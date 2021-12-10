14 Houston Restaurants That Have Christmas Dinner Covered

The dark and moody ambiance at this H-town riff on the classic NY steakhouse sets the mood for a special evening year-round, but things get particularly wonderful when B&B decks its halls for the holidays. Choose between Christmas Eve brunch (11 am to 3 pm) or dinner (3 pm to 11 pm) to dine on Filet- and Fried Oyster-topped Carpetbaggers on the Half Shell, Foie-smothered Filets, Prime Rib with Yorkshire Pudding, and Rigatoni alla Vodka. Those looking to ball out at home can place advance orders via The Butcher Shop’s holiday take-out menu, a festive AF offering featuring everything from Whole Tenderloin Beef Wellington and oven-ready Pork Crown Roast to classic Creamed Spinach, Mac and Cheese, Shrimp Cocktail, and Pecan Pie.

Cost: A la carte menu prices vary

How to book: Order pick-up online (48-hour advance notice required).