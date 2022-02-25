The 10 Best Donut Shops in Houston

Though plenty of shops have been dragging their donuts through kitschy town with their cereal and maple-bacon frills, we can never deny how delicious the tried-and-true classics actually are. This cozy stalwart has no problem reminding us of said fact, and after one nibble of freshly glazed dough, you’ll definitely want to try out the entire menu. Start small with their buttery Chocolate Cake and Sugar Donuts before gorging on heartier treats like Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Twists, and plump Maple Bars. For some extra goodness, add a serving or two of Boudin Kolaches to the tab—it’s so worth it.

How to order: Stop by for counter service or get delivery via Doordash.