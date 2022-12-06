Advertiser Content From
DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Coconut Haystacks
Perfect for pairing with an at-home movie night.
Advertiser Content From
PHOTO BY MIMI KERBIN
The best part of movie night at home is not needing to sneak in the usual store-bought sweets. Instead, homemade haystacks can be ready to enjoy in less than an hour, and they get a bit of heat from DORITOS®Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips. With that much flavor, these candies are as intense as your favorite action-packed movie.
DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Coconut Haystacks
Ingredients:
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted
1 cup crushed DORITOS® Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips
2 cups corn cereal
1 cup shredded sweetened coconut
½ cup melted white chocolate
1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
Directions:
- Combine melted chocolate, crushed chips, corn cereal, and coconut into a large bowl.
- Mix and fold thoroughly to evenly distribute and coat everything in chocolate.
- To make the haystack, use a heaping tablespoon of the mixture to create a mound, then place on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Give the haystack a light tap with the back of a spoon to make sure it’s tight enough to hold together.
- Once all the haystacks are formed, drizzle with white chocolate and sprinkle with the sea salt
- Refrigerate for 30 minutes to firm up the haystacks before serving.