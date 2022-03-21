The 19 Best Restaurants in College Station
Gig 'em good at Texas A&M’s top taco shops, burger joints, pizzerias, and steakhouses.
When you think of College Station, your mind likely hops to those irritatingly loveable Aggies. Home to Texas A&M University, the little ol’ town in the heart of Brazos Valley has deep roots in tradition and history, from the decades-old Century Tree to the abundant Aggie Spirit you’ll find across campus. Less well known, it’s also home to more than a few damn-good restaurants. Whether you’re visiting for the big game or are a full-time dweller with a spirit that can ne'er be told, here’s where to find the best places to eat in all of Aggieland (and beyond). Gig ‘em!
Fusion Peru
Lomo Saltado. Arroz con Mariscos. Pollo a la Brasa. You can get it all at this Peruvian kitchen, plus fusion riffs from the Peruvian-spiced Machu Picchu Burger and Pork Inka Tacos to Pollipapas (chicken and potatoes), made here with french fries, chicken bites, and a duo of drizzles: Huancaina (a spicy, cheesy sauce) and Golf (a mix of ketchup and mayo).
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order delivery via Aggiefood, DoorDash, and Grubhub.
Gate 12 Bar & Grill
This sibling establishment to J. Cody's Steak and Barbeque in Bryan gets an A+ on the views alone. Located near (yet outside of) the Easterwood Airport, you can snag a window seat to catch a glimpse of the planes taking off and landing as you dine on Chorizo Stuffed Jalapenos, jumbo Shrimp & Grits, and Gate 12 Burgers, topped with J. Cody’s brisket and signature sauce. For extra credit, visit around sunset for even sweeter views.
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
You’ll find way more than just ace pizza at this College Station-born, Cali-inspired joint—though yeah, you’ll probably want to order some of that. But also order things like Wood-Fired Hass Avocado, Polenta Crusted Calamari, Coronado Whitefish Tacos, and Filet Kabobs with frites and green beans. Satisfaction guaranteed.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout via ChowNow.
Solt
Chef Tai Lee brings a refined edge to casual dining at this sleek spot, located in Lee’s former Veritas space. Though it’s from the same chef, expect an all new experience here, starting with bites like Ahi Tuna Tartare with Korean chili sauce and brown sugar-bruléed Crispy Candied Bacon before moving onto specials like the half-pound Wagyu Sôlt Burger, Frenched Pork Chop, and Miso-Marinated Cod. And it’s all finished with an Espressotini, naturally.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout online.
Stella Southern Cafe
Yes, biscuits can be made into French toast—just ask this cozy breakfast and lunch hub. Open daily from 7 am to 2 pm, the cafe provides all the culinary comforts in the form of scratch-made biscuits, served Chicken & Waffles-style with savory-sweet black pepper cane syrup, made into Bananas Foster French Toast with a rum caramel drizzle, or straight up smothered a la Buttermilk Biscuits and Sausage Gravy. And that’s just scratching the (supremely buttery) surface.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout online.
Wings 'N More Restaurant & Bar
Is a college town even a college town without a go-to wing joint? We think not, and this longtime local hangout is as reliable as it is tasty, with two dine-in locations in College Station and two express spots in Bryan. Get your bone-in and boneless picks tossed in sauces from Hawaiian and Chipotle Honey Mustard to Super Caliente, then add on Texas Tender Sandwiches, Honey Glazed Baby Back Ribs, and a bounty of apps and sides. While the stupid supply chain has put a temporary halt to its cult-favorite curly fries, you can get still yours straight-cut for now (and there’s no stopping the old-school Whippin’ Good Sundae, import/export woes be damned).
How to book: Join the waitlist via Yelp, order takeout via Aloha, or get delivery via DoorDash.
Layne's Chicken Fingers
Now with several locations between College Station, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston, this local hero has been feeding Aggies since 1994 (which we’re guessing is a few years before you arrived on the scene). Celebrate the icon by spending your hard-earned cash on the Chicken Finger, tangy secret dipping sauce, and Texas Toast combo, which somehow continues to stay budget-friendly despite the fact that you’ll likely end up eating a box every single day of the week.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout and delivery via DoorDash.
Dixie Chicken
This Aggieland stalwart throws it way, way back to 1974, a no-frills burger and beer bar that has garnered a loyal army of fans and once snagged itself a spot on our list of the 33 best college bars in America. Order a pitcher off the draft list and dunk your college ring in it for good luck (tradition being tradition, and all), then take down DC’s beloved Freddy Burgers and Tijuana Fries, complete with an absurd amount of melty cheese, bits of bacon, and jalapeno, plus a ranch dipper.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.
Fuego Tortilla Grill
Craving an omelet in the middle of the night? No problem. This A&M hotspot serves all-day breakfast, and it’s open 24/6 (it’s closed on Mondays, but that’s the weakest weekday anyway). Head here for badass Chicken and Waffles and hot-off-the-grill Breakfast Tacos stuffed with bacon, potatoes, carne guisada, and eggs. Or eschew breakfast altogether and dive headfirst into the monster Dr Pepper Cowboy Brisket Taco and top-notch Roasted Poblano Queso.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout online.
MAD taco
The self-proclaimed “Ferrari of tacos” skyrockets its eats to the next level by making everything from scratch, including the tamale bread that provides the base of your tacos, and the roasted and smoked jalapeño syrup that you should most definitely make a part of your margarita experience. Get the noteworthy numbers stuffed with fun ingredients like Chile Pork, Fried Chicken with green chile ranch, and raw marinated Tuna.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating and drive-thru pickup, order takeout via HungerRush, or get delivery via Grubhub and Aggiefood.
Grub Burger Bar
This Aggieland fixture is so tasty it managed to gain a following even outside the college town, with outposts in places like Dallas, Houston, California, and Florida. Head to the OG location to bond (or responsibly disagree) with the football-crazed crowd over craft pints and flavorful burgers. Here, beef bombs are made with a freshly ground blend of chuck and brisket, then served in offbeat styles like the gooey Mac & Cheese Burger and the mouth-numbingly hot Scorpion with Trinidad Moruga Scorpion Sauce, grilled jalapeño, and an ice cream chaser if you order the Inferno.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or get delivery via Grubhub.
Fargo's Pit BBQ
This unassuming BBQ joint is just outside the city in Bryan, and earned itself a coveted place inTexas Monthly’s “50 Best Barbecue Joints in the World” a few years back. That’s no small feat, but it was well-deserved thanks to pitmaster Alan Caldwell’s magical barbecue with a side of soul. Crack through the crusty bark on the brisket to reach the exceedingly tender smoked meat hidden beneath -- you’ll want it moist, not lean -- and caveman the hell out of some unctuous spare ribs while you’re at it.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or call 979-778-3662 for takeout.
The Republic Steakhouse
College Station’s most excellent steakhouse boasts a handsome interior and extensive selection of wines and whiskies, as any chophouse worth its ribeye should. That being said, it’s the perfect place to dine when someone else is footing the bill. Slide into one of the leather-backed Hollywood booths and start with oysters (served char-grilled or chicken-fried, because Texas) before going HAM on sea salt- and cracked pepper-seasoned cuts that melt in your mouth alongside House Smoked Mashed Potatoes and Bacon Maple Pecan Brussels Sprouts. There’s even Chicken Fried Filet Mignon... because again, this is Texas.
Harvey Washbangers
Make mom proud as you show off your multitasking skills at this fun and funky laundromat-gastropub hybrid. The menu is full-on comfort, with Red Chile Pork Posole, Jalapeño Cream Cheese Burgers, and sloppy Flat-Top Dogs loaded with things like Frito Pie. Come to think of it, you may want to do your laundry after you’ve finished dripping said Frito Pie all over your shirt.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order takeout online.
Hullabaloo Diner
Sure, Guy Fieri has already christened the place, but we won’t hold that against it. You shouldn’t either, because if you did you’d be missing out on some grade-A greasy spoon classics. Hit the diner to fill up on ever-changing specials (you’ll find the most up-to-date menus on Facebook) from scratch Biscuits & Gravy and 44 Farms Chicken Fried Steak to Patty Melts and Green Chile Fries. Oh, and the pies. THE PIES.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or text 979-676-0329 for takeout.
Porters Dining & Butcher
Located at Century Square, this steakhouse makes good use of oak, mesquite, and hickory woods. You’ll see that (or taste it, rather) as you dive into its Dry-Aged Bone-In Filets, Bone-Out Ribeyes, and NY Strips. Pair those with Honey-Glazed Whole Carrots, Loaded Whipped Potatoes, and Just Good-Ass Mac’ and Cheese after pregaming with starters from Third Coast Shrimp Cocktails to Fried Texas Quail Eggs.
Amico Nave Ristorante
You’ll want to save room for dessert at this Bryan trattoria, because it arrives in the form of dreamy Tiramisu, Lemon Basil Panna Cotta, and Sicilian-style Cannoli laced with chocolate chip cream. Before that, though, you’ll have to have yourself an Italian feast stacked with wine-soaked Black Mussels, Vodka Sauce Pizza, Bucatini Bolognese, and Veal Marsala. Hope you’re hungry.
MESS Waffles, Etc.
Over in Century Square, this homegrown spot is bringing its waffles A-game to the table. The former food truck dishes out a beautiful mess of all-day waffles, plus all the things you crave. Dig into the expertly crisped Chicken and Waffle with maple syrup and maple aioli for a sweet and savory one-two punch, fully loaded Nutella French Toast finished with fresh whip and strawberries, and oh-so-ooey and -gooey Brisket Mac.
How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating, order takeout via Toast, and get delivery via DoorDash and UberEats.
Christopher's World Grille
Broke college student or not, you’ll want to make it out to this Bryan institution at least once while in town. Set in a beautiful, century-old Texas ranch house (complete with an uber-relaxing patio, to boot), Christopher’s delivers Lone Star charm by the forkful. Take the Texas Spoon Drop Crab Cake, for instance, finished with spicy shrimp bisque sauce, or the Blue Filet, pepper-crusted, bacon-wrapped, and topped with blue cheese on a crispy, buttery crouton. Yee-haw, indeed.