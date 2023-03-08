A Fresh Take on Italian Dining Opens in Southwest Las Vegas

You can't be all things to all people. Yet a new Italian restaurant strikes an intriguing balance between authenticity and inventive touches while helping to shape the identity of a new community in the booming Southwest Valley of Las Vegas.

Basilico Ristorante Italiano is now open at Evora, a master-planned apartment development still under construction that won't be finished for at least five years. The 160-seat restaurant follows the vision of chef Francesco Di Caudo, a Sicily native who draws on his heritage and experience throughout Italy to build a compelling menu based on traditional techniques and modern ingenuity.

"I come from a country where farm-to-table is nothing new," says Di Caudio, while emphasizing the importance of ingredient sourcing and simple, straightforward flavor combinations.