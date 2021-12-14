Here’s How to Host a Holiday Potluck That’s as Safe as It Is Appetizing

Because the new normal for parties is a little different than before, your potluck holiday gatherings need an updated set of guidelines. But that doesn’t mean you need to compromise on the vibe or forgo tasty food. In fact, we’d argue that the 2021 season will be our best yet — because doesn’t the air smell sweeter and the charcuterie taste yummier now that we’re all together? Keep reading for our tips on how to host a safer and still festive holiday potluck this year:

It’s no secret that the 2020 holiday season kinda sucked. So we’re making up for it this time around, and taking all our learnings from the past year with us to make our parties both wildly fun and safer for guests.

Be candid about your safety protocols — before the party

Prior to party day, make sure all your guests are on the same page when it comes to your preferred protocols. It’s your home, so you make the rules. If you only want vaccinated people inside your house, make sure to be upfront with your guests. Same goes for masks — do you still want people to wear masks while indoors? It’s kind of an awkward conversation, but we promise you’ll feel better for doing it — boundaries are healthy, especially right now.

Make cleaning products available

You shouldn’t feel like you’re beholden to cleaning up every five minutes during your own party. That said, keeping surfaces disinfected is a good way to help make your guests comfortable, especially during cold and flu season.

Enter Clorox: their products kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on hard, non-porous surfaces when used as directed, so leave canisters of wipes in places that are accessible to your guests. This way, partygoers can feel free to clean their areas throughout the night to give them peace of mind. A simple swipe here and there should be no biggie since Clorox wipes make it easy to quickly pick up messes without interrupting the party.

Opt for single serving foods and drinks

For the foreseeable future, single serving is the way to be. That goes for beverages, food, and serveware. If your guests are bringing food with them, ask them to make everything bite sized, or even pre-portioned. Think: two-bite pies made in a cupcake pan or individual mini salads or apps in mason jars. For drinks, mini sodas, canned alcohol, and glass bottles of water are the way to go. And don’t forget about condiments! Stock up on packets (or make your own teeny cups) of mayo, soy sauce, malt vinegar — whatever makes sense with your spread. Essentially, you want to limit the amount of hands touching both the food and the serveware.

Invest in luxury hand sanitizers

Hand sanitizer is here to stay, so why not think about it in the same way we do nice soap? Just like you would have your delicious-smelling, luxury hand soap out in the bathroom when guests come over, invest in a few bottles of really nice hand sani. Place them around your home so guests can spritz whenever they need to in between making conversation.