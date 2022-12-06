Advertiser Content From
DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Scallion Pancakes
Making your own scallion pancakes is easier than you think.
PHOTO BY MIMI KERBIN
Street food dishes are some of the most satisfying snacks you can find. Take scallion pancakes, for example. It’s a popular Chinese staple that has since been adapted into endless variations across the world. In Korea, scallion pancakes are filled with kimchi and vegetables, and in Japan, traditional iterations feature cabbage and pork belly. In this Americanized version, we added DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips for an added kick.
Ingredients:
- 6 DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips
- 2 cups flour, plus extra for dusting
- 1 cup boiling water
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Soy sauce, for serving
- Black rice vinegar, for serving
Directions:
- Place the flour and ¼ cup of water in a food processor and pulse until incorporated. Add another ¼ cup of water at a time until the dough is hydrated. Note: you may not need the final ¼ cup of water unless your dough is dry.
- Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until it looks smooth, then form the dough into a ball.
- Loosely cover dough with a dampened kitchen towel and let rest for 30 minutes.
- While the dough rests, prepare the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce and black rice vinegar.
- After the rest, portion the dough into quarters.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into a thin 8-inch round. Brush each round with sesame oil and scatter with scallions and coarsely chopped Doritos. Roll up each round into a tight cylinder, then coil each cylinder around like a snail shell. Slightly flatten each bun, then roll each into a round pancake about 8 inches in diameter.
- Heat ¼ inch of vegetable oil in a small skillet on medium. Fry the pancakes one at a time, turning, until golden and crisp, about a minute or so per side. Add more oil as needed until all the pancakes are fried.
- Stack the pancakes on a platter and serve with dipping sauce.