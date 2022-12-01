Advertiser Content From
Bourbon Caramels with DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili
Sweet, with a little bit of heat 🔥
At a certain time of night, the desire for something sweet is practically impossible to deny. Rather than toughing it out (or ordering an emergency cookie delivery) we suggest taking care of “future you” by mixing up the caramels below. Thanks to DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips, they’ll satiate your sweet tooth… and turn up the heat a little, too.
Ingredients:
12 DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips, blitzed into crumbs
1 cup heavy cream
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1/4 cup corn syrup
1/4 cup water
1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Grease and line a standard metal loaf pan with parchment.
- In a small pot, combine the heavy cream and butter. Bring to a simmer and turn off the heat. Set aside.
- Combine the sugar, corn syrup, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Leave over a medium high heat until the mixture reaches 320 degrees, using a candy thermometer.
- Once it reaches 320 degrees, slowly add the heavy cream, stirring with a silicon spoon until it’s all incorporated. Continue cooking, undisturbed until the mixture reaches 240 degrees.
- Lay half of the chips in the bottom of the pan, followed by the caramel, and top with the rest of the chips.
- Rest for 2 hours before cutting. To get the cleanest cuts, use a knife coated in cooking spray.