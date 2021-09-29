The 12 Best Restaurants in the Houston Suburbs

Houston gets a lot of props when it comes to its dining scene (and deservedly so), but most of that hype is concentrated within the city limits. Little known fact: There are actually heaps of restaurants worth their weight in high-quality cuisine outside of Montrose and the Heights. Widen your target to some suburban ‘hoods outside the loop and you just might find your favorite new spot. Sound crazy? Try your luck at these 12 top suburban restaurants and see for yourself.

TRIS The Woodlands

Texas-born and Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef Austin Simmons is here to give you a show, an artful one in a white-table clothed, modern setting that still somehow feels casual. At TRIS, you’ll find eats from Foie Gras Crème Brûlée and Korean Butter-poached Crab and Kimchi Pancakes to flawlessly executed A5 Japanese Wagyu, plus a happy hour experience where you can (and should) wash down Smashed Burgers and Miso Fries with a few of the bar’s magnificent Gin & Tonics.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Dragana Harris | Photo by Dragana Harris

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar Katy

The once-sleepy suburb of Katy (at least when it came to restaurants) has seen an awakening in the past few years, and chef Mike Lim’s incredible sushi experience is one of its biggest reasons why. After earning a Michelin Recommended distinction over at Roka Akor in San Francisco and later opening its Houston location, Lim went off on his own to establish what is easily one of the best Japanese restaurants in Greater Houston, sourcing the world’s best seafood and adding a steakhouse-esque aging program. As if that wasn’t enough, he then took things to the next level by hiring badass pastry chef Jio Dingayan, known for whipping up delectable desserts like Thai Tea Tres Leches and Foie Gras Beignets.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar | Photo by Kimberly Park

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster Bar San Leon

Gorgeous bayside views and some of the freshest oysters in Texas just an hour away in the timeless ‘burb of San Leon. That’d be over at Raz Halili’s (of Prestige Oysters) oyster bar and seafood restaurant, to be exact, where chef Joe Cervantez puts out a roster of freshly shucked and grilled oysters alongside Third Coast classics like Redfish Chimichurri and Cornmeal-crusted Red Snapper.

How to book: Reservie via OpenTable.

Degust Spring Branch

Short for Degustacion, this 20-seat chef’s table experience comes from the minds behind popular spots like Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall, and Wooster’s Garden. Opening chef Brandon Silva set the tone by playing off his Mexican and Spanish heritage to put out showstoppers like Mussels Escabeche, Short Rib and Pork Belly Mole Negro, and Chocolate Foie. And though he’s since departed, his former sous chefs, Javier Beccera and Rico Mackins, are more than primed to take the reins as co-chefs.

How to book: Reserve via Resy.

Phat Eatery | By Dragana Harris

Phat Eatery Katy

Chef-owner Alex Au-Yeung’s Katy Asian Town haunt brings you Malaysia by way of Houston, rocking hawker market-style snacks including Curry Dip and Roti Canai, Kerabu Prawn alongside more substantial endeavors like Beef Shank Rendang. Go for the six-course family-style meal for a real culinary trip, and for a game-changing Banh Mi, pop by Au-Yeung’s neighboring sandwich collab with chef Cuc Lam, YELO.

How to book: Reserve via Minitable.

Killen's Steakhouse | Photo by Kimberly Park

Killen's Steakhouse Pearland

Before hometown hero chef Ronnie Killen set the city afire with his namesake BBQ joint, he helmed this equally-as-excellent steakhouse in Pearland. Since then, he’s opened a second location in The Woodlands, fitting an entire restaurant empire squarely under his belt. Head to either outpost to gnaw down Dry-aged Ribeyes, NY Strip Flights, and Cherry-habanero-glazed Pork Belly alongside must-have sides like Creamed Corn and Torched Mac’ and Cheese.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Costa Brava Bistro Bellaire

This Spanish-French mashup got its start back in 2012, when co-owner and GM Angeles Dueñas used her 30 years of industry experience (including 18 years with Houston’s Cordua Group) to break out on her own. Long story short, her bistro was a hit, thanks to co-owner and chef Kitty Bailey’s spin on Euro classics like Piquillo Peppers stuffed with Suckling Pig, Galician-style Grilled Octopus, Latin-style Roasted Peking Duck—you get the idea.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Eculent Kemah

There are no windows at this unassuming Bay Area spot—unless you count the windows to your soul, bound to be unlocked the first second you dig into chef David Skinner’s mad, multi-sensory dining adventure. Each evening takes place over the course of three-ish hours, with only six seats available to experience 40-odd courses. Neatly choreographed, music, lighting, and artwork mirror a rhapsody of flavors. Trust the process.

How to book: Reserve via Tock.

Mezzanotte Cypress

Escargot Bourguignonne, Chilean Sea Bass al Limone, and fall-apart, six-hour Braised Veal Shank are just some of the delicacies you’ll find on the menu at this Cypress Mediterranean joint. There’s also grandma-style Italiano staples like Chicken Parm, Penne Vodka, and Limoncello Cake, so everyone can leave happy.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

Chez Nous Humble

Chef Stacy Crowe-Simonson trained at institutions like France’s Michelin-starred Chateau des Reynats, but we’re pretty pleased she came back to her native Texas to return to the humble (get it?) bistro where she cut her culinary chops start back in 1994. Visit the date night darling and dine on dishes that’ll take you way out of Houston like Normandy Duck Mousse and Duck Pastrami Charcuterie, Gulf Shrimp Provencal, and silky Chocolate Soufflé.

How to book: Reserve via OpenTable.

B1895 Tavern Friendswood

Old-school neighborhood spot Brasserie 1895 has rebranded into B1895 Tavern, offering a more local and Southern-ringed riff on wood-fired French and European fare from chef-owner Kris Jakob. When it reopens after its makeover (keep an eye on Facebook for updates), head here to nosh on Hamachi Crudo hit with serrano and black truffle, Coq au Vin-inspired Fried Chicken, and an epic Cheeseburger smothered in caramelized onions.

How to book: Order take-out online.

Mala Sichuan Sugar Land

Prefer your dinner with a little side of pain? The tongue-scorching fare at Mala Sichuan is here to provide you just that. Visit its OG location in Chinatown or make a beeline for later iterations in Sugar Land or Katy Asian Town to feel the burn via Whole-roasted Tilapia, Red Chile Oil Dumplings, Water-boiled Beef, and Jumbo Mala Prawns.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating or order take-out online.

