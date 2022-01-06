14 Essential Las Vegas Buffets for All-You-Can-Eat Dining
Which Las Vegas buffets are open right now?
Las Vegas has always been a place where you can have your cake and eat it too. And sometimes go back for seconds—or maybe even thirds. So it only makes sense that buffets have become synonymous with the culture of Sin City. However, the concept was the first to face widespread closures during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has only started to fully re-emerge in recent months.
"Guests would tell us every day how much they missed the buffet and how badly they wanted us to reopen," says Natasha Gonzalez, who oversees operations at Market Place Buffet as Assistant Director of Food & Beverage for JW Marriott & Rampart Casino. "Our guests will wait two to three hours in line at times, but they tell us it's totally worth it."
However, many buffets still remain closed (some temporarily, some for good), including longtime favorites like Le Village Buffet at Paris, Carnival World & Seafood Buffet at the Rio, and Studio B at The M Resort. Factor in the current supply chain delays, inflation, and employment issues and the "anything and everything" mentality of the classic Vegas buffet becomes much more difficult to present.
Market Place Buffet weathered the storm, but it's hard not to wonder if Vegas buffets are facing extinction. Five major resorts opened in the past year or so and none of them have buffets (an idea almost unthinkable not long ago). Resorts World went with Famous Foods Street Eats instead—an Asian-inspired hawker market that reflects a growing trend toward food halls and eclectic food courts (like Block 16 at the Cosmopolitan or Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace) that welcomed quick-serve versions of acclaimed regional favorites in place of overly familiar mainstream brands.
Yet Caesars Palace also saw lines out the door and reservations backed up for weeks when it reopened a renovated Bacchanal Buffet over the summer, showing there is still an appetite for buffets if they continue to feel like an event. While there are plenty of iconic restaurants to add to your Las Vegas bucket list of dining adventures, there's nothing wrong with getting a good old-fashioned buffet out of your system—especially ones that make a point to prioritize quality as well as quantity.
So take a look at the following buffets currently open in Las Vegas. Most are back to self-service formats, but you may be asked to wear a mask in line. Don't forget to bring one along. Sneeze guards can only do so much, so do yourself and your fellow diners a favor and get a booster shot too. There's a lot of food out there…and a lot of eating to do.
Bacchanal Buffet
Generally the standard by which all Las Vegas buffets are judged, Bacchanal Buffet took advantage of the downtime during the early days of the pandemic and reopened this past summer with an all-new look and selection. The space underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation and added more than 30 dishes with food served from nine open kitchens. There is now a more diverse array of Asian cuisine, expanded plant-based options, a fire-roasting grill for prime rib, and dim sum-style carts handing out fun items like a PB&J foie gras and Japanese Wagyu hotdogs. The buffet is open daily for dinner service with brunch (9 am-3 pm) Friday-Sunday with a fun pancake and waffle bar.
Cost: Dinner is $74.99, brunch is $54.99.
How to order: Guests can now make reservations online for the first time; highly recommended since admission lines have been especially long since reopening.
Wicked Spoon
A Vegas buffet used to be about scooping as much food as possible on your plate, but Wicked Spoon helped turn that concept around when it opened more than a decade ago, offering a wider variety of food in smaller portions with the same quality you'd find in a nice restaurant. Today, you can work your way through "angry" mac n' cheese, Asian dirty rice, a spicy trofie pasta, and house-made "Wicked Cereal" with a meringue topping to be crunched up into marshmallow-like pieces. An in-house team of butchers is responsible for mouth-watering meatballs, prime rib, and bone marrow with short rib. Add on bottomless mimosas, champagne, Bloody Marys, or Bud Light draft.
Cost: Wicked Spoon is open for breakfast ($38 adults, $19 kids 5-10) and lunch ($45 adults, $22.50 kids 5-10) Monday-Friday and brunch ($48 adults, $24 kids 5-10) Saturday-Sunday. Add on bottomless booze for an extra $21 with a two-hour limit.
How to book: No reservations. Just walk in.
The Buffet at Bellagio
The Buffet at the Bellagio used to be one of the most indulgent in Vegas, but it's scaled down a bit since reopening during the pandemic. Hours are now trimmed to 8 am-3 pm daily and the selection is mostly relegated to breakfast and lunch dishes, although there is still an ample amount of pasta and Asian dishes. Seafood is also popular, especially the salmon, halibut, and shrimp cocktail.
Cost: Adults $41.99 Monday-Thursday and $49.99 Friday-Sunday. Kids 6-11 get 50% off.
How to book: No reservations. Just walk in.
The Buffet at Wynn
The Buffet at Wynn experimented with its format a few times during the pandemic, but is back to full strength with a revamped entrance lined with eight royal palms and a reimagined lineup of food from 16 stations. Lobster benedicts and red velvet chocolate chip pancakes are among the top choices during breakfast and brunch, while a global array of cuisine is represented through lunch and dinner. Go Mexican with chicken mole and green chile tamales or try Italian with lasagna alla bolognese and potato gnocchi. A BBQ station serves pork and beef ribs, honey-glazed cornbread, and other Southern-style comfort food. Upgrade to an "Endless Pours" package with unlimited wine, beer, mimosas, or other select cocktails.
Cost: Breakfast/brunch $38.99-49.99, dinner is $64.99-69.99. "Endless Pours" upgrade is $27.99.
How to book: No reservations, but guests can secure a spot in line with prepaid priority seating.
Circus Buffet
Simple, efficient, no frills. The Circus Buffet was never fancy to begin with and was recently downsized to clear more space for a food court. Most of the food is standard buffet fare (sliced meats, fried chicken, pizza, omelettes, etc.) but is less expensive than other buffets on the Strip with shorter wait times. Currently open for dinner Friday-Sunday and breakfast/brunch Saturday-Sunday, the Circus Buffet is often heavy on high school cafeteria vibes. For a fine-dining experience at Circus Circus, try The Steakhouse, a long-running favorite among regulars.
Cost: Adults are $27.99 for dinner and $24.99 for breakfast/brunch. Kids are $17.99 (Friday) and $18.99 (Saturday-Sunday) for dinner and $18.99 for breakfast/brunch.
How to book: Just walk in. No reservations.
Garden Court Buffet
If you're craving calories on Fremont Street, this is the only buffet currently open in the Downtown tourist area. Located inside the Main Street Station casino, Garden Court has a beautiful dining room (especially for buffet standards) with arched illuminated ceilings, brick walls, trees, and Victorian-inspired decor. Stations serve a variety of dishes, ranging from Asian and Mexican to pizza and "country" (Southern-style comfort food) with a standard salad bar. Garden Court is open daily for brunch 8 am–2 pm, but only open for dinner (4–9 pm) on Fridays and Saturdays.
Cost: Brunch is $18.99, dinner is $25.99. Kids 4-11 are half-price.
Now to book: No reservations. Just walk in.
Market Place Buffet
Located in the Rampart Casino (connected to the JW Marriott), the Market Place Buffet is the only one currently open in the Summerlin area. It's also a rare buffet that offers patio seating, which is especially enticing when surrounded by the trees and landscaping of the hotel grounds. The selection is better than many Strip buffets with stations serving slow-roasted prime rib, fresh-baked brick-oven pizzas, and strong choices among Asian, Italian, and Mediterranean bites. A free glass of champagne is included in the weekend brunch with upgrades available throughout the week for draft beer and wine during dinner. Specialty buffet nights run on Saturdays, with "Aloha Night" scheduled though at least the end of December.
Cost: $29.99 with discounts for kids and casino rewards club members.
How to book: No reservations. Seating is first-come, first-served.
MGM Grand Buffet
The MGM Grand is one of the largest hotels in Las Vegas, but the buffet is on the smaller side compared to a few others on the Strip. Like other MGM Resorts buffets, the hours are limited to 8 am–3 pm, starting with breakfast items in the morning and cycling in lunch bites as the day progresses. Seafood options are limited so stick with the lox and bagel, breakfast taquitos, and red velvet pancakes. The hazelnut tart and pecan pie are top choices for dessert. The MGM Grand Buffet traditionally has bottomless booze options, but check directly for the latest policy on availability and upcharges.
Cost: $27.99 weekdays, $36.99 weekends (kids 5 and under free).
How to book: Reservations are available via Seven Rooms with a "speed pass" upcharge.
Taj Palace
Many of the best Indian restaurants in Las Vegas make a point to have a buffet available—at least during lunch hours. It's hard to beat the selection at Taj Palace, which has all-you-can-handle servings of chicken tikka masala, lamb biryani, kabobs, and other signature dishes. The restaurant uses gluten-free recipes and organic ingredients whenever possible. Naan bread is brought to the table warm and fresh. Feel free to mix up a few different curries and sauces on the same plate and see what happens. Anything spicy can be tempered with a glass of mango lassi, a thick combination of fruit, millk, and yogurt.
Cost: Daily brunch is $15.99 11 am-3 pm.
How to book: Call 702-685-0222 to inquire about reservations.
The Buffet at Luxor
If you want to have an all-you-can-eat brunch inside a giant pyramid, the Luxor is your place. The resort's buffet is only open for brunch 8 am–3 pm Wednesday-Sunday, but still includes a long 30-foot salad bar, made-to-order omelettes and egg benedicts, and a carving station serving roast turkey, ham, and beef steamship. Day drinkers will be happy to see bottomless draft beer, house wine, and margaritas (for an extra charge and a two-hour limit).
Cost: $26.99 per person. Ask about the latest kids discounts.
How to book: Reservations may be available for large parties of 10 or more. Otherwise, just walk in.
Makino Sushi & Seafood Buffet
Founded by Japanese sushi chef Kaku Makino, this buffet has a wide variety of sushi and seafood, including hand rolls made on the spot, fish filets, squid, and fried shrimp. Choose your own ingredients at the ramen station and save room for your choice of Asian-style desserts. Bottomless snow crab legs are available on weekends. Makino is just west of the Strip, south of Chinatown.
Cost: Lunch $22.95, dinner $32.95-34.95 (with discounts for kids and seniors 65 and older).
How to book: Call 702-889-4477 to make a reservation.
Garden Buffet
Located in the off-Strip South Point casino near Silverado Ranch, the Garden Buffet remains competitive with more high-profile counterparts and went through a major renovation about a year before the pandemic arrived and changed everything. Guests can explore a variety of cuisine between six live cooking stations, including a Mongolian grill. The weekday breakfast includes bottomless Bloody Marys, the weekend prime rib and champagne brunch includes bottomless mimosas, and Seafood Night Fridays includes two glasses of wine, sangria, or draft beer.
Cost: Breakfast $12.95, lunch $16.95, prime rib & champagne brunch $24.95, dinner $24.95 (Saturday-Thursday) and $36.95 ("Seafood Night" Friday).
How to book: Just walk in. No reservations.
The Buffet at Excalibur
You may be noticing a trend. The Buffet at Excalibur is operating as a brunch buffet five days a week (Thursday–Monday) 8 am–3 pm. The options are relatively routine with equal weight balanced between breakfast and lunch dishes. The made-to-order crepe and omelette stations draw the longest lines. No surprises, but not a bad deal for Strip prices. The dining room hasn't changed much over the years, but remains a warm environment with a modern design and dark color tones.
Cost: $26.99 adults, $14,99 kids 5-11 Monday & Thursday. $29.99 adults, $15.99 kids 5-11 Friday-Sunday.
How to book: Just walk in. No reservations.
Via Brasil Steakhouse
Can a Brazilian steakhouse qualify as a "buffet"? That's up for you to decide, but Via Brasil is easily the best version of the concept in Las Vegas. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat feast in a rodizio format with servers roaming the dining room with skewers of steak and seafood, slicing off pieces tableside while offering as much as your appetite can handle. Ribeye, salmon, lamb chops, chicken breast—it's all fair game. Salads, side dishes, and other small bites are served in a self-serve buffet. A daily happy hour runs on the patio, beginning at 5 pm, with drink discounts and a la carte bites.
Cost: Rodizio dinner $53.99 per person. Rodizio weekend brunch $26.99 per person.
How to book: Reservations are available online or by calling 702-804-1400.