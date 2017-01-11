15 Things You Have to Eat and Drink to Be a True Houstonian

Tequila (and, of course, mezcal)

Only OT VIII-level Houstonians know the difference between mezcal and tequila. The intricacies are best learned over a tasting sesh at The Pastry War, but we’ll give you a head start. Both are made from the agave plant, and tequila is technically a type of mezcal. The differences come along in the production method and type of agave used. Tequila can be made only from agave tequilana (blue agave), and can only produced in the state of Jalisco and other small regions. Mezcal can be produced from over 30 varieties of agave and in most Mexican states. As such, it has a lot more variety of flavor and smokiness, which comes from a different production technique. Like we said, you should really just go to Pastry War.