A Thriving New Asian Food Community Emerges on Las Vegas’ Rainbow Road

Can you have too much of a good thing? Chinatown is one of the best neighborhoods for dining in Las Vegas, and while the community remains as vibrant as ever, its growth has also led to an increase in traffic congestion. Chinatown is one of the few places in Vegas where parking isn't always easy and convenient, and with businesses overstuffed into crowded shopping plazas, it can be hard for a new restaurant to avoid getting lost in the shuffle.

So it's no surprise to see Asian dining taking hold in other pockets of Las Vegas. The movement is especially strong at the southern edge of Spring Valley on Rainbow Road between the 215 and Windmill Lane. Call it Rainbow Row or simply Arroyo Crossing, named after a road that runs through a sprawling retail center with a Walmart and Home Depot as anchor tenants. Nobody agrees on the name of the neighborhood, but the area's reputation for ever-expanding dining options is catching on.

"Restaurants are popping up left and right on Rainbow. It's really the main road for the Southwest," says Mang Felix co-cowner Kevin Lieu. "A lot of Asians—Filipino, Vietnamese, Chinese—are migrating towards this area. That's why you're seeing all these new homes being built."

The developments have ushered in a wave of Asian eateries that thrive on word-of-mouth authenticity—often with minimal advertising, marketing, or social media presence. Much like Sin City’s original Chinatown, there's a synergy in effect that's attracted a greater expanse of international flavors, like Valencian Gold (Spanish paella and tapas), Salt & Spoon (clean plates of California produce), Picanha (Brazilian-style steaks), Tarantino's (plant-based Italian), and Lea Lana's (frosty banana desserts) that all deserve your attention. But for now, let's take a deep dive into the Asian flavors that built the foundation of this fast-emerging dining destination. It could be the most intriguing mile-and-a-half of restaurants you're currently overlooking in Las Vegas.