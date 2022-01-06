14 Essential Las Vegas Buffets for All-You-Can-Eat Dining

Las Vegas has always been a place where you can have your cake and eat it too. And sometimes go back for seconds—or maybe even thirds. So it only makes sense that buffets have become synonymous with the culture of Sin City. However, the concept was the first to face widespread closures during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has only started to fully re-emerge in recent months.

"Guests would tell us every day how much they missed the buffet and how badly they wanted us to reopen," says Natasha Gonzalez, who oversees operations at Market Place Buffet as Assistant Director of Food & Beverage for JW Marriott & Rampart Casino. "Our guests will wait two to three hours in line at times, but they tell us it's totally worth it."

However, many buffets still remain closed (some temporarily, some for good), including longtime favorites like Le Village Buffet at Paris, Carnival World & Seafood Buffet at the Rio, and Studio B at The M Resort. Factor in the current supply chain delays, inflation, and employment issues and the "anything and everything" mentality of the classic Vegas buffet becomes much more difficult to present.

Market Place Buffet weathered the storm, but it's hard not to wonder if Vegas buffets are facing extinction. Five major resorts opened in the past year or so and none of them have buffets (an idea almost unthinkable not long ago). Resorts World went with Famous Foods Street Eats instead—an Asian-inspired hawker market that reflects a growing trend toward food halls and eclectic food courts (like Block 16 at the Cosmopolitan or Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace) that welcomed quick-serve versions of acclaimed regional favorites in place of overly familiar mainstream brands.

Yet Caesars Palace also saw lines out the door and reservations backed up for weeks when it reopened a renovated Bacchanal Buffet over the summer, showing there is still an appetite for buffets if they continue to feel like an event. While there are plenty of iconic restaurants to add to your Las Vegas bucket list of dining adventures, there's nothing wrong with getting a good old-fashioned buffet out of your system—especially ones that make a point to prioritize quality as well as quantity.

So take a look at the following buffets currently open in Las Vegas. Most are back to self-service formats, but you may be asked to wear a mask in line. Don't forget to bring one along. Sneeze guards can only do so much, so do yourself and your fellow diners a favor and get a booster shot too. There's a lot of food out there…and a lot of eating to do.