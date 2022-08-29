Houston’s Best Dog-Friendly Places to Eat & Drink

This 9,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor watering hole is a German Disneyland for both you and your pooch, with a trickling water feature and outdoor bridge that’ll make your pup feel like you’re going for a walk in the park. Score an outdoor table and enjoy the bar’s signature liters, schnapps, and wursts; along with entertainment includeing corn hole, live bands, and a whole bunch of picnic tables for you and the pup to sprawl out at when those steins and weenies really hit.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.