The dozy bayside town of San Leon became a little less so when this pretty young thing opened up shop. Sporting a patio and waterfront dining room that is plenty pleasant on the peepers, the coastal kitchen and bar is the brainchild of second-generation oysterman turned restaurateur Raz Halili (VP of his family’s world-renowned fishery, Prestige Oysters), and he tapped talented Executive Chef Joe Cervantez (who sharpened his knife at standouts like Brennan’s of Houston and Killen’s Steakhouse) to run the ship. Start with oysters, chilled and served raw with all the goodies or done up on the grill with extras like Crab Gratin and Habanero Butter; share some Creamy “Dock” Shrimp; and go big on mains like Wood-Grilled Yellowfin Tuna, Crispy Red Snapper, and the seriously tasty Pier 6 Burger.