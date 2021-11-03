Where to Eat Indian and South Asian Food in Houston Right Now

Houston's culinary scene has always been an impressive melting pot of cultures, and when it comes to Indian and South Asian eateries, that department is ever-growing and quite delicious. If you haven't soaked doughy naan into velvety masala tikki sauce leftover from your chicken, add that to your bucket list—stat.

With Diwali, the resplendent five-day festival of lights celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains throughout South Asia and beyond, falling on Thursday, November 4, there’s no better time to honor the area restaurants that warm our hearts and bellies year-round. From buffets adorned with brightly colored curries to their luxury counterparts pairing red wines with charbroiled proteins, here are 10 of the best Indian and South Asian restaurants Houston has to offer.