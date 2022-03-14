How to Make Your Takeout Order Benefit Local Restaurants More
The people and places that serve up our favorite dishes are crucial to our communities, so it’s important to make sure your spending helps them stay afloat. After all, where else are you gonna get those extra-spicy chili crisp dumplings that make up 20% of your diet? Luckily, it’s not that hard to stretch your takeout dollars. Just follow these simple steps to better support your local restaurant scene.
Choose Wisely
Before you set out to support businesses, it's important to think about which ones are most deserving of your support. Sure, a local spot gets precedence over a national chain, but there's more to it than that. If you can, think about other factors. Do they support their staff? Do they buy ethically-produced ingredients? Do they give back to the community? All these things and more can come into play on who you choose to buy from. This goes for food producers as well: wineries like Kendall Jackson make sustainable business practices a key part of their corporate strategy, so you can feel better each time you pour a glass.
Pick up the phone
Food delivery apps offer next-level convenience: just press a few buttons, and the food’s on its way. But those apps can also hide a sneaky set of fees, eating into the restaurant’s profits (not to mention upcharging you by as much as 40%.) Instead, pick up the phone and call the restaurant for takeout and delivery, or check their website to see if you can place an order directly. If that’s not an option, category-specific apps will sometimes charge lower fees to establishments.
Ask about groceries
During the pandemic, many restaurants expanded their take-out offerings. Instead of selling only entrees and apps, they may offer ingredients, prepared foods, or other merchandise to-go. If your favorite Italian place is canning their sauces, ask them if they’ll let you buy a few jars. This is especially helpful for items like take-out cocktail orders, which tend to have higher margins than individual ingredients.
Get gifting
When it comes to staying afloat in a competitive market, one thing matters most: cash flow. Gift cards are a great deal for restaurants, since they provide an immediate benefit at no cost, which adds stability to their bottom line. Another perk: branding. Gifting a card from your favorite restaurant creates a new customer for them, which is often the most difficult part of building a business. Forty-four percent of consumers say that gift cards encourage them to try new businesses they wouldn’t have visited otherwise, so it’s a win-win: you expand their reach, and your friends expand their palate.
Good food wouldn’t be possible without a healthy planet. That’s why Kendall Jackson makes sustainability a key focus of their winery, using regenerative farming practices to leave a smaller carbon footprint. That ethos, combined with social responsibility and equitable business practices, create one part of a food community we can all be proud of. Learn more at KJ.com.
Place orders during off-peak times
Peak hours — that is, during dinner and lunch rushes — are stressful for restaurants, and smaller spots will have a limited capacity on how much they can cook, serve, and deliver during those times. If you can, place your orders off-peak, so they can stretch out their demand, or even just schedule your pickup farther in advance so they have more time to prep. One potential upside: off-peak specials like happy hours.
Spread the word
This one is similar to picking up a gift card or two, but it’s even cheaper: let your friends know about your favorite spots. Sure, it might be harder to find a table at rush hour or to get in a takeout order if they’re busy, but busy means staying in business. With the proliferation of ratings websites like Yelp or Google Maps, it’s even easier to spread the good word. And the benefits are tangible: for each 1-star increase in a business’ Yelp score, they see 5-9% more revenue. So don’t be afraid to log on and let the world know about your favorite place.
Tip well
You probably don’t need a lesson in manners, but tipping well ensures good service and helps servers, delivery drivers, and busboys. With pre-tip wages as low as $2.13 in some places, it’s incumbent on you to make up the difference. If you need any more motivation, keep in mind that tipping rates have gone up slightly post-pandemic, to around 20 percent. It’s a small difference to you, but over the course of a night, it goes a long way for the people making and delivering your food.