberty Kitchen Address and Info With hangouts like Cottonwood and Petrol Station already popping off for years, the GOOF area got another big name spot with the third Houston location of F.E.E.D. TX’s Liberty Kitchen. Housed in the original Gerland’s Grocery (check out the wine fridge repurposed from the grocer’s old coolers), this one is inspired by Culinary Director Lance Fegen’s “surfer wanderlust.” Aside from rocking a massive open oyster bar, that means you’ll be getting super-fresh coastal food that makes for a super-rad brunch. Get crispy oyster deviled eggs, smoked salmon omelets, and Fegen’s take on Hawaiian poke, which you can personalize to your liking. Land lovers fear not: there’s options like bacon jam pancakes and “real cowboy” chicken & cake donuts, too.

Bernadine’s Heights This coastal Treadsack restaurant knocks it out of the park with a roster of outside the box brunch dishes and fantastic cocktails dreamed up by tincture queen Leslie Ross. Start with sweet tea cotillions or house Bloodys with pickled shrimp, then go for the uber-luxurious I-10 seafood platter, a palette cleanser prior that will ease you right into NOLA-style BBQ shrimp toast & eggs, peanut streusel pain perdu, and crazy-good head cheese hot brown.

Dish Society | Kimberly Park/Dish Society

Katy Dish Society Address and Info At Dish Society, you can feel pretty fantastic about smashing fat buttermilk biscuits and fried chicken gloriously smothered in gravy. Because those biscuits are made fresh, that chicken is cage-free, and the gravy, well it’s damn-fine. The farm-to-table restaurant puts an emphasis on the farm, with a focus on locally raised meats and agriculture produced in or around Houston. If you don’t care about any of that, their brunch plates are awesome, and they have a Karbach cocktail called “Bromosa” that will make any morning spent in Katy better.

Weights + Measures | Becca Wright/Weights + Measures

Midtown Weights + Measures Address and Info You probably never realized you needed a dukkah-spiced carrot and Redneck cheddar wood-fired pie in your brunch rotation, but it turns out you do. You can thank the impressive team at W+M for that one, and the crafty tenders behind the equally impressive in-house bar, Love & Squalor, for keeping you quenched while you take it down. But don’t stop there, because the brunch offerings include house-smoked salmon toast, fried chicken and donuts, and ciabatta French toast. Just make sure you look cool, as this Midtown favorite draws a trendy crowd on weekends.

Montrose Snooze: an AM Eatery Address and Info It took this brand new Denver import absolutely zero time to sweep Houston’s morning scene, as anyone that tried to brave the out-the-door lines during opening weekend can attest. You’ll likely still encounter a wait, but the breakfast-all-day spot offers free Boomtown coffee while you do so, plus you’ll have a chance make some deals on a pancake split for the table. Better yet, get a pancake flight with blueberry danish, peanut butter cup, and pineapple upside down cake stacks to share along other AM all-stars and excellent lineup of boozy pick-me-ups, like their not-to-be-missed, borderline-genius Breakfast Pot Pie. Get it with a Bangkok Bloody Mary, which fits right into the Houston scene with a splash of lime, Sriracha, and fish sauce.

Museum District Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen Address and Info The Sunday Jazz Brunch at this Third Coast standby will take you right to Bourbon St, except without all the mess and with actually good smells coming wafting through the dining room. Get dark rouxed gumbo and court-bouillon just like your mawmaw made, and house-made boudin Benedict and Bloody Marys just like your mawmaw didn’t make but you wish she had. The legendary music livening up the joint is just an added bonus, because if NOLA taught us anything, it’s that everything tastes better with booze and blues.

Helen Greek Food & Wine | Shannon O'Hara/Helen Greek Food & Wine

Rice Village Helen Greek Food & Wine Address and Info This Hellenic haunt’s Sunday brunch menu may be small, but it packs a Mt. Olympus-sized punch. All crispy-edged, cherry-topped, and vanilla-laced, the semolina pancakes are TDF; and the local lamb and egg breakfast sandwich a stunner not to be passed by. For best results, add on a buttery greens-and-cheese pie and sugary, deep-fried donut holes that come kissed with fennel and whipped Greek yoghurt. Then wash it all down with a sparkling wine cocktail or Negroni through a Hellenic lense.

State of Grace | Julie Soefer Photography/State of Grace

River Oaks State of Grace Address and Info Whoever invented the idea of brunch starters, can we just say thank you? With that in mind, we’d also like to thank Chef Bobby Matos and the team behind Ford Fry’s globally and coastally inspired lodge, for their warm sticky buns, butter biscuits, and freshly made kolache. You’ll want all of those, but save room for the main events, which run the gamut from huevos divorciados to a gorgeous Dutch baby pancake baked in the hearth. Some “rodeo” milk punch and an expertly prepared house Bloody Mary ensure you finish the meal out properly.

Upper Kirby Pondicheri Address and Info If you haven’t had a taste of everything cardamom-kissed and cinnamon-spiced from this Indo-fusion street eats spot, you have been brunching wrong this whole entire time, you guys. Since that would suck, remedy it by hitting up the fast-casual cafe or upstairs bake lab to get a taste of the good stuff, which comes in the form of masala scrambles, chocolate brioche buns rolled in saffron sugar, and a traditional Indian variety plate called the Morning Thali that you can’t not get.

Washington MAX’s Wine Dive Address and Info Fried chicken and Champagne. It’s what’s for brunch. At least it it should be at this local darling, which just so happens to offer everything honey-buttered, syrup-drizzled, and chicken-fried during their seven days a week brunch. The menu reads like a playbook of Texas-sized favorites from all of the MWD locations, from San Antonio’s short rib Hangover Hash to Washington Ave’s wings and corncake number, Jake Cakes & Wings. Every monstrous plate is best put down with a bottle of champs and orange/grapefruit juice accoutrement.

Woodlands Hubbell & Hudson Bistro Address and Info What started as an upscale grocery store has blossomed into a mini Woodlands empire, with a white-table-cloth bistro, fast-casual kitchen, and eight-course chef’s tasting dinner under its belt. But it’s that charming bistro you’ll want to hit for brunch, when it offers both lunchy affairs and morning pick-me-ups. Kick things off with small plates of house brioche stuffed with pork belly and bacon jam or even charcuterie if you so choose, then go absolutely ham on thing like flank steak & egg fajitas, duck confit eggs Benny and stacks of buttermilk pancakes with coffee butter and whipped maple syrup. There’s also an ALL DAY dessert menu, and we’ll just leave it at that.



Brooke Viggiano is a Houston-based writer who thinks it’s completely acceptable to have dessert for brunch because that’s basically what pancakes are, right? Agree with her @BrookeViggiano.