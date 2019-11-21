The Best Houston Restaurants and Bars Offering Thanksgiving Dinner

Sure you can settle for dry turkey, grocery store pumpkin pie, and problematic conversations with your uncle who’s already two bottles deep at 3pm this Thanksgiving. That’s totally a viable option. However, you can ALSO choose to dine at one of these Houston restaurants and bars that are doing the Turkey Day legwork for you (possibly even better than you could yourself). That means you can finally have a holiday with zero stress, guaranteed good food, and zero problematic conversations from aforementioned uncles. Here are all the best places to feast in Houston this Thanksgiving, from bougie prix fixe meals to traditional turkey dinners with all the proper fixins.
The Classic
Washington
This next-level diner is offering a Thanksgiving feast from 10am to 4pm, with three multiple-choice courses that will force you to make some tough decisions this holiday. Start with an Indian Creek mushroom bisque hit with truffle balsamic and herb croutons, or go for the lighter warm spinach, blue cheese, and pear frisee salad. Next up: maple glazed turkey, herb-crusted butchers cut, local catch bearnaise, or grilled san san tofu with smoked mushroom gravy. Whatever you choose, it’ll come with challah stuffing, 4-cheese potato gratin, and local market veggies. Caramelized apple kugel, mom-style chocolate cake, and Maker’s Mark pecan pie a la mode make for a sweet and tasty ending.
Cost: $45 for three courses, not including gratuity and beverages; reserve online or at 713-868-1131
Brennan’s of Houston
Midtown
For a holiday supper with all the charm, snag a seat at this legendary Texas Creole charmer’s Thanksgiving table. Your meal begins with a turducken lagniappe (obviously), then moves on to stuff like Matagorda Bay oyster stew, Southern oxtails & dumplings, and entrees from Creole turkey and stuffing to honey roasted duck and mesquite grilled redfish. End with dark chocolate Mississippi mud pie, pumpkin pie with bourbon whip, and Brennan's famous tableside flamed bananas Foster.
Cost: $62 includes a choice of starter, entree, and dessert; call 713-522-9711 for reservations
Steak 48
River Oaks District
Been good this year? Then treat yourself to a swanky Thanksgiving meal complete with Alaskan King crab legs, truffle butter hasselback potatoes, and the chef’s gourmet take on a classic roast turkey dinner this holiday. Not the turkey type? There’s also 22-ounce bone-in ribeye and twin lobster tails with drawn butter. The Pilgrims and Wampanoag had lobster at the First Thanksgiving, right?
Cost: A la carte; call 713-322-7448 for reservations
Rainbow Lodge
Shady Acres
Everyone knows the beauty of an at-home Thanksgiving dinner is the late-night, leftover turkey and stuffing sandwich -- at least, Rainbow Lodge knows that. That’s why the gorgeous historic lodge restaurant is offering $5 take-home Snack Packs all day, with enough turkey, gravy and dressing to make yourself that sandwich when your pants fit again in, say, three hours. Before that, make your pants super tight by dining on three courses, from traditional turkey dinner and smoked duck gumbo to croissant bread pudding and chocolate pecan pie. Seating times run from 11:15am to 7:30pm.
Cost: $60+ for three courses (and $5 to-go packs)
Lucienne
Downtown
Impress your own-of-town guests with three chefy courses at Hotel Alessandra’s gorgeous Lucienne. Executive chef Jose Herandez is bringing his A game with cauliflower roasted garlic soup, tenderloin with Bearnaise sauce, and chocolate molten with Armagnac ice cream and almond brittle. There’s pumpkin pie and traditional roasted turkey breast with haricots verts and garlic mashed potatoes, too (and a special a la carte kids menu).
Cost: $50 for three courses
Brasserie du Parc
Downtown
Take a stroll through the beautiful Discovery Green, then head to this Downtown brasserie for an epic Turkey Day feast from noon to 7:30pm. The special menu runs through three courses, starting with butternut squash soup and brie crostini and ending with sweets like caramelized apple crêpe with vanilla mascarpone and fleur de sel caramel. In between, there’s roast turkey with Cognac gravy, braised beef short ribs and pommes mousseline, and fall vegetable truffle risotto.
Cost: $42 per adult, and $20 for the kids menu; reserve online
Eight Row Flint
Heights
For a super chill Thanksgiving Day, hit up this super chill ice house off Yale. The whiskey-fueled spot is offering Revival Market turkey with gravy and cranberry sauce, stuffing, mac ‘n cheese, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie. No reservations are required and you can even bring your dog. Doors open at 2pm.
Cost: $25 per plate
Rosalie Italian Soul
Downtown
Chef Chris Cosentino’s hot new spot makes the holiday way more tolerable via Thanksgiving classics and Italian twists. Dig into slow roasted turkey and mashed potatoes, ricotta, red sauce & pesto lasagna, and a big ol’ slice of apple, pecan, and pumpkin pie.
Cost: A la carte; reserve online via OpenTable
B&B Butchers & Restaurant
Washington
This New York-style steakhouse is decking its halls for the holidays and serving a prix fixe Thanksgiving menu (with an amuse bouche, three courses, and family style sides) in addition to its regular menu of steakhouse classics. You’ll also get complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies on the way in and out, and every guest receives a special take-home gift: leftover Butcher Shop turkey sandwiches made with roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a side of gravy. Reservations are required, and will be taken throughout the day.
Cost: $68 for the prix fixe menu or a la carte for the entire dinner menu; reservations can be made at 713-862-1814
Eunice
Greenway
For a Turkey Day with Cajun Creole fare straight from the Gulf, head to this super chic brasserie. Up for grabs are signature dishes from Cajun duck poppers to hearth roasted oysters, and festive eats like blue crab pumpkin bisque, crawfish cornbread, turkey & fixins, and brown sugar bourbon pecan pie a la mode. Thanksgiving Day hours are 11am to 4pm.
Cost: A la carte; reservations can be made at 832-491-1717
Indianola
EaDo
You’ll get a worldly take on new American classics at this Agricole Hospitality charmer, and on this special holiday, you can do so via a Thanksgiving buffet available from 10am to 5pm. Fill and refill your plate with smoked turkey with shallot butter, glazed bone-in ham, roast black angus shoulder filet with horseradish cream, sausage and sage stuffing, and cornbread dressing, butternut squash gratin and green bean casserole, baked oysters on the half shell dripping in calabrian chile butter, and assorted holiday pies.
Cost: $55+ per adult, $20 per child (12 & Under), children under 3 free; reserve online
La Table
Galleria
Choose between the more casual Marché at La Table’s downstairs or head upstairs to the sophisticated Château. Both will be open from 11am to 7pm with a luxe, four-course menu. Starters include roasted beet salad, ravioli, and lobster bisque; and mains run the course with choices like beef tenderloin, cod caviar, and roasted organic heritage turkey. Finish with a pumpkin-pecan pie duo and spiced chantilly.
Cost: $75 for adults and $35 for children; call 713-439-1000, or reserve online
