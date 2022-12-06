Street food dishes are some of the most satisfying snacks you can find. Take scallion pancakes, for example. It’s a popular Chinese staple that has since been adapted into endless variations across the world. In Korea, scallion pancakes are filled with kimchi and vegetables, and in Japan, traditional iterations feature cabbage and pork belly. In this Americanized version, we added DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips for an added kick.

DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Scallion Pancakes

Ingredients:

6 DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips

2 cups flour, plus extra for dusting

1 cup boiling water

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Vegetable oil, for frying

Soy sauce, for serving

Black rice vinegar, for serving



Directions: