The 19 Best Restaurants in College Station

Is a college town even a college town without a go-to wing joint? We think not, and this longtime local hangout is as reliable as it is tasty, with two dine-in locations in College Station and two express spots in Bryan. Get your bone-in and boneless picks tossed in sauces from Hawaiian and Chipotle Honey Mustard to Super Caliente, then add on Texas Tender Sandwiches, Honey Glazed Baby Back Ribs, and a bounty of apps and sides. While the stupid supply chain has put a temporary halt to its cult-favorite curly fries, you can get still yours straight-cut for now (and there’s no stopping the old-school Whippin’ Good Sundae, import/export woes be damned).

How to book: Join the waitlist via Yelp, order takeout via Aloha, or get delivery via DoorDash.