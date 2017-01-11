Houston Food and Drink Secrets You Really Need to Know About

Say what now? We’re sure you know that a certain area of the Heights is dry, and it has been that way since 1912. What you may not know is why it became that way, and the answer is, a monkey. In short, back in the early 20th century when the Heights was a city of its own, saloons ran rampant on 19th St. One of those saloons was home to the famous Jennie Yon Yon, a monkey that the bar would send off into the sky in a hot air balloon to entertain the crowds (seriously). The then-mayor of the Heights campaigned super-hard to get rid of the saloons, and the local residents, feeling the very real fear of plummeting property values due to debauched crowds cheering on a monkey flying around in hot air balloons, voted the area dry. Now, why the ‘hood has remained that way to this day, no one quite understands. We’re guessing no zoning laws has something to do with it, because doesn’t it always?