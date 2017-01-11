The Best Eating Neighborhoods in Houston, Ranked

10. Washington

It’s hard to keep up with this constantly changing strip, but there are enough mainstays to earn it an official “eating neighborhood” designation. Starting with the oldest of the bunch, Stanton’s City Bites: the resto has been griddling up the greasy stuff since 1961, and it has been makings its way onto best burger lists ever since. Moving along, gastropubs like Beaver’s and MAX’s Wine Dive are where you want to lunch, brunch, and munch, and Laredo Taqueria is where you want to line up for breakfast tacos starting at like, 6am (the line moves fast). Then there’s relative newcomers Ninja Ramen, B&B Butchers, and the coming-soon reincarnation of Kitchen 713, which all prove Washington Ave ain’t ready to give up just yet.