The best part of movie night at home is not needing to sneak in the usual store-bought sweets. Instead, homemade haystacks can be ready to enjoy in less than an hour, and they get a bit of heat from DORITOS®Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips. With that much flavor, these candies are as intense as your favorite action-packed movie.

DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Coconut Haystacks

Ingredients:

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted

1 cup crushed DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips

2 cups corn cereal

1 cup shredded sweetened coconut

½ cup melted white chocolate

1 teaspoon flaky sea salt

Directions: