Houston’s Newest Italian Restaurant Is a Seafood Lover’s Dream

On opening night, diners oohed and aahed over dishes of lightly cured gulf snapper. Slices are nestled among fennel, Castelvetrano olives, and drizzled with lemon oil—the result, a citrusy, melt-in-your-mouth flavor that smacks of summer. Squid stuffed with farro, sundried tomato, smoked sofrito, caramelized onion, and hazelnut romesco tastes like a hearty boudin with a Mediterranean twist.

This marine-forward menu tracks for executive chef Jeff Potts, who says he’s always been known as The Seafood Guy, a moniker that’s followed him to Underbelly Hospitality’s newest restaurant, Pastore Italian Kitchen. Together with culinary director Scott Muns, the two have created an Italian coastal cuisine menu that is seasonal, curated to a variety of palates, and highlights Potts’ talents in the kitchen.