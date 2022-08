Houston’s Best Dog-Friendly Places to Eat & Drink

You’re welcome to sip Salty Cats with your furry pal at this cocktail bar & kitchen, you’ll just have to do so on the patio. The chill neighborhood haunt comes from a whole bunch of notable industry folk (including Anvil’s Bobby Heugel and Theodore Rex’s Justin Yu), which means your cocktails are going to be seriously good, and plates push the boundaries on everyday bar food, from schmaltz fried chicken to a crunchy sweet-and-sour lamb belly that your dog is totally going to want to get in on.

How to book: Stop by for first come, first served seating.