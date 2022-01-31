The 18 Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

This Agricole Hospitality stunner is a triple threat when combined with its twin hip sibling establishments, one an impossibly cool cocktail joint and the other, a rebellious late-night slice shop. The best part? You can hit all three if your date is going really, really well. Start your love affair at Indianola, where polished modern Texas eats like Roasted Oysters dripping with chili butter, Blackened Gulf Shrimp Pasta, and Grass-fed Venison Steak will get the juices flowing. Later, keep the momentum by hopping next door for artfully crafted G&Ts and Espresso Martinis at Miss Carousel and after-hours pizza from Vinny’s.

How to order: Order takeout via Toast.