The 16 Best Houston Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians

For a city that's been getting some well-deserved praise in the barbecue department, one might think hunting down quality vegan and vegetarian eats here in Houston could pose a problem. But year after year, health-focused H-town masterminds continue to showcase their skills inside both delicious plant-based hotspots as well as omnivorous outposts equipped with stellar veggie options.

From friendly joints sporting knock-out kombuchas and meat-free Tex-Mex bowls (yes, that’s very much a thing) to succulent tofu-dotted curries and cauliflower-laden Koftas, here are 16 area restaurants perfect for plant-based eating.