The 10 Best Donut Shops in Houston
Satisfy your sweet tooth with all things glazed, raised, dipped, jelly-filled, and twisted.
When it comes to donuts, there’s no such thing as too much. We’ve seen Texas donut shops elevate the OG breakfast classics into sugary masterpieces with familiar toppings like chocolate, vibrant sprinkles, and candied fruit. But we’ve also seen them sneak in unsuspecting characters like zesty peppers, barbecue brisket, and curious spices. Whether you're gearing up for Fat Tuesday or simply trying to make it through a regular old Thursday, these 10 exceptional Houston donut shops have you covered (not to mention glazed, frosted, powdered, and dipped).
Voodoo Doughnut
Portland, we tip our hats to you. When Voodoo first expanded to Bayou City in early 2020, an immense craze swarmed around the hot pink outpost—quite literally, as those long drive-through lines were cutting into Washington Avenue’s already grueling traffic. Instagram stories were pipin’ hot with boxes filled with everything from vegan options to Fruit Loop- and Cocoa Puff-adorned numbers and the occasional edible Voodoo Doll. However, the hype was well deserved, as these pastries truly make for a delicious late night snack. Other offerings include sugar-dusted Sweet Cream and Lemon Cannolo, Oh Captain, My Captain (a vanilla frosted ring smothered in Cap’n Crunch pieces), and cake donuts crowded with M&M’s, coconut shavings, and a dried chili pepper. Imaginative, indeed.
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout online, or get delivery via Uber Eats, Postmates, and Doordash.
Sak's Donuts
If you’ve ever cruised through these neighborhoods, you’ve probably seen this family-owned donut shop tucked away in a strip center or stationed beside a gas station. And while feeding our shopaholic tendencies and fueling our cars are essential aspects of Houston living, swinging by Sak’s for a Reese’s Cup Donut damn nearly outweighs the two. Reward yourself with their Cream Cheese, Snickers, and White Chocolate Chip creations, or keep it simple with their signature glazed, cinnamon sugar cake, and coconut-flecked beauties.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or get delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, and Postmates.
Max Donuts
Come for the beautifully crafted buttermilk donuts, stay for the gooey breakfast sandwiches. This H-Town staple gracing markets and shopping plazas from Tomball to Westwood Lakes offers a little slice of everything, and that’s definitely what you’ll be craving once you step inside. Get comfortable with a roster of frosted treats, donuts pumped with fruity and chocolatey fillings, and tiny blueberry cake gems perfect for a quick bite. Chief among the menu items are the Grilled Donut Sandwiches, which arrive loaded with either sausage, bacon, ham, turkey, or hash browns plus fried eggs and cheese, creating a mouthful that’ll have you ordering another after the first bite.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or get delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, Grubhub, and Postmates.
Christy's Donuts & Kolaches
Though plenty of shops have been dragging their donuts through kitschy town with their cereal and maple-bacon frills, we can never deny how delicious the tried-and-true classics actually are. This cozy stalwart has no problem reminding us of said fact, and after one nibble of freshly glazed dough, you’ll definitely want to try out the entire menu. Start small with their buttery Chocolate Cake and Sugar Donuts before gorging on heartier treats like Apple Fritter, Cinnamon Twists, and plump Maple Bars. For some extra goodness, add a serving or two of Boudin Kolaches to the tab—it’s so worth it.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or get delivery via Doordash.
Hugs & Donuts
Before we dive into their insanely sweet lineup, we have to pay homage to Kickstarter for paving this treasure’s path to Houston. After exceeding their original $50,000 pledge goal, food truck maestros Jason Hill and Matt Opaleski joined forces to bring freshly baked goods to the Heights. We’re talking sausage- and steak-stuffed kolaches by the dozen, Fruity Pebble- and caramel-drizzled donuts, and a monsterous 10-inch Giant Donut that can be customized into a smiley face with a regular glazed or chocolate icing and sprinkles. Remember, it’s Texas—either go big or go home.
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout online, or get delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, and Grubhub.
Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill
At Peña's Donut Heaven & Grill, starting your morning off with Oreo- and Fruit Loop-dipped donuts on their spacious patio is the definition of living large. Or maybe those wacky flavors are just making you feel that way? Either way, you’ll be swimming in fried dough heaven while digging into their other flavors, including Bavarian and Boston Cream, Cinnamon Sugar, White Chocolate, and sprinkles-smothered galore.
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout via Toast, or get delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, and Grubhub.
Glazed The Doughnut Cafe
Honestly, “experimental” doesn’t quite encapsulate just how inventive and delicious this 24-hour cafe’s lineup is. Beginning with an airy, scratch-made base, customers can explore everything from the best-selling MACON (a maple-glazed fried ring toppled with bacon crumbs) and marshmallow-dribbled Charlotte’s Web to traditional glazed gems transformed into a variety of cheesy breakfast sandwiches. The parade doesn’t end there, though, as a world of savory and sugary cereal-inspired donuts await. Did we mention they’re open for 24 hours? We know we did, but we just wanted to reiterate.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or get delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, and Grubhub.
Donut Licious
Every photogenic dessert here is a work of art. The entire roster, from varieties like Pistachio and Turtle Cheesecake to the always pleasing rainbow-sprinkled and strawberry-iced iterations, is downright delicious. But somehow, these treats taste even better when customized to perfection, because nothing says “I love you” more than a box of Red Velvet frosted cake donuts.
How to order: Stop by for counter service or get delivery via Grubhub.
Shipley Do-Nuts
Not including this donut-slinging empire on the list would be a fully fledged crime. This Texas-based shop (which created their first batch right here in Houston back in 1936) continues to dominate the city in the tastiest way possible. Here, Houstonians can tap into their gluttonous side with traditional offerings or even sweeter eats like gooey rolls and bars laced with frosting and nuts.
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout online, or get delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates and Favor.
River Oaks Donuts
Though diminutive in size, this River Oaks mainstay knows how to pack a mighty punch in the flavor department. Customers can knock back servings of miniature donut holes, tart stuffed pastries, and traditional donuts, or cruise into Nutella town with their selection of everything chocolate-coated, -filled and -drizzled. Even better, snag their seasonal Pumpkin Spice and Strawberry Cake addition in hopes of convincing them to make these permanent fixtures on the menu. Never hurts to try, right?
How to order: Stop by for counter service, order takeout online, or get delivery via Grubhub.
Brooke Viggiano is a Houston-based food and lifestyle writer. Share your tips with her on IG @brookiefafa or on Twitter @brookeviggiano.