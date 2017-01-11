Houston Chefs Pick Their Favorite Cheap Eats and Splurges

Hugo Ortega, executive chef at Hugo’s, Caracol, and Backstreet Café

Montrose (& Galleria & River Oaks)

Favorite cheap eats: Himalaya and Les Ba’get

“Love the flavors found at both restaurants.” Those flavors are just as diverse as the city itself. At Himalaya, owner Kaiser Lashkari offers authentic Pakistani and Indian fare with H-town soul -- think endlessly flavorful goat biryani next to masala chicken fried steak -- that even Anthony Bourdain can get down with (as he did on a recent episode of Parts Unknown). Les Ba’get takes the traditional banh mi a step further with additions like 24-hour sous vide pork belly and oak-smoked brisket, and you want the Vietnamese Chicken & Waffles, a pandan waffle with fish sauce marinated fried chicken and green tea syrup, to cure your next hangover.

Favorite splurge: Helen Greek Food and Wine, Pax Americana, The Pass & Provisions

“Respect the chefs at these restaurants very much, always something new to discover. It’s always a treat to dine at the restaurants and feel at home.” No wonder each have stayed put on Eat Seeker, a list of the best places to eat in Houston right now, since its inception; they offer easily some of the greatest dining experiences in the city.