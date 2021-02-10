Try These Houston Chinatown Restaurants ASAP

A sprawling network of individual businesses and strip malls centered along Bellaire Boulevard between Ranchester and Beltway 8, Houston’s Chinatown may not bear a resemblance to its counterparts in New York City and Los Angeles, but it was affected by COVID-19 just the same. Well before the city went into lockdown in late March, Chinese restaurants were hit hard, with some businesses seeing as much as a 90% decline in sales. A year later, the restaurants that persevered are still regaining their footing, and it’s up to us to do our part. With Chinese New Year upon us, let's usher in the Year of the Ox with a visit to our favorite Chinatown establishments, starting with these.