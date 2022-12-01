At a certain time of night, the desire for something sweet is practically impossible to deny. Rather than toughing it out (or ordering an emergency cookie delivery) we suggest taking care of “future you” by mixing up the caramels below. Thanks to DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips, they’ll satiate your sweet tooth… and turn up the heat a little, too.

Bourbon Caramels with DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili

Ingredients:

12 DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips, blitzed into crumbs

1 cup heavy cream

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/4 cup water

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions: