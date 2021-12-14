Here’s How to Host a Holiday Potluck That’s as Safe as It Is Appetizing
From single servings to hand sanitizer stations, here’s how to make your party safer (and still fun).
It’s no secret that the 2020 holiday season kinda sucked. So we’re making up for it this time around, and taking all our learnings from the past year with us to make our parties both wildly fun and safer for guests.
Because the new normal for parties is a little different than before, your potluck holiday gatherings need an updated set of guidelines. But that doesn’t mean you need to compromise on the vibe or forgo tasty food. In fact, we’d argue that the 2021 season will be our best yet — because doesn’t the air smell sweeter and the charcuterie taste yummier now that we’re all together? Keep reading for our tips on how to host a safer and still festive holiday potluck this year:
Be candid about your safety protocols — before the party
Prior to party day, make sure all your guests are on the same page when it comes to your preferred protocols. It’s your home, so you make the rules. If you only want vaccinated people inside your house, make sure to be upfront with your guests. Same goes for masks — do you still want people to wear masks while indoors? It’s kind of an awkward conversation, but we promise you’ll feel better for doing it — boundaries are healthy, especially right now.
Make cleaning products available
You shouldn’t feel like you’re beholden to cleaning up every five minutes during your own party. That said, keeping surfaces disinfected is a good way to help make your guests comfortable, especially during cold and flu season.
Enter Clorox: their products kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on hard, non-porous surfaces when used as directed, so leave canisters of wipes in places that are accessible to your guests. This way, partygoers can feel free to clean their areas throughout the night to give them peace of mind. A simple swipe here and there should be no biggie since Clorox wipes make it easy to quickly pick up messes without interrupting the party.
Opt for single serving foods and drinks
For the foreseeable future, single serving is the way to be. That goes for beverages, food, and serveware. If your guests are bringing food with them, ask them to make everything bite sized, or even pre-portioned. Think: two-bite pies made in a cupcake pan or individual mini salads or apps in mason jars. For drinks, mini sodas, canned alcohol, and glass bottles of water are the way to go. And don’t forget about condiments! Stock up on packets (or make your own teeny cups) of mayo, soy sauce, malt vinegar — whatever makes sense with your spread. Essentially, you want to limit the amount of hands touching both the food and the serveware.
Invest in luxury hand sanitizers
Hand sanitizer is here to stay, so why not think about it in the same way we do nice soap? Just like you would have your delicious-smelling, luxury hand soap out in the bathroom when guests come over, invest in a few bottles of really nice hand sani. Place them around your home so guests can spritz whenever they need to in between making conversation.
Use biodegradable serveware
Remember the whole “single-serve is the way to be” thing? Yeah, well, that can cause a lot of plastic to add up in your trash can. Instead, opt for biodegradable plates, cups, and silverware. There are a ton of sturdy options made from materials like bamboo that will stand up to all the finger food your heart desires. And you’ll be able to toss ’em without feeling guilty.
Say yes to skewers
Skewers: they’re the grill master's answer to single-serving. Assemble the kabobs yourself ahead of time — think: meats, fruits, and veggies — then let the grill go to work. Everyone can pick up their own skewer without handling any of the materials, or any serveware. They’re the perfect barbecue menu item for the pandemic era.
Make snack kits for your guests to assemble
Okay, we may be going overboard here with the single-serve mindset, but hear us out: Another fun way to go about this is by making kits for your friends to assemble themselves. S’mores are the ideal here — fill a bag with all the fixins, give everyone a marshmallow skewer to hold on to for the evening, and get to toastin’. No need to reach into bags or bowls to construct your gooey sandwich.