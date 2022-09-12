The Best Restaurants in the Houston Suburbs

The once-sleepy suburb of Katy (at least when it came to restaurants) has seen an awakening in the past few years, and this incredible sushi experience is one of its biggest reasons why. The kitchen sources some of the world’s best seafood and incorporates a steakhouse-esque aging program. And, as if that wasn’t enough, chef-owner Sherman Yeung (formerly of Uchi and Yauatcha) took things to the next level by hiring badass pastry chef Jio Dingayan, known for whipping up delectable desserts like Thai Tea Tres Leches and Foie Gras Beignets.