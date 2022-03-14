How to Make Your Takeout Order Benefit Local Restaurants More

The people and places that serve up our favorite dishes are crucial to our communities, so it’s important to make sure your spending helps them stay afloat. After all, where else are you gonna get those extra-spicy chili crisp dumplings that make up 20% of your diet? Luckily, it’s not that hard to stretch your takeout dollars. Just follow these simple steps to better support your local restaurant scene.

Choose Wisely

Before you set out to support businesses, it's important to think about which ones are most deserving of your support. Sure, a local spot gets precedence over a national chain, but there's more to it than that. If you can, think about other factors. Do they support their staff? Do they buy ethically-produced ingredients? Do they give back to the community? All these things and more can come into play on who you choose to buy from. This goes for food producers as well: wineries like Kendall Jackson make sustainable business practices a key part of their corporate strategy, so you can feel better each time you pour a glass.

Pick up the phone

Food delivery apps offer next-level convenience: just press a few buttons, and the food’s on its way. But those apps can also hide a sneaky set of fees, eating into the restaurant’s profits (not to mention upcharging you by as much as 40%.) Instead, pick up the phone and call the restaurant for takeout and delivery, or check their website to see if you can place an order directly. If that’s not an option, category-specific apps will sometimes charge lower fees to establishments.

Ask about groceries

During the pandemic, many restaurants expanded their take-out offerings. Instead of selling only entrees and apps, they may offer ingredients, prepared foods, or other merchandise to-go. If your favorite Italian place is canning their sauces, ask them if they’ll let you buy a few jars. This is especially helpful for items like take-out cocktail orders, which tend to have higher margins than individual ingredients.

Get gifting

When it comes to staying afloat in a competitive market, one thing matters most: cash flow. Gift cards are a great deal for restaurants, since they provide an immediate benefit at no cost, which adds stability to their bottom line. Another perk: branding. Gifting a card from your favorite restaurant creates a new customer for them, which is often the most difficult part of building a business. Forty-four percent of consumers say that gift cards encourage them to try new businesses they wouldn’t have visited otherwise, so it’s a win-win: you expand their reach, and your friends expand their palate.