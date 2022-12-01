DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Quesadillas

Published on 12/1/2022 at 1:32 PM

If you’re in the middle of a late-night gaming sesh, the last thing you want is to spend a lot of valuable grinding time making yourself a snack. Enter: the trusty quesadilla. Ready in just a few minutes with only a handful of ingredients, this late night classic gets an added crunchy kick from DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips.

Ingredients:
6 DORITOS® FLAMIN’ HOT® COOL RANCH® Flavored Tortilla Chips
1 large flour tortilla
¾ cup Mexican shredded cheese blend, divided
½ teaspoon hot sauce of choice

Directions:

  • Place a tortilla in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat
  • Cover half of the tortilla with ¾ of the cheese, ¾ of the chip crumbs and the hot sauce
  • Fold the tortilla over to cover the cheese. Then, add half of the remaining cheese to cover half of the exposed tortilla. Fold over again, making a triangle.
  • Add the last of the cheese and chips directly in a corner of the pan, then lay the folded quesadilla on top.
  • Cook until the underside is cheesy and toasted, then remove with a spatula and use a knife to cut the quesadilla into halves.