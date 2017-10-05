The Best Places to Eat in Houston Right Now

We tell you about things like Houston’s best openings, burger bargains, and even foods you should eat before you die. But now, we’re taking things to the next level with Eat Seeker -- a list we’ll be updating every couple of months that includes our picks for the best restaurants in Houston at this very moment. A spot doesn’t have to be shiny and new to make the list; it just needs to be great to eat at right now.
Coltivare
Heights
In early 2014, Revival Market's Ryan Pera and Morgan Weber brought us this fresh-from-the-garden restaurant that puts a welcome spin on traditional Italian foods. Think arancini and house charcuterie, whole-roasted fish, flawlessly executed cacio e pepe & oxtail sugo, and bubbling, wood-fired pies. Three years later, this ticket is still hot as ever. The bad news is, it still doesn’t take reservations. The good news is, you can sip on a few of Weber’s classically inspired tinctures while you wait.
Cureight by Hubbell & Hudson
The Woodlands
It’s no surprise that this intimate tasting restaurant has no problems keeping its 25-seat chef’s table packed. Chef Austin Simmons changes up his über-sophisticated eight-courser weekly to keep things exciting, but you can expect gloriousness in the form of fresh, sustainable fish, dry-aged meat, and deliciously creative desserts that will have you happy you drove to The Woodlands.
Helen Greek Food and Wine
Rice Village
With both the highly respected Chef William Wright and sommelier Evan Turner in the house, this no longer NKOTB and big brother to Helen in the Heights will flip the switch on everything you thought you knew about Greek food. Game changers like the massive pork shoulder, build-your-own gyro plate, and the second-largest Hellenic wine list in the US ensure you’re in for way more than a simple meal -- especially now that they’re offering brunch. The unfamiliar wine list offers recommendations like “I know this is technically terrible to say but this wine will make you forget how awful your relatives are.” Though if you need more help than that, Turner and his staff are more than eager to recommend stunners to suit your tastes.
Holley's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Midtown
Last year, a hot new brunch service complete with a three-course prix fixe option took this already excellent seafood house over the edge. It remains that way, as locals flock to the multiple dining rooms -- one of which has an oyster shucking station -- to get a taste of veteran chef Mark Holley’s modernized oceanic fare paired with the soulful flavors of the South (and even a little of the Far East). The chef covers all the bases here with crudo, ceviche, raw oysters, caviar service, and a fantastic bourbon program, too.
Killen's Barbecue
Pearland
Killen's Barbecue, along with its three follow-up concepts, covers all the bases of Texas’ Holy Trinity of meat: Smoke, Burgers, and Steaks (oh, and Smoke & Steaks). At the Pearland barbecue temple, King of 'Q Ronnie Killen and his team pump out over 2,000 pounds of smoked meat per day. To say that his unctuous, Bronto-sized beef ribs are good is an understatement. But you’ll be sorry if you skip out on things like the meltingly tender bone-in pork belly, 24-hour brined fried chicken, and beautifully marbled American wagyu gold smoked brisket. (To ensure satisfaction every damn time, Killen changed his brisket purveyors to Snake River Farms earlier this summer.)
La Table
Uptown
At the end of 2015, the former Table on Post Oak was given a facelift -- and maybe some botox, teeth-whitening, and major body sculpting, too. The rebranded spot now offers four types of service: elegant, four-star dining at The Chateau; casual eats at the cozy Marche; private dining at Privee; and coffee & pastries at their French-inspired Macaron bakery. Ostensibly, La Table is a one-stop-shop to experience all the elements of French cuisine. Get classic poached pear tarts and smoked duck brioche that taste just as good as they look; power lunch with towering caramelized cheese soufflés and tuna niçoise; or go wild with Parmesan-crusted rack of lamb and double-pound rib eye for two.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
Galleria
With two Houston locations, at which you can fashion a lobster bib out of your fancy cloth napkin, this homegrown steakhouse is the place to bring anyone you want to impress (although, if that’s the case, maybe don’t do that lobster bib thing). But you really should come here for the steaks, which are butchered and aged in-house using a more than 28-day wet/dry process that concentrates the flavors and makes the beef so incredibly excellent that you’ll want to save all your change to come back for more. Don’t miss the stellar wine program, or the whiskey cart, which houses selections cherry-picked by Anvil alum and bar director Matt Tanner.
The Pass & Provisions
Montrose
Two-faced in the best way possible, The Pass & Provisions in Montrose offers you a choice between a more refined experience or a more relaxed one. The Pass will serve you polished tasting menus over a white tablecloth; earlier this year, the team revamped the format to provide a more approachable, fluid dining experience with a supplemental five-course tasting menu as opposed to its former nine-course experience. While on the other side, Provisions will provide hearty pizzas, pastas, and shared bistro plates in more rustic surroundings. Some serious cocktail and wine programs push the two restaurants to the next level, as does Julia Child's Muppet voice playing on repeat in the unisex bathroom.
State of Grace
River Oaks
Atlanta restaurateur and Houston native chef Ford Fry has brought his culinary magic back home with this modern, globally and coastally inspired lodge. Former Ciao Bello chef Bobby Matos mans the kitchen (and the giant, wood-fired hearth) as it pumps out butter-basted rib eye, twice-fried Korean chicken wings, and king crab garganelli next to a seriously excellent oyster program. Considering it also offers an egg-topped butter burger and cream cheese-frosted cinnabuns at brunch, you’re going to want to get here.
Uchi
Montrose
This Austin import has become a local standby thanks to a sophisticated, upbeat spirit that is wholly Houston. Even sushi traditionalists will be tempted by the razor sharp cuts with funky, outside-the-box adornments and dishes that run the gamut from pork belly tataki to foie nigiri. If you’re having trouble deciding, go for the 10-course chef’s tasting. It may have been around for a while now, but this sultry spot’s not leaving the hot list anytime soon.
Underbelly
Montrose
When you think of Houston culinary talent, you think of chef Chris Shepherd. So it’s no surprise that his badass restaurant -- which tells "the story of Houston food" through an ethnic mosaic of seasonal shared plates -- has managed to keep its name on the top of Houston’s best list. Locally raised meats are butchered in-house and served family-style in the form prosciutto aged for 26 months, smoked beef shoulder, and Korean-braised goat & dumplings along with fresh catches, seasonal sides, and an admirable wine program.
CorkScrew Barbecue
Old Town Spring
Fresh off snagging the No. 7 spot in Texas Monthly's 50 Best Barbecue Joints in the State, this hometown hero is well worth the quick trip out of the loop. The cult favorite started with humble beginnings in a no-frills pink-and-black trailer, co-owned by married all-stars Will and Nichole Buckman. Today, the slightly bigger pink-and-black brick & mortar remains just as humble. With a silky, perfectly rendered cap and crusty, blackened bark, the moist brisket here is one of the finest BBQ specimens in Houston. Get to Old Town Spring to blissfully destroy some, alongside stupendously blistered ribs, overloaded taters, and snappy pork sausage.
Killen's STQ
West Side
Part smokehouse, part live-fire steakhouse, this relaxed space from revered local chef Ronnie Killen took over the former Bramble spot at the end of 2016. After a half dozen months of success, Killen tapped Graham Laborde (previously of Bernadine’s) as operations chef for all Killen’s restaurants, thanks to his serious seafood savvy and fine-dining skills. Now you can mix and match delicious menu items, including pecan smoke-kissed pork belly, rendered and glistening with cherry habanero glaze; roasted corn ravioli swimming in a corn milk you’ll most certainly be spooning up; grilled Gulf snapper dripping in a crawfish butter you’ll also be scooping up; and specials like a massive (and intensely seared) long bone-in wagyu rib eye special that clocks in at 48 ounces. Maybe share that one. You’ll want bacon tres leches bread pudding for dessert.
Ohn Korean Eatery
Chinatown
Mike Tran -- the genius behind all the Chinatown faves, including Mein, Tiger Den, and the soon-to-reopen Night Market -- brought the heat with his latest venture. This time, a Koreatown club vibe adds extra spice to his concepts’ always crowd-pleasing menu. Sip late night soju from a watermelon keg (seriously) while you share small plates that are downright addicting, including but not limited to crispy skin pork rinds, sweet-and-spicy Korean fried chicken, and a gooey, cheesy riff on creamed corn that is an absolute must for the table.
One Fifth Houston
Montrose
Houston’s coolest restaurant isn’t really a restaurant: It’s five of ‘em. The game-changing concept from Underbelly Chef/Owner Chris Shepherd literally changes what it is once a year for five years. First up was One Fifth Steak, under the careful direction of the incredibly talented chef de cuisine Nick Fine. You’ve missed your chance to dine on wagyu beef fat candles, chef-calls-it Ballers Board, and flawlessly executed steaks, including an unsuspectingly delicious hanger steak that will change how you view hangar steaks. But no worries, One Fifth Romance Languages -- inspired by French, Spanish, and Italian fare -- is up next (doors open in September), followed by One Fifth Fish (and two to-be-announced concepts).
Riel
Midtown
Manitoba-born chef Ryan Lachaine (Underbelly, Reef) named his solo stint after Louis Riel, the founder of his native province. You’ll see Canadian influences, as well as traces of Lachaine’s Ukrainian heritage speckled throughout his unpretentious menu offerings, which get fired off from a show-stopping open kitchen. Even the lowly beet is elevated at the Montrose stunner. It comes in the form of a velvety, bright magenta borscht that’s perfectly tart and kissed with some smooth crème fraîche. The simple Redneck Cheddar and potato pierogi are stars, too -- despite the fact that they actually serve as a side for an incredible hanger steak, along with perfectly-balanced horseradish cream. Of course, Lachaine’s Gulf Coast background also shines, especially through dishes like the suckable, hot-and-sour head-on shrimp with collard greens and kimchi-laced tempura cauliflower.
Xochi
Downtown
This year Houston’s most deserving chef, Hugo Ortega, finally earned a James Beard Award after being a proverbial bridesmaid for five years running. That’s thanks in part to his latest concept, the sleek Oaxacan paradise that is Xochi. There, a labyrinth of moles (from the deep and earthy, to the smooth and mellow) muddle with unexpectedly pleasing touches like chicatanas and chapulines (that’s ants and grasshoppers, by the way). Just as thoughtful are the house-made masa preparations showcasing endless types of corn and topped off with wood-roasted octopus, roasted pork rib, and chorizo ismeño, as wells as homemade chocolate desserts from Hugo’s pastry chef brother, Ruben. Drinks come from the masterful Sean Beck, who’s built a wonderful library of agave-focused cocktails and interesting wines to pair with it all.
Yauatcha
Galleria
Locals take notice when a London import with a Michelin star makes its way to town, which is why Yauatcha has been one of the hottest tickets around since opening its doors in the luxury Jewel Box building this spring. The Chinese dim sum teahouse offers a more upscale experience than pretty much all of the city’s other dim sum concepts, and although that experience comes with an uptick in price, many find shelling out the extra cash totally acceptable. Unwind over delicate, artful preparations of classics from scallop shui mai dressed with silky orange tobiko caviar to a coconut and pineapple tropical dome dessert that is just as tasty as it is beautiful.
