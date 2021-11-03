Where to Eat Indian and South Asian Food in Houston Right Now
Toast the festival of lights with curries, naan, and all things tandoori.
Houston's culinary scene has always been an impressive melting pot of cultures, and when it comes to Indian and South Asian eateries, that department is ever-growing and quite delicious. If you haven't soaked doughy naan into velvety masala tikki sauce leftover from your chicken, add that to your bucket list—stat.
With Diwali, the resplendent five-day festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains throughout South Asia and beyond, falling on Thursday, November 4, there’s no better time to honor the area restaurants that warm our hearts and bellies year-round. From buffets adorned with brightly colored curries to their luxury counterparts pairing red wines with charbroiled proteins, here are 10 of the best Indian and South Asian restaurants Houston has to offer.
Govinda's Vegetarian Cuisine
Joynitai and Jamuna Dasadhikari, the husband-and-wife team behind this culinary masterpiece, have been reminding Houstonians that plant-based foods can still be flavorful since 2016. Tucked away in the ISKCON of Houston—a spiritual temple teeming with programs devoted to teaching the Krishna Consciousness movement—customers can indulge in everything from steamy Barbecue Tofu simmered in tomato sauce to veggie-laden plates crowded with creamy sauces, house-made dressings, and rice. One bite and you might drop meat altogether—it’s really that good. The menu changes daily, so if you’re hankering for something not listed on the website, try giving them a call before visiting.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Surya India
Surya is more than just a stunning dining destination, it’s also a rather thoughtful ode to owner Sheel Joshi’s parents, who taught him the fundamentals of North Indian cooking. Each dish draws on a piece of his Indo-European upbringing, ranging from casual starters like Chilli Chicken to the awe-inducing—and award-winning—Prawn Mangalorean, swimming in a coconut base and garnished with mustard seeds, chillies, and curry leaves. The lunch specials come with a side of rice and naan, but for an extra dose of goodness, customers can add chutneys, onions and chilis, and yogurt- and cucumber-studded raita to their order. This is special occasion territory in its finest.
How to book: Call 713-864-6667 to reserve or order delivery via Uber Eats.
Kiran's
If you’re looking to unapologetically splurge on some exquisite eats, then chef Kiran Verma’s sensational bounty will definitely do the trick. The extensive menu spotlights Indian-inspired delicacies made with choice ingredients, like the inventive Wedge Salad, laden with tandoori chicken, cherry tomatoes, and a slightly spicy blue cheese to start, followed by the famously Simone Biles-approved Chicken Tikka Masala, burrowed in a rich, silky tomato relish.
How to book: Order take-out via ChowNow.
Kwality Ice Cream
They don’t call this ice cream hotspot “kwality” for nothing. Nestled in a district commonly known as Little India near Highway 59, this creamery crafts a base so smooth that you’ll happily sit through Houston’s disastrous traffic just to get a scoop. Customers can enjoy traditional flavors like Vanilla, Butter Pecan, and Sea Salt Caramel, or book a ticket to tropical paradise with a taste of their Orange Pineapple, Nuttie Tuttie Fruitee, and Alphonso King Mango blends. They also serve eggless ice cream cakes in eight different sizes, so if you’re still wondering what to bring to Friendsgiving this year, consider ditching the sweet potato pie in favor of this sweet treat.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine
Situated in one of the Bayou City’s many suburban nooks, this mouthwatering outpost glimmers with its roster of succulent tandoori, rice dishes, fragrant curries, and masala-laced numbers. Skim past the appetizers to find a world of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, each imbued with vivid seasonings that never lose their spark. Don’t miss the South Indian-style Chennai Style Chicken 65, decked out with finger-lickin’ spices sure to prompt a second serving.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Udipi Cafe
Coined as “Pure Vegetarian Indian Cuisine,” this star-studded gem is the perfect spot for an affordable and plentiful buffet meal. Chow down on signature vegetarian starters, cruise through a long selection of curries accompanied by rice and roti, dip into saucy soups, and complete your experience with various cakes and ice creams. And there’s plenty of beverages to wash down the goods between trips to the hot bar, including the immunity-boosting Kashaya, a milky hot tea packed with fennel, coriander, and other enticing herbs.
Shiva Indian Restaurant
Another budget-friendly buffet classic, this standout offers a hefty menu and even heftier portions. Highlights include tenderly charbroiled boneless chicken simmered in creamy tomatoes, an aromatic lamb dish stewed with cashew sauce, and shrimp grazed with green and red chillies—talk about a range of deliciousness.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Bombay Sweets
Don’t be fooled by this eatery's diminutive size or deceptive name—it might seem tiny, but this storied shop packs a massive punch in both the savory and sweet departments. We’re talking about an eye-popping variety of crispy fried Puris and bowls of Dahi Vada, lentil dumplings doused in a wealth of green chili chutney and spiced tamarind, plus vegetarian curries, and an assortment of lassis ideal for dessert. Mosey on down to take advantage of their all-you-can-eat plates under $10—and maybe even order a pastry or two for the ride home. It’s highly recommended.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Verandah Progressive Indian Cuisine
For chef Sunil Srivastava, no dish is complete without an intriguing story. For decades, the gold-medal cook has sharpened his passion for Indian food through research projects and bountiful conversations with self-trained gourmands (plus, an occasional elder who simply grew up in the kitchen). These influential moments helped him not only establish his finesse with spices, but led him to debut this premier concept stocked with a menu of underrated creations. Diners travel through South Asia with a lineup of Ajwaini Gobi seeped in garlic and tomato followed by a Tandoori Mixed Platter loaded with sheekh kebabs, peshawari tikka, achari shrimp, and lamb chops, all from the comfort of their plush seats.
How to book: Reserve via TableAgent.
Musaafer
Stepping into this Uptown gem is like entering an opulent palace draped in luxury, every corner peppered with decor reminiscent of 18th-century grandeur. Once seated, you’ll discover a menu beaming with enticing platters partnered with craft cocktails and a knockout wine list. Begin the evening with smoky goat meat bolstered with wild garlic and chili, or try some expertly seared lamb chops smothered in stewed apricot and a hearty slot of vegetables—the choices are endless. That’s Musaafer for you, a culinary temple perfect for a chilly evening after work or a festive Sunday brunch.
How to book: Call 713-242-8087 for take-out or get delivery via Uber Eats.