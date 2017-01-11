Thunderbird's 'Culinary Cult Classics' Dinner & a Movie Is the Hottest Ticket in Indy

A year after opening Thunderbird in 2014, Gonzales and his staff started flirting with the idea of a “dinner and a movie” series.

“We did American Psycho and it was awesome. Great movie, lot of food references in it, lot of beverage references in it,” says Gonzales. “Stylistically it was easy to put together and it's got a great following."

Over the course of six months, the team hustled to put Cult Classic events together -- creating new menus, new drinks, and decorating the whole place. As one might expect from a major production, it went overboard.

“It became very apparent very quickly that it was difficult to pull off on a monthly basis, and sometimes the movies were sometimes not the best choice,” said Gonzales.