The Best Places For Easter Brunch in Houston

The Pass & Provisions Montrose Dual concept spot offering two Easter options, one casual, one refined

The Easter tasting menu at The Pass runs four courses, featuring English pea soup with Cheddar bread, ramp leaf smoked salmon and soft scrambled egg, leg of lamb, and a beet, blackberry, and chocolate dessert.



Meanwhile at Provisions, the more casual half, Easter brings a three-course prix fixe brunch. Fruit, biscuits and jam, “Ham O’ Day,” and Mexican chocolate cinnamon rolls act as starters for the table, while main choices are duck leg pozole, smoked salmon and crispy latke cake, pork belly schnitzel, and roasted halibut with pea stew. Finish with dessert: your choice of rainbow-sprinkle soft serve, milk chocolate tiramisu, and beet panna cotta. Stellar brunch cocktails like the Improved Moscow mule and yuzu kosho-kicked P&P Bloody Mary will up the brunch game, as does the whole fried chicken and foie gras mousse option, a $45 supplement. Call 713-628-9020, ext. two for reservations.

Cost: $55 at The Pass; $45 at Provisions

La Table Galleria/Uptown A French-style Easter with oh so many dishes to pick from

Take your pick of three dining styles at this luxe French bistro. Hit the first-floor pâtisserie, Macarons, to grab some chocolate Easter eggs and bunnies, plus buttery croissants, cappuccinos, and rainbow-colored macarons. At Marché, La Table’s casual cafe, an a la carte brunch features traditions like eggs Benedict, orange-blossom brioche French toast, and pain au chocolat. The magnum opus, though, is the Grand Brunch at Château, the more formal and elegant dining room. That includes a family-style breakfast feast for the table, as well as a buffet rocking a raw bar, carving station, cheese & charcuterie, salad display, pastry corner and chocolate fountain, and a visit from le lapin de Pâques (which we think means Easter bunny if our Google translate worked correctly). Brunch hours are from 10am to 3pm. Reservations recommended for the Grand Brunch. Call 713-439-1000.

Cost: A la carte or a Grand Brunch for $75 for adults and $35 for children 5-12

Boheme Montrose A turnt up Easter brunch featuring drag queens and DJ beats

Boheme’s monthly drag queen brunch is turning things up for Easter with a raucous drag show from noon to 3pm, an all-day happy hour, guest DJ, and an adult egg hunt. Oh, and there’s food, too. Treat yourself to dishes like Filipino biscuits & gravy, oak-smoked beef cheek barbacoa with tortillas, eggs and hot sauce, and frozen mojitos and “loaded Topo Chicos” to wash it all down. Brunch goes down from 11am to 3pm. Walk-ins welcome.

Cost: A la carte

Backstreet Cafe River Oaks Standout Third Coast-inspired plates in a charming 1930s-era house and garden

Dating back over 35 years, Backstreet Cafe has become a beloved Houston institution. On Easter, the kitchen will be offering three courses alongside live jazz and an egg hunt for the kids (or those who have had too many Bloodys) from 10am to 3pm. Start with choices like oyster chowder and spring vegetable salad with goat cheese and hazelnuts; enjoy entrees from spicy crab bucatini and scallops and risotto, to braised lamb shank and steak and eggs; and be sure to save room for a coconut meringue tart, strawberry-rhubarb shortcake, or “perfect” chocolate cake. Call 713-521-2239 to reserve.

Cost: $48 per person and $15 per child (age 10 and under)

The Dunlavy Buffalo Bayou Park A chandelier-lit brunch buffet overlooking the Buffalo Bayou

Spend Easter Sunday in a beautiful, glass-enclosed dining room set right on the banks of the Buffalo Bayou. The Dunlavy is offering a buffet from 10am to 3pm with morning favorites -- think French toast, an omelet station, tons of bacon, Cheddar biscuits, and tots -- as well as lunch foods like freshly carved rotisserie lamb, cedar-plank salmon, heirloom tomato salad, and garlic mash. Fill up, satisfy your sweet tooth with brownie bites, lemon tarts, carrot cake cupcakes, and mini snickerdoodles, then fill up some more. Book online.

Cost: $70 per adult, $12 for kids 12 and under

Lucienne Downtown Sophisticated Mediterranean and European fare will have you rethinking hotel dining

Set on the second floor of the beautiful Hotel Alessandra, this new-ish spot has crafted an indulgent three-course Easter feast. First up, your choice of duck confit puff pastry with morel sauce, bright beet salad, or creamed artichoke with hazelnut and pear. Next, you’ll have the hard choice between pan-roasted flounder with butter noisette, red wine-braised short ribs or buttermilk-marinated quail and corn succotash. Finish with the sweet stuff... either passion fruit mousse or carrot cake gone posh. Brunch runs from 11am to 3pm. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Cost: $58 per person, with an a la carte kids menu available

Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood and Steaks Museum District Live blues brunch with Bayou City soul

Gulf Coast fare tastes that much sweeter when lives blues are jazzing up the room. Start with freshly shucked Gulf oysters, baked and served dripping with garlic butter and house-made tasso; then move on to mains like scratch-made boudin Benedict, classic French toast with Steen’s cane syrup, and jalapeño-studded migas. You’ll want to tack on at least one Bloody Danton, taking the house mix up a notch by using house-made gumbo. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Cost: A la carte, with entrees ranging from $12.95 to $19.95

Caracol Galleria Coastal Mexican brunch with endless offerings, live music and eye-opening cocktails

¡Feliz dia de Pascua! From JBA-winner and hometown hero chef Hugo Ortega, this Easter Sunday brunch buffet will be overflowing with things like fish and shrimp enchiladas, seafood-stuffed poblanos, chicharrones stew, chilaquiles, migas, costillas, ceviches, chile rellenos, tostadas, and more. Wash it all down with freshly squeezed juices, bold Mexican coffee and hot chocolate, or tack on a morning cocktail. Brunch runs from 10am to 2:30pm. Call 713-622-9996 to reserve.

Cost: $47 for adults and $15 for kids (12 and under)

benjy's Rice Village Modish Rice Village haunt with a very poppin’ brunch

Hit this staple to treat yourself to a three-course Easter prix fixe. Brunch hours run long here, from 10am to 5pm to be exact. But that’s just more time to crush starters like stuffed “churro” French toast and spring lamb tartine; mains like carnitas eggs Benedict with corns croquette and pan-roasted catch with polenta and Calabrian chili; and desserts, namely a slice of Mom’s chocolate cake or baklava with whipped goat cheese. Reservations can be made online.

Cost: $38 per person; kids menu available for $18

Radio Milano Memorial City An Italian-kissed Champagne brunch buffet

Head over to this CityCentre modern Italian spot to indulge in an Easter Champagne brunch buffet, which pairs traditional brunch and Italian fare with tableside Champagne cocktails. The lineup includes made-to-order omelets, Belgian waffles, freshly carved rib-eye, seasonal veggies, and an entire station of pasta, plus sweets like lemon bars ad pistachio creme brulee. Brunch runs from 10am to 3pm.

Cost: $30 for adults (plus Champagne cocktails) and $12 for children ages 10 and under (free for children under five)

State of Grace River Oaks Global and New American brunch plates, plus a visit from the Easter bunny

Brunch starters are a must at this modern restaurant and oyster bar, where you can share warm cinnamon rolls, crawfish hushpuppies, prosciutto deviled eggs, brown butter artichokes, and “shrimpy” grits before even getting to the main event. Bigger plates offer a cornucopia of flavors, from the pork belly-studded kimchi & eggs and throwback “El Felix” enchilada to an old-school shrimp remoulade and the unmatched Butter Burger (add a fried egg to make it more breakfasty). Brunch runs from 10am to 3pm, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Cost: A la carte, entrees from $15-$27