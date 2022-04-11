The Best Things to Eat and Drink at the Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park This Season

Robert Jacob Lerma

The adrenaline rush of watching Altuve step up to bat isn’t the only thrilling sensation you’ll experience at Minute Maid Park this season. Come hungry and you can partake in some pretty exhilarating eating, too. Because, let’s face it, the ‘Stros’ supremacy may ebb and flow, but stadium snacks are forever. Y’all know everything is bigger in Texas, so it obviously follows that the Astros’ ballpark grub rockets well beyond peanuts and Cracker Jack, with even classic hot dogs getting a distinctive Mutt City spin. Whether you’re Uber Eats-ing it straight to your seat, showing your tech-savvy at the self-order kiosks stashed throughout the park, or utilizing the seventh inning stretch to get off your rump and grab some fuel, here are all the best stands to hit up while cheering on Dusty Baker’s boys at Minute Maid Park this season.

El Tiempo Cantina Mezzanine

This longtime local favorite is new to the stadium this year, sporting Carnitas Tacos, badass Margaritas, and its signature dish: Sizzling Fajitas. Bonus points? The neighboring Hornitos Tequila Bar is on hand to wash it all down.



Downtown Dogs Mezzanine

Typical footlong dogs take an absolute bonkers turn at this staple sausage stand. Take the El Mariachi Dog, for example, where a Nolan Ryan all-beef dog arrives smothered in queso, topped with pork lechon, and finished with pico and pickled jalapeños.

Killen’s BBQ Section 334

Stumble into grand slam smokehouse eats—from Brisket Sandwiches and Pulled Pork Sliders to Pork Belly-on-a-Stick and beautifully rendered, peppery crusted, meltingly tender Beef Brisket—at chef Ronnie Killen’s eponymous stand. Wait, weren’t you supposed to be watching a game or something?

Texas Smoke Section 306

See those Texas-sized baked potatoes bursting with chopped barbecue practically everyone is walking around the park with? This is where you get ‘em.

Elote and Pupusas Section 155

This small but mighty vendor puts out exactly what you would expect: a bangin’ roster of elote and pupusas. Get yourself some Mexican street corn, then choose from thick, Salvadoran-style griddle cakes stuffed with pork, chicken, or cheese and served with curtido relish and salsa roja for kick. And don’t forget a frozen paletas or two to keep you cool.

Melissa Skorpil | Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar Section 156

Turns out, wings aren’t just for football, as proven by this Austin-born wing slingers, the brainchild of two UT students who found themselves craving late-night eats. Now you can gnaw on beautifully fiery hot wings from the comfort of your stadium seat—just be sure your hands aren’t too messy to catch that stray foul ball.

Taps and Tots Sections 124, 308

If you’ve survived this long without loaded “totchos” in your gameday life, it’s high time you changed that. Make your way through the mountain of tots peddled by this fan-favorite stand, stacked with enhancements like queso, jalapeño, Buffalo chicken, and pork lechon. The fork is optional.

Kickin Nachos Portable Sections 111, 120

These are “nacho” average Cheez Whiz-smothered stadium nachos (see what we did there?). This festive purveyor does ‘em up your way, loaded with toppings like green chile chicken, pork carnitas, and so much more.

Osso & Kristalla Section 226

Sure you can hit up the neighboring location of this casual Italian haunt (which is backed by Astros owner Jim Crane, by the way) before the game, but you can also feast on single-serving versions of its scorched and bubbly wood-fired pies while watching Verlander throw yet another hot one right at Minute Maid.

Shake Shack Section 157

It ain’t exactly local, but there’s no denying that the all-American handheld numbers from the Shack are pretty darn tasty. Amp up the heat with a cherry pepper-topped SmokeShack, then bring it all down to a simmer with a ‘Stros-themed AstroBlast blended custard.

St. Arnold’s Bar Section 104

Any good ballgame deserves an equally good brew, and this beer garden—featuring seasonal crisp and hoppy numbers from O.G. Houston brewer Saint Arnold—has the goods.