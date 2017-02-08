Houston Restaurants Score Big During the Super Bowl

According to Upserve, a restaurant management platform, Houston eateries experienced a 31.5% increase in sales as compared to past weeks over the same Friday to Sunday period. The average Houston restaurant nets $14,484.39 in sales per weekend. On average, that 31.5% Super Bowl spike translates to an extra $4,513.32 for each establishment.

While it’s great news for the city’s food service industry, the massive crowds also meant more work for the cleanup crew in Discovery Green. As one worker told The Houston Chronicle, “we can’t count” the number of trips made to empty all the trash cans in the area.