Where to Get Houston's Best Chicken Wings

When it comes to comfort foods, there’s always that one undeniable coupling you wouldn’t mind eating for a lifetime: burgers and fries, spaghetti and meatballs, and, of course, crispy chicken wings and ice cold beer. In Houston, our multicultural landscape translates brilliantly to our all-star wings, remixing traditional flats and drumsticks with Korean- and Halal-inspired spices, a soul food spin, and many more twists and turns perfect for Super Bowl parties, March Madness bashes, and regular ol’ Wednesday nights. Here are 12 outstanding venues serving up the crispiest wings you’ll ever taste—and might just become obsessed with. Just remember to ask for extra napkins.

Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info.

Bonchon Midtown

The Central Square district is ground zero for cute coffee shops, office spaces boasting gorgeous views of Downtown Houston, and of course, Bonchon. The global chain is synonymous with quality Korean quick-serve fare, pushing everything from snackable Chicken Katsu samplers to spicy Bull Dak bowls loaded with flavor. But it’s their hearty selection of fried chicken wings, which can be enjoyed bone-in or boneless, that truly take the cake. Smothered in their signature spicy or soy garlic sauce, one serving will make you a Bonchon loyalist for life.

How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order takeout online, or get delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, and Postmates.

Wings 87 Greenway/Upper Kirby

What if we said you could indulge in wings dipped and tossed in nearly 40 different sauces and dry tubs? That definitely has to be the blueprint for game day dreams. Get your fingers ready for some saucy hand-mouth coordination and gorge on tasty chicken wings coated in glazes like El Nino, Sriracha, Honey Lemon Pepper, Code Blue, and Heart Attack. Yeah, they went there.

How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order takeout via ChowNow, or get delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates, and Grubhub.

Pappas Bar-B-Q Multiple locations

This Texas-bred BBQ giant obviously knows its way around some ribs and brisket. But did you know they’ve recently expanded their menu from tender slabs of meat to baller chicken wings? We might just have to give them another point. Only available on the weekends, guests can tuck in those napkins and feast on slow-smoked wings, which come in a selection of 12 or 24.

How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order takeout online, or get delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates, Favor, and Grubhub.

Stuff’d Wings South Side

Overly stuffed wings—what else is there to say? This food truck concept has been making rounds with their tasty creations, bouncing from their home on the South Side to football games in the sprawling NRG stadium. Run, don’t walk, to this hotter-than-hot vendor and customize your basket of wings, stuffed with choice fillings like dirty rice, seafood or chicken boudin, and gooey mac n’ cheese, then deep fried to perfection. Close out the experience with a side of spicy-sweet CHI Sauce for your dipping pleasure.

How to order: Stop the food truck for counter service or order takeout and delivery via Doordash.

Seoulside Wings Third Ward

Serving as yet another insanely delicious Korean-inspired chicken mecca, Seoulside Wings is right at home amid University of Houston’s roster of stellar food truck eats. Hand-breaded and double fried, choose from a selection of jumbo bone-in or boneless wings sauced in Lemon Butter, Buffalo, or Soy Garlic. Or give your tastebuds a steamy twist with their Hotbokki sauce, a belly-warming ode to spicy rice cakes known as Ddukbokki.

How to order: Stop the nearest food truck location for counter service and takeout.

Bonfire Wings Midtown/Greens Landing/Woodforest

Whether you go sauceless with the Spicy Creole or full monty with the Cajun Mojo, these ridiculously delicious Louisiana-inspired chicken wings may just convince you to leave the Inner Loop. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order takeout via Toast, or get delivery via Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates, and Doordash.

MAX’s Wine Dive Montrose/Heights

Butchered daily, these enticing wings soak in jalapeño-infused buttermilk for 36 hours. We repeat: jalapeño buttermilk. 36 hours. Crack the thick, craggly coating to reveal the juiciest, most tender chicken in town, which you can get drizzled with chipotle honey or garlic parmesan for an added kick.

How to order: Reserve via OpenTable, order takeout via Toast, or get delivery via Doordash, Uber Eats, or Favor.

Coltivare Heights

Picture it: Coltivare on Super Bowl Sunday. As this rustic powerhouse churns out dreamy cocktails and Italian dishes imbued with coastal flare to neighboring tables, you’re launching your sports-centric evening with an order of chicken wings. These saucy bites of heaven may be high class, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be licking your fingers after each bite, crowded restaurant be damned. Every morsel of these blackened and charred delights arrive coated in a mix of lemon, oil, fresh basil, and roasted jalapeños that build heat with every tactfully greasy nibble. Moral of the story? You can’t go wrong with a basket or two of these cheeky wings.

How to order: Reserve via Resy, order takeout via Toast, or get delivery via Favor.

Photo courtesy of The Breakfast Klub

The Breakfast Klub Midtown

When the city’s most badass comfort food joint marries wings with breakfast staples, you know you’re in for brunch-worthy decadence. Here, guests can nosh on buttery waffles topped with crispy chicken and powdered sugar, or opt for their wings nestled into a bowl of grits, finely diced potatoes, eggs, and other savory treats.

How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via Toast.

Pluckers Wing Bar Memorial City/Cypress/Washington Avenue

Despite being an Austin original, this sport stunner has won over Houston’s booming appetites with ease. Available in both bone-in and boneless cuts, guests can smother their batches in nearly 30 different sauces. Kick up the heat (in this chilly weather, we can honestly afford it) with their Fire In The Hole and Spicy Mandarin glazes, indulge in classic dry rubs, or sweeten the deal with Maple Chipotle, the 24 Karat Gold Rush special, and old-fashioned Dr. Pepper.

How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order takeout online, or get delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, Grubhub, and Postmates.

Dak & Bop Lazybrook/Timbergrove

Approximate amount of time it will take you to get your hands on these wings once you place your order? 30 minutes. Approximate amount of time it will take you to polish them off? 30 seconds—maybe even 25 if you’re throwing back these juicy delights on an empty stomach. The twice-fried Korean-style gems—which you can and should request coated in sweet soy-garlic sauce, intensely hot and spicy sauce, or both—are easily some of the greatest in town.

How to order: Call 832-516-9316 to reserve, order takeout online, or get delivery via Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub.

Sticky’s Chicken Heights

Tucked away in the heart of the Heights, this food truck-turned-brick and mortar affair butters up their wings so good that ordering only one serving should be a crime. Each wickedly crisp wing comes coated in a slightly sweet, slightly hot drizzle, but don’t let the drippy glaze shy you away from dipping your flat or drumstick into their completely addictive spicy mayo. Talk about life-changing.

How to order: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order takeout via Toast, or get delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, and Grubhub.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.