If you’re in the middle of a late-night gaming sesh, the last thing you want is to spend a lot of valuable grinding time making yourself a snack. Enter: the trusty quesadilla. Ready in just a few minutes with only a handful of ingredients, this late night classic gets an added crunchy kick from DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips.

DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Quesadillas

Ingredients:

6 DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips

1 large flour tortilla

¾ cup Mexican shredded cheese blend, divided

½ teaspoon hot sauce of choice

Directions: