The 10 Absolute Best Lunch Spots in Houston

Saucy fried chicken, overstuffed tacos, juicy burgers, soup and salad combos—the options are endless when it comes to conquering lunch here in Houston. It can get a little overwhelming to choose, especially in a city that puts global cuisines, game-changing concepts, and explosive flavors front and center.

But for Houstonians currently confined to the office or cutting out that exhausting commute by working from home, finding a perfect lunch spot that meets your needs is of the utmost importance. So before Monday afternoon comes rolling around, take note of this eclectic mix of old-school standbys, chill grab-and-go cafes, and swanky sit-down venues, each vying to make your final lunchtime cut.