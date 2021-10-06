The 16 Best Steakhouses in Houston
Because everything’s bigger in Texas—especially when it comes to beef.
Grass-fed Texas Akaushi. Grade A 100% Japanese Wagyu. Dry-aged filets, strips, ribeyes, and Tomahawks. Whether we’re sourcing it from award-winning ranchers around the globe or raising it right here at home, we Texans don’t mess around when it comes to our beef—and Houston’s greatest steakhouses undoubtedly follow suit. With laid-back American-style classics, bank-breaking power lunch meccas, and forward-thinking chophouses drawing culinary inspiration from everywhere from Latin America to Israel under our big, beefy belt, here are 16 top notch spots to get your meat on in Houston.
Doris Metropolitan
Doris Metropolitan is not your typical steakhouse. Sure there’s the roster of premium cuts and 25-day dry-aged steaks, see-and-be-seen atmosphere, and bangin’ cocktail and wine list. But there are also unique touches like the chandelier-adorned meat locker, desserts that double as works of art, and outside-the-box Mediterranean-style sides, from Tzatziki Octopus and Moroccan Tomato Salad to a gorgeous Stuffed Beetroot. Drop your preconceived steakhouse notions and go with the mouthwatering flow.
Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse
Throwin’ it back to the bygone era of the 1920s, this dark and moody Montrose haunt oozes sex appeal. Take your date night to the next level by starting with some Bacon Jam Foie Gras, Tuna Tartare, and Caviar Service before surfing and turfing with plump Lobster and a big fat Delmonico Steak. Creamed Corn Brulee, thick Battered Onion Rings, and Caramelized Sprouts are the perfect accompaniments. Don’t forget a few classic cocktails like Southside Fizzes and Bee's Knees to wash it all down.
Georgia James
Named after his folks, this stunner from chef Chris Shepherd continues the legacy established by the steakhouse iteration at his ever-popular One Fifth Houston (the five-year rotating concept, currently working through the world of red sauce Italian, will conclude at the end of this year). Here, the team somehow manages to create an experience that is equal parts fancy-pants and relaxed—the off-menu baller boards overflow with a chef’s selection of prized dishes like King Crab Legs, Whole Fish, and Cast-iron Butter-basted Long Bone Ribeye standing in flashy contrast to pastry chef Victoria Dearmond’s down-home Charred Apple Pie a la Mode.
How to book: Order take-out via Toast.
Georgia James Tavern
When you want the full steakhouse experience, head to big sibling establishment Georgia James (see above). But if you’re looking for a badass steak in a more casual (but equally as sexy) atmosphere, it’s all about the GJ Tavern. Opened in the fall, this young gun is led by Matthew “Tally” Coburn, former sous chef at Georgia James. You’re in good hands with Tally and crew, who put out game-changing dishes like Hearth-roasted Oysters, Viet-Cajun Confit Wings, and a seriously good Tavern Burger alongside perfectly seared Cast-iron Steaks.
Guard And Grace
Bound by soaring 30-foot-high floor-to-ceiling windows and a 15,000-square-foot glass-enclosed structure at the gorgeous One Allen Center, this modern chophouse is as bold and sleek as it gets, and chef-owner Troy Guard’s new-age menu is set to match. It’s the kind of place where Yuzu Truffle Soy Hamachi Sashimi is dusted with Pop Rocks, and even the carrots become something special thanks to a turn in the oak-fired oven and a yogurt-pistachio crumble topping. There are grandiose steak options, too, of course, from Filet Flights to an Axe-handle Tomahawk with Foie and Bone Marrow Butter—plus a steakhouse rarity: a budget-friendly happy hour.
Killen's STQ
Good news! You don’t have to leave the loop to get a taste of chef Ronnie Killen’s mesmerizing dry-aged ribeyes—all you need to do is make your way to this barbecue-steakhouse hybrid. While you’re there, you’ll want to taste the smoke, too, arriving in the form of Wood-fired Oysters laced with Smoked Black Garlic Butter, Post Oak-smoked Short Rib slathered in Espresso Barbecue Sauce, and Beef Tamales laden with Smoked Brisket Queso.
Mastro's Steakhouse
The smoking cold Seafood Towers at this uber posh outpost inside the Post Oak Hotel are epic as all get-out, so you’ll obviously want to start with one of those. From there, the utterly luxurious road map is up to you. There’s the 40-ounce Broadleaf Wagyu Tomahawk Chop. Or the 100% A5 Kobe Beef. Or how about a flawless, med-rare Filet, bone-in and coupled with some Truffle Butter Mushrooms? Wherever the journey takes you, know that it’s ending in a slab of cult-favorite Butter Cake and some grade A people-watching. Do we even mention they accept Bitcoin, too?
How to book: Order take-out via Aloha, or get delivery via UberEats.
The Palm Houston
This 95-year-old steakhouse chain just moved out of its old Galleria-area location to open up this classy two-story haunt in Downtown’s GreenStreet district. The beefed-up legacy is known for merging chophouse traditions like top-quality cuts and sidekicks like Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail to dreamy Potatoes au Gratin with New York-style Italian hits (think colossal Veal Parm, Lobster Gnocchi, and Chilean Sea Bass Pizzaiolia). To boot, the new digs feature the legendary brand’s signature caricatured walls and murals alongside fun touches like a piano bar churning out with live music seven days a week.
How to book: Order take-out via Aloha.
Roka Akor
The selection of sushi, steaks, and seafood are equally stunning inside this swanky Japanese emporium. The piece de resistance, though, is the open robata grill, while accoutrements like housemade salts, tableside Shaved Truffles, high quality Wagyu up the ante complete the experience. Go for the Caviar- and Quail Egg-topped Toro Tartare, Lobster and Shrimp Dumpling, and Japanese Grade A5 Olive=fed Wagyu, or trust the chef and opt for the fully loaded omakase.
Steak 48
This may be where the influencer crowd hangs out, but don’t let that deter you from getting down on a really good piece of meat. The offshoot of Phoenix's Steak 44 is a cool kid’s take on the classic American steakhouse, a place where tequila and Cognac flow like water, the raw bar rocks Maine Lobster and Hawaiian Poke, and the Wet-aged Butcher Cuts come topped with everything from crispy Shrimp to creamy Burrata. Dress to impress—you may just make someone’s Instagram story.
Toro Toro
Fact: Hotel dining can be quite fantastic. Case in point? This Pan-Latin steakhouse from celebrated chef Richard Sandoval (AKA the godfather of modern Mexican cuisine), which is making its way from Fort Worth to the Four Seasons Hotel Houston this fall. With a sleek dining room and flavors rooted in the culinary landscapes of Central and South America, you’ll want to spend some time lingering around these parts. Best to start with a Mojito and teasers from Smoked Swordfish Dip to Street-style Anticuchos before moving on to the big guns: Tomahawks, Churrasco, and Double Barrel Texas Chops straight off the wood-burning grill.
How to book: Follow on Facebook for opening details.
B & B Butchers
Part steakhouse, part bespoke butchery, this seemingly timeless hipster hub evokes all the old-school charms of New York City chophouse. Then again, the dry-aged in-house USDA Prime and fine Gearhart Ranch Wagyu portioned into cuts larger than your head feel 100% Texas. Do yourself a favor and start with the Carpetbaggers—an order of fried oysters dolloped over thick-cut bacon and meltingly tender filet, all smothered with decadent blue cheese sauce—because, let’s face it, you’re worth it. Then go big with the 40-ounce Prime Porterhouse for Two, beautifully seared and sliced tableside for your enjoyment.
Killen's Steakhouse
It’s worth the pilgrimage out to Pearland or the recently added spot in the Woodlands to get your paws on this impressive steak dinner, sans an iota of stuffiness. Mixing roadhouse vibes with white tablecloths and a killer wine list, head here for the house specialty: a gorgeous, grass-fed Texas-bred Akaushi Wagyu Long Bone-in Ribeye, pristinely charred and caramelized to perfection. Oh, and we haven't even mentioned star-studded accoutrements like Cherry Habanero-glazed Kurobuta Pork Belly, Roasted Bone Marrow Toast, and Oscar-style Alaskan King Crab.
How to book: Order take-out via ChowNow.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
There’s no better spot for special occasions than this homegrown family-owned steakhouse. That’s because the Pappas crew knows how to pamper guests via gloriously marbled, intensely flavored, in-house beef, all dry-aged for 28 days or more. Add to that a handsomely stocked whiskey cart, a cherry-picked wine list, and a monsterous stack of Fried Onion Rings you definitely won’t want to share—but should, because it seriously is gigantic.
Taste of Texas
Come as you are this down-home steakhouse. The casual, pretension-free suburban family favorite only takes one thing seriously: Certified-Angus beef. The 16-ounce New York Strip Sirloin is the house specialty, while the hulking Tomahawk Ribeye is reserved for true carnivores, a 38-ounce show-stopper hanging off the plate, crowned with a pool of garlic or blue cheese butter. You’ll never forget your first time.
How to book: Reserve via Yelp or order take-out via Aloha.
Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse
Stashed just a stone’s throw from Minute Maid Park, this polished steakhouse is the place for power dinners, legal eagles, celebratory sports fans, and visiting athletes. Ravenous? Go all in on the Smoked T-bone or the 16-ounce Prime Grass-fed Ribeye. The encyclopedic wine list scores bigtime with oenophiles and the sides are straight up hedonistic—think Duck Fat Fries, Bacon and Bone Marrow Crostini, and Shrimp and Crab Martini with Kimchi. Pro tip: Make your way to the chef’s counter for dinner and a show.