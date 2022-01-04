The 16 Best Houston Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians
From hyper-seasonal juice bars to plant-based soul food on a mission.
For a city that's been getting some well-deserved praise in the barbecue department, one might think hunting down quality vegan and vegetarian eats here in Houston could pose a problem. But year after year, health-focused H-town masterminds continue to showcase their skills inside both delicious plant-based hotspots as well as omnivorous outposts equipped with stellar veggie options.
From friendly joints sporting knock-out kombuchas and meat-free Tex-Mex bowls (yes, that’s very much a thing) to succulent tofu-dotted curries and cauliflower-laden Koftas, here are 16 area restaurants perfect for plant-based eating.
Pat Greer's Kitchen
Honestly, this is Pat Greer’s sustainable universe and we’re all just living in it. Since a young child, the Dallas native has always engaged in health-conscious activities, planting seeds on her paternal grandparents’ farm, harvesting plump figs, and building a massive pantry of canned vegetables. She kept those memories close, moving her earth-fueled efforts to Houston and going on to build one of Montrose’s top culinary haunts. Here, herbivores and carnivores alike can load up on sugary blocks of fudge and Almond & Peanut Butter Rice Treats, cruise into flavortown with black-bean stuffed tamales and hearty bowls, and enjoy a burger-topped salad minus the starch.
How to book: Get delivery via Uber Eats.
B.GOOD
When it comes to this wholesome noshery, everything from bite-sized treats to coveted combos live up to the name. Stop by for a quick lunch break (or a leisurely one, if you’re able) and load up on seasonally inspired harvest bowls, supple Beyond Meat and Chicken Sandwiches partnered with sweet potato fries, and a savory side of Street Corn doused in cilantro and chunky queso fresco.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or get delivery via Uber Eats.
bellagreen
By now, we all know that going meatless doesn’t have to mean a diet of uninspired sandwiches and raw vegetable bowls. If you’re looking to get creative and saucy during your clean-eating spree, bellagreen’s tasty snacks and loaded dinner menu have you covered. Get cozy with vegetarian pizzas, shout “oh kale yeah” with the signature Kale and Avocado-lemon Salad, twirl your fork in a plate or two of Paleo Spaghetti Squash Bolognese (made vegetarian upon request), and serenade the last little bit of your appetite with some chipotle-spiced Sweet Potatoes.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Govinda's Vegetarian Cuisine
Tucked away in a gorgeous Hindu temple, you’ll want to come hungry to this buffet-style vegetarian delight—especially on Sundays and Wednesdays, when they serve an all-vegan lineup. With an empty stomach, you can fill and refill your plate with Indian specialties including hearty Paneer Tikka Masala, creamy Tofu Curry simmered in coconut milk, and vibrant vegetable platters. Pro-tip: The lunch and dinner buffets can be purchased for take-out and delivery in case you don’t have time to hit the tables.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Verdine
This 100% vegan concept encourages you to “eat with a purpose,” which doesn’t seem too hard when it means stuffing your face with tempura-battered Orange Cauliflower, faux chorizo quesadillas, refreshing green salads tossed in a sweet miso dressing, and Beyond Meat burgers slathered with special sauce and cheddar. Talk about balling out, plant-style.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Soul Food Vegan
Besides offering crave-worthy Southern eats with a nutritional twist, this vegan gem also aids in combating food deserts. Pop into the unassuming storefront for comfort in the form of Jambalaya, Fried Mushroom Po-boys, and Veggie Boudin Balls, or pull out the big guns and get a platter of Jackfruit BBQ Ribs piled high with Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, and Dirty (yet totally clean) Rice.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant
Contemporary Indian eats that range from chutney samplers to a special vegetarian chef’s tasting menu, plus a prix-fixe weekend brunch? Count us in. Sunil and Anupama Srivastava, the husband and wife duo behind this Upper Kirby staple, first gained a rep at Stafford’s Great W'kana Cafe before closing up shop and making a home inside the Loop (it even snagged the No. 20 spot on Alison Cook’s “Top 100 Restaurants”). Dine on things like Samosa Chaat, Kati Rolls stuffed with spiced egg and ginger mushrooms, 18-hour Stewed Lentils, Tamarind-spiced Baby Eggplant, and a roster of radiant curries.
How to book: Reserve via TableAgent.
Sunshine's Health Food Store and Vegetarian Deli
Part health food store, part vegetarian deli, this Southside spot has been attracting health-conscious locals since 1983. Stop in for a fleet of wellness products from supplements to raw soap, then snag some great bites while you’re at it. Think spicy Soy and Black Bean Burgers, loaded vegan enchiladas and nachos, and grilled wraps stuffed with finely diced veggies and spiked with verdant sauces for a perfect finish.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Rocking six locations around town, this Austin-based burger joint has made quite a name for itself in Houston. Cozy up with aSoul Burger, a spiced grain and veggie patty topped with goat cheese and fennel tzatziki, or opt for the plant-based Impossible Burger, either finished with cheddar and housemade “sassy” sauce, made cheesesteak style, or gone vegan with Vegenaise and vegan smoked gouda. You can also request a meatless patty in any burger on the diverse menu, and partner your sandwich with oh-so addictive Green Chile Queso Cheese Fries.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Local Foods
This salad and sandwich shop’s vegan taco meat is a worthy plant-based sub, offering a punch of flavor to a Taco Salad topped with avocado, baby kale, cilantro-hominy, and pumpkin seeds for crunch. Other vegan standouts include Chips and Cashew Queso, Gumbo, Meatloaf, Ceviche, and Lasagna, as well as sandwiches rocking satisfying fillings like vegan meatballs, curried cauliflower and brussels sprouts, and falafel and sweet pea hummus. Visit one of the five locations to see why this heart-healthy shop is a literal local favorite.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order take-out via Toast, or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Feges BBQ
We know, we know—a barbecue joint is a far cry from “vegetarian,” but we have to tip our hats to Feges for its commitment to offering some truly delicious garden-forward options. Skip the smoked meat and go for a three-side plate, stacked with your choice of offerings from Moroccan Spiced Carrots and Sweet and Spicy Sprouts to Sweet Potato and Banana Mashers. If you’ve got room for dessert, the PB&J Chocolate Cake, richly layered with peanut brittle, is meat-free as well (obvs).
green seed vegan
This plant-based cafe and juice bar pumps out bistro-style sandwiches and raw sides that will give even the most ardent carnivores momentary meat amnesia. Tap into your inner health nut with vegan, soy-free, and gluten-free options like hand-cut Dill Fries, Quinoa Burgers, Portobello Mushroom Cheesesteaks, or Crispy Cauliflower Tenders dipped in tangy hot sauce. And if you’re up for it, go full on beast-mode on gut-busting Zucchini, Yam, and Kelp Noodle Tiger Bowls and overstuffed Rawrittos.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
True Food Kitchen
TFK’s fresh, local, and sustainable eats are both belly-warming and doctor-approved. Feel good about knocking back nearly endless servings of Vegan Chorizo Bowls, Butternut Squash Pizzas, and edamame-laden Dumplings. Seal the deal with a juicy cocktail and some Flourless Chocolate Cake—doctor’s orders of course.
How to book: Get delivery via Uber Eats.
Quan Yin Vegetarian Restaurant
Vegetarian and vegan Houstonians know this family-style Vietnamese spot is worth the trip to Asiatown. Their Eggless Egg Rolls and Vegetable Pho are highly revered, and those looking for meat substitutes will be more than satisfied with heaps of faux chicken, beef, and fish mixed with all things sweet, spicy, and hot.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Shri Balaji Bhavan
This vegetarian fast-casual go-to brings the heat with a fiery selection of South Indian fare. Snack on an excellent lineup of Chaat, Samosa, and Puri, before taking a pleasant dive into bowls teeming with Chana Masala or Saag Paneer Dosa. Or, if you’re craving a little taste of everything, snag for the Thali, a traditional variety dish stocked with all the good stuff. Best of all, it’ll cost you less than a single Hamilton.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out and delivery via UberEats.
Pondicheri
Though it’s not completely vegetarian, this Indian Fusion stunner has plenty of plant-based street eats on its Mumbai-style menu, plus an always-refreshing Meatless Monday special. Gear up with Paneer Masala Curries, Smoked Eggplant Dosa, and Black Garbanzo Buddha Burgers before hitting their bake lab for swoon-worthy chocolate-, saffron-, and cardamom-laced sweets. You can also start your morning with Rice and Almond Flour Coconut Pancakes and crepe-like Dosa filled with savory avocado masala, sautéed greens, and pumpkin seed chutney.
How to book: Reserve via SpotOn or get delivery via Uber Eats.