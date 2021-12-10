14 Houston Restaurants That Have Christmas Dinner Covered
Give yourself the gift of a clean kitchen this year.
Last year’s holiday season was a bust for many, but that’s all the more reason to celebrate in epic style this year. We highly suggest you keep it local (not to mention give yourself the gift of zero dishes) by dining in or taking out from these festive H-town spots. Whether you’re after a family-style Christmas spread, an opulent holiday feast for two, or some joyful, seasonally appropriate booze, here’s where to score the perfect holiday meal this Christmas.
The Annie Café & Bar
A delightful Christmas Eve experience can be had during both brunch and dinner at this gorgeously decorated Uptown classic. Brunch runs from 11 am to 3 pm, decked with goodies from Scratch Biscuits and Pecan French Toast to Lobster Omelets and Filet Benedict, while dinner is a lavish affair complete with Oysters on the Half Shell, Wood-grilled Lamb Chops, live Christmas carolers, and holiday cocktails.
Feges BBQ
The absolutely ace Hogfat Cornbread is reason enough to order the Christmas To-Go package from this homegrown smokehouse. But then there’s the Cinnamon Honey Butter that comes with it, plus the ability to tack on things like Smoked Beef Prime Rib and Whole Turkey Breast (chilled and vacuum-sealed with reheating instructions), barbecue rubs, cooking fats, and mop sauces, plus sides from fiery Korean Braised Greens to Pimento Mac n’ Cheese, and Rum Raisin Bread Pudding laced with rum anglaise.
Cost: Meats run $18 - $250, sides and desserts run $40 each (serves 10 - 12); additional costs vary
How to book: Order pick-up online by December 17.
Kin Dee
There are plenty of IG-worthy Thai eats up for grabs on Christmas Day at this Heights hotspot, as the restaurant is open for dine-in and take-out from 11 am to 10 pm. Spend your holiday going full HAM on Southern-style Green Curry, Spicy Pork Noodle Soup, Crispy Crab Omelets, and a badass Pad Thai.
Cost: A la carte menu prices vary
How to book: Order pick-up via Toast.
Mastro's Steakhouse
Why wouldn’t you want to spend your Christmas smashing into Mastro’s famous Butter Cake, two-foot tall Seafood Platters, and flawlessly executed Steaks. Trick question—you would, and you can do so at the venerable chophouse’s Post Oak location, which is open from 2 pm to 9 pm on Christmas Day (and offers Christmas Eve hours, too).
Cost: A la carte menu prices vary
How to book: Order pick-up via Aloha or get delivery via Uber Eats.
Rosalie Italian Soul
You’ll want to secure your spot asap for Rosalie’s Italian-American style Christmas Eve festivities, an elevated riff on the traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes. Sitting pretty inside the Houston's C. Baldwin Hotel, the restaurant recently relaunched with executive chef Jacob Coronado, the former the chef de cuisine of Nobie's, at the helm. Christmas Eve will bring Scallops, Mussels, Octopus, Tuna, Squid, Monkfish, and Manila Clams to the table, along with a whole bunch of naughty and nice cocktails, from spiced Old Fashioneds to tipsy Spritzers. The restaurant is also open for reservations on Christmas Day.
Cost: Menus run $75 per person
Backstreet Cafe
The Christmas Eve Dinner at this charming restaurant—a part of the Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught empire—starts with warm, buttered-up Sourdough Rolls and ends with the most perfect Chocolate Cake (or Eggnog Cheesecake, if you please). In between, highlights include Oxtail French Onion Soup, Red Snapper with Lemongrass Risotto, and fall-apart Lamb Shank. Oh, and live jazz and complimentary Eggnog for all.
Cost: Reservations run $55 per person ($15 for kids); additional costs vary
How to book: Call 713-521-2239 to reserve.
B & B Butchers
The dark and moody ambiance at this H-town riff on the classic NY steakhouse sets the mood for a special evening year-round, but things get particularly wonderful when B&B decks its halls for the holidays. Choose between Christmas Eve brunch (11 am to 3 pm) or dinner (3 pm to 11 pm) to dine on Filet- and Fried Oyster-topped Carpetbaggers on the Half Shell, Foie-smothered Filets, Prime Rib with Yorkshire Pudding, and Rigatoni alla Vodka. Those looking to ball out at home can place advance orders via The Butcher Shop’s holiday take-out menu, a festive AF offering featuring everything from Whole Tenderloin Beef Wellington and oven-ready Pork Crown Roast to classic Creamed Spinach, Mac and Cheese, Shrimp Cocktail, and Pecan Pie.
Cost: A la carte menu prices vary
How to book: Order pick-up online (48-hour advance notice required).
Brennan's of Houston
Staying in? Supplement your holiday meal with Brennan’s a la carte sides and desserts—think Bacon-braised Collards, Shrimp and Okra Gumbo, Turtle Soup, White Chocolate Bread Pudding, and Pralines by the dozen. Those who prefer to dine onsite can score a reservation for Christmas Eve lunch (11 am to 2 pm) or dinner (5 to 8:30 pm).
Cost: A la carte menu prices vary
How to book: Call 713-522-9711 to reserve or pre-order pick-up by December 17.
Doris Metropolitan
As a holiday gift to us all, this Israeli steakhouse is keeping its dining room open (alongside its chandelier-adorned meat locker) on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, while the onsite butcher shop will be open for premium cuts to-go. Dine on tzatziki-kissed Octopus, Moroccan Tomato Salad, Dry-aged Porterhouses, Truffle Frites, and the ultimate holiday indulgence: Caviar.
Cost: A la carte menu prices vary
Mala Sichuan
A choose-your-own adventure spread from this fiery Sichuan haunt will hit the spot any day of the year, but it particularly shines during the holidays. Mala’s multiple locations will be keeping regular hours on Christmas Eve and Day (with take-out available, too). Challenge your heat tolerance with Chengdu-style Pot Roasted Tilapia, Red Chile Oil Dumplings, Mala Prawns, and a not-spicy-but-plenty-flavorful Tea-smoked Duck.
Cost: A la carte menu prices vary
How to book: Stop by for first-come, first-served seating or order pick-up online.
Phat Eatery
A badass holiday meal at this Malaysian street food spot, open from 11 am to 10 pm on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, is nothing short of a Christmas miracle. Rest assured that an excellent array of shareables—namely Crystal Prawn Dumpling, Roti Canai and Curry Dip, Stir-fried Noodles, and Beef Shank Rendang—will most definitely distract you from whatever uncomfortable familial shenanigans await.
Cost: A la carte menu prices vary
How to book: Reserve via minitable.
Pondicheri
If you're going to put your holiday feast in the hands of another, let it be those of Pondicheri chef Anita Jaisinghani. She and her team have crafted several catering menus to choose from: the Herbivore, stocked with treats like Smoked Eggplant Raita, Saag Mac ’n Cheese, and Wild Mushroom Pot Pie; the Omnivore, featuring Goa Pork Samosas, Seafood Mulligatawny, Kalonji-roasted Beef Tenderloin with Cranberry Chutney, and more; and Plant-based, with Semolina Carrot Herb Bread, Cauliflower Samosas, Mulligatawny Soup, and more. Adding on at least one of the bake lab’s fantastic desserts—think Saffron Citrus Rolls, Apple-Cranberry Crumble, and Pumpkin Chai Pie—is a must.
Cost: Packages run $180 - $290 (serves 4); a la carte menu prices vary
How to book: Order pick-up online by December 20.
Revival Market
Revival’s favorite farmers are well prepped for Christmas, from Yonderway Farm Holiday Hams smoked in-house to the glorious 44 Farms Beef Rib Roasts. Toss in charcuterie, fruit and cheese boards, fresh baked bread, sides and desserts like Mac and Cheese to Cherry Cobbler, and perfectly curated wine gift packs, and you’re good to go.
Cost: A la carte menu prices vary
Tony's
No need to source salumis and fresh mozz for your holiday antipasto board—Tony’s got you. The fine dining establishment is offering a smashing array of options (both low-key and bougie) for pick-up on Christmas Eve. Set yourself up with colossal Shrimp Cocktail, Baked Ziti, and Tiramisu, alongside fancy mains from Braised Lamb Shank to Whole Prime Tenderloin with Cognac Jus. In-restaurant dining is also available on Christmas Eve, just as long as you snag a reservation.
Cost: A la carte menu prices vary