Blue and red neon, shiny metal hoods, and the smell of Korean barbecue greet you at Bon KBBQ in Asiatown. One of a handful of spots that offers all-you-can-eat, the restaurant opened as Jin Korean Barbecue but recently changed its name. The food here is served buffet-style. You walk up to the buffet, choose the meats, veggies, and sides that you want, then bring them back to your table to grill yourself. Premium meat selections like galbi short rib and hangjungsal cured pork cheeks can be ordered from your server. Lunch rings in at an incredibly affordable $18.99, while dinner and weekends, it’s $27.99 all in. With 12 banchan side dishes, up to 27 protein choices from spicy pork belly to beef tongue and head-on shrimp, cooked foods like japchae and tteokbokki, not to mention a variety of sauces, soups, and dessert, it’s easy to stuff yourself silly. Just make sure not to go overboard and get too much, or risk the $20 charge for leftover food. There’s also beer, wine, and more than 15 flavored sojus to choose from, so eat and drink responsibly.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or reserve via the website.