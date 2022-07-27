A Thriving New Asian Food Community Emerges on Las Vegas’ Rainbow Road
Spanning Thai, Vietnamese, Japanese, Indian cuisine, and more, here are 14 restaurants you need to know about in the Southwest Valley.
Can you have too much of a good thing? Chinatown is one of the best neighborhoods for dining in Las Vegas, and while the community remains as vibrant as ever, its growth has also led to an increase in traffic congestion. Chinatown is one of the few places in Vegas where parking isn't always easy and convenient, and with businesses overstuffed into crowded shopping plazas, it can be hard for a new restaurant to avoid getting lost in the shuffle.
So it's no surprise to see Asian dining taking hold in other pockets of Las Vegas. The movement is especially strong at the southern edge of Spring Valley on Rainbow Road between the 215 and Windmill Lane. Call it Rainbow Row or simply Arroyo Crossing, named after a road that runs through a sprawling retail center with a Walmart and Home Depot as anchor tenants. Nobody agrees on the name of the neighborhood, but the area's reputation for ever-expanding dining options is catching on.
"Restaurants are popping up left and right on Rainbow. It's really the main road for the Southwest," says Mang Felix co-cowner Kevin Lieu. "A lot of Asians—Filipino, Vietnamese, Chinese—are migrating towards this area. That's why you're seeing all these new homes being built."
The developments have ushered in a wave of Asian eateries that thrive on word-of-mouth authenticity—often with minimal advertising, marketing, or social media presence. Much like Sin City’s original Chinatown, there's a synergy in effect that's attracted a greater expanse of international flavors, like Valencian Gold (Spanish paella and tapas), Salt & Spoon (clean plates of California produce), Picanha (Brazilian-style steaks), Tarantino's (plant-based Italian), and Lea Lana's (frosty banana desserts) that all deserve your attention. But for now, let's take a deep dive into the Asian flavors that built the foundation of this fast-emerging dining destination. It could be the most intriguing mile-and-a-half of restaurants you're currently overlooking in Las Vegas.
Taste
Taste covers a wide variety of Chinese cuisine in a sparse dining room of round tables and white tablecloths with large murals and a few modern touches, including a wine display near the host stand. Your attention will immediately gravitate to the live seafood tanks, where goby fish, Maine lobster, and Dungeness crab are standing by to be fried, boiled, or baked in a choice of broths or sauces. Taste balances eclectic, authentic dishes—especially the Cantonese items on the Chef's Special menu—with familiar staples like soup dumplings, potstickers, and yes, General Tso's Chicken. One of the house favorites is a plate of egg noodles topped with crumbled duck meat, mushrooms, and a combination of soy and oyster sauce. The simplicity of flavors works to perfection.
How to book: Call 702-888-3110 to book a reservation or place a takeaway order.
Mang Felix Kitchen
Mang Felix Kitchen reflects the diversity of its two co-owners: the Vietnamese heritage of Kevin Lieu (formerly of Pho 88) and the Filipino background of Felix Aleligay (who also owns D'Pinoy Joint). The food is the best of both worlds side-by-side on the same menu in an engaging, modern space. Can't decide between lumpia or egg rolls? Get both. Vimenchelli bowls and rice plates with grilled beef or pork are popular Vietnamese dishes, but don't overlook the pho, simmered for eight hours with beef bones, brisket, flank, and traditional spices. Fans of Filipino food in Las Vegas will eagerly wolf down the Beef Pares, a robust stew topped with egg on a sizzling platter, or the Kare-Kare of beef cheeks in a peanut sauce. The Halo-Halo may be the largest version of the dessert in Vegas, overstuffed with jackfruit, shredded coconut, banana, flan, and ube ice cream with a crispy rice topping. The team behind Mang Felix also operates SkyGarden down the road, a smaller, but more formal blend of Chinese and Hawaiian food.
How to order: Go online to place a pickup order or call 702-834-8998 to inquire about reservations.
Goong Korean BBQ
Goong specializes in all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue (with a few restrictions) in a somewhat formal setting that's perfect for social dinners and date nights. The best seats are in the center of the dining room, following a traditional setup that encourages guests to remove their shoes and sit on pillows. The variety of meats—ranging from pork jowl to galbi short rib, bulgogi, spicy BBQ chicken, and more—can be overwhelming, but that's part of the fun when grilling your own food at the table. The sides and appetizers are equally as diverse, whether you want dumplings or candied sweet potato wedges. Whatever you get, wash it all down with a Korean beer.
How to order: Call 702-979-9118 to place a reservation. Combo plates are available as to-go meals.
Alleyway Hot Pot
Alleyway is a casual spot where guests can order individual hot pots, customized with a choice of flavors and spice levels, with the option to add rice or vermicelli to the noodles already in each recipe at no added charge. Everything is ready to eat with the proteins already cooked, saving you a bit of labor compared to other hot pot joints. A flame simmers underneath to maintain the right temperature. A deep-fried giant squid is the most popular appetizer, served with a New Orleans-style barbecue powder on the side. The dining room proudly celebrates nerd culture with boxed Lego sets on display, an image of Nintendo's Mario on the wall, and vintage arcade games near the entrance.
How to order: Take your chances walking in or order delivery via Uber Eats.
Japaneiro
Japaneiro isn't actually on Rainbow Road—it's a half-mile west on Warm Springs—but the restaurant has been pivotal in elevating the area's reputation for exceptional dining. Founder and chef Kevin Chong, formerly of Nobu, oversees an inspired menu of Asian fusion that ranges from Japanese sashimi with delicate sauces to kushiyaki skewers and signature entrees like a rich bone marrow with truffle sauce and a topping of sliced beef filet. Quality ingredients are treated with respect and matched with skill and execution. A serving of plump U10 Hokkaido scallops are sizzled to perfection with onions and asparagus on a tobanyaki plate. Browse the latest menu highlights on a chalkboard and if you still can't decide, ask about seven and nine-course meals customized for two to share. Japaneiro's curved dining room is relatively quaint, decorated with wood paneling and mini-fridges showing off the beer and wine collection. Extra seats are outside on a partially covered courtyard patio. Come by for the late-night happy hour (11 pm to 3 am). It's an industry-crowd favorite.
How to order: Book a reservation online.
Rainbow Kitchen
Rainbow Kitchen isn't flashy, but has a deep commitment to Cantonese authenticity that hasn't changed much over the years, even under a relatively recent change of ownership. The restaurant serves dim sum—made fresh to order, no carts—with items available until either 3 or 6 pm. Go with traditional har gow and siu mai, poached lobster cupped delicately in a loose dumpling, or abalone atop a chicken and mushroom tart—a sweet and savory showstopper that's better than any dessert. Rainbow Kitchen takes on a more formal feel during dinner hours with lobster, dungeness crab, and clams among the live seafood snatched from tanks on display in the dining room. Turbot, flounder, and other whole fish can be fileted, wok-fried with vegetables, and returned to a deep-fried exterior for a photo-ready presentation. Don't be afraid to eat the skin (and heads) of the golden shrimp platter, fried to a crisp in a salty egg-yolk marinade.
How to order: Call 702-960-7577 to book a reservation or place a takeaway order.
YuXiana Korean Chinese Restaurant
YuXiana is a cross-section of cultures, specializing in food popularized and perfected in South Korea by Chinese immigrants. Bright pops of Asian-inspired architecture are seen in the circular archway that leads to the dining room and intricate red and white woodwork. The most comfortable seats are the semi-secluded banquettes, lined with pillows underneath a traditional hand-painted mural. Jjajangmyeon is the signature dish, a bowl of noodles with black bean sauce, pork, and mushrooms. Diners are encouraged to add their own preferred levels of vinegar and gochugaru (spicy pepper powder). Another favorite is Tangsuyuk, a sweet and sour pork dish with the right balance of peppers and soy sauce already in place. Complimentary sides of pickled yellow radish, cabbage, and onions (with a light black bean dipping sauce) balance out the deep, savory flavors of the entrees.
How to book: Call 702-790-3474 to book a reservation or place a to-go order.
Win Kee HK BBQ & Noodle
No, this isn't a Hong Kong street market, but the restaurant feels like one from the moment you walk through the front door. Win Kee is a tiny noodle shop that's big on atmosphere with cluttered street signs, faux building exteriors, and rows of string lights. The specialty roast duck hangs in full view of the dining room. Order one whole, enjoy it sliced over rice or noodles, or bite into it in bao bun sliders. Just like the Honey-Glazed Pork and Chicken marinated in soy sauce, the duck is perfectly cooked, resulting in a tender, juicy meat against a crisp exterior. In general, Hong Kong cuisine favors sweet and savory flavors over spicy, so order the Taiwanese-style Beef Noodle Soup for a subtle dose of heat. Otherwise, you can't go wrong with the wok-tossed Chow Mein or the slurp of egg noodles in the Wonton Soup.
How to order: Waits for a table can get long at times. The restaurant does brisk takeaway business with a station by the front door. Go online to place an order.
Ohjah Japanese Steakhouse
Ohjah Japanese Steakhouse is an omnipresent force in Las Vegas, with seven locations throughout the valley (plus the sister Ohjah Noodle House). The Rainbow Road version has proven to be a huge hit with three hibachi tables large enough for multiple parties to sit around. As can be expected, juggling food, spinning knives, and playing with fire are part of the presentation, but the gimmicks don't work if the food isn't good and Ohjah totally delivers on that front. If you prefer a more lowkey environment in a separate dining room, everything served at the hibachi grills can be ordered via the kitchen from a booth or table. Ohjah also takes pride in a deep and diverse sushi menu that includes nearly too many rolls to count. Try the S.O.B. Roll (which stands for "sex on the beach," with tempura shrimp, crab, scallop, and Screaming O sauce) and the Japanese Lasagna with grilled eel on top. Ohjah was launched by Zhigang Wang, a former sushi chef in Tokyo with experience working at resorts like the Mirage and Aladdin on the Strip.
How to order: Go online to place a reservation or order for pickup.
Soyo
Soyo is a more casual concept by the owners of Goong, billed as a "barstaurant," which fits the vibe of the place—a lounge full of retro Korean charm. Soyo is designed to resemble a streetscape with twinkling string lights overhead and Korean pop music played at a high level to keep the energy going. Otherwise, it's a brick, wood, and concrete space with movie posters and ads on the wall and a covered back patio that’s great for late-night dining. Whether you get the Sweet and Spicy Pork Ribs or the Barbecue Short Ribs, the main entrees come with a banchan presentation of pickled vegetables, fish cakes, and rice. If you run out, don't fret—they'll bring more. The menu is rounded out with soups, noodle dishes, and tapas, with a few variations on Korean-style chicken wings. A chalkboard lists the day's selection of beer, makgeolli, soju, and Korean wine.
How to book: Call 702-897-7696 with any inquiries.
Weera Thai
After becoming a hit in Chinatown and off the Strip on Sahara, Weera Thai arrives in the suburbs with a new location on Rainbow Road. The dining room has an eye-catching, colorful layout with faux flowers on the wall, large bell-shaped light fixtures, and a busy cocktail bar. The menu covers a lot of ground with Thai cuisine, but is especially fond of dishes representing northern regions. Ask about a pair of new Issan-inspired papaya salads exclusive to the Rainbow location. Heartier appetites may prefer a choice of curries with chicken, beef, or seafood and the Duck Pad Thai, prepared with lime and peanuts for a bright crunch of flavors.
How to order: Head online to book a reservation or place an order for pickup.
Omoide
It's fun just walking inside Omoide, a cozy, stand-alone restaurant with tall ceilings, Japanese street market decor, and elevated seating illuminated by lanterns. The concept seems simple at first—ramen and then some—but the restaurant gets creative putting anything and everything in a bowl, including hot noodles, cold noodles, rice dishes, and poke recipes. Add on a few Japanese-style tapas, including Ton Toro (melt-in-your-mouth miso pork) or Onigiri (rice balls similar to sushi, but with beef, kombu, and other components) and you'll have a full array of flavors without breaking the bank. Smaller lunch specials and bento boxes are served weekdays until 3 pm.
How to order: Show up and try your luck. Call 702-527-5522 with any questions or to-go orders.
Clove Indian Cuisine
There are plenty of great Indian restaurants in Las Vegas, but Clove manages to shape its own identity with a stylish dining room sporting contemporary light fixtures, hand-painted artwork, and a cocktail bar serving stiff drinks to complement the bold flavors of the food. The Biryani alone is worth a visit with a choice of chicken, lamb, shrimp, or goat as your featured protein. Overall, the menu favors North Indian cuisine with curry recipes and vegetarian dishes well represented. A traditional clay oven is on standby to heat up naan and roti breads as well as four variations of Tikka Masala.
How to order: Order online for pickup or delivery. Large parties can request a reservation via email.
The Noodle Man
The Noodle Man is a Vegas-born concept with three locations, including one in Chinatown (plus Red Lantern for pho). The Rainbow Road version is a cozy spot with faux brick and just six tables—all with a good vantage point to watch the kitchen team pull and stretch noodle dough by hand through a horizontal window. The noodles are served dry or wet with intense spices, peppers, and tomato making frequent appearances alongside bok choy and other vegetables. A Chongqing-style recipe of street noodles in an aggressive chili broth is topped with crumbled pork and peanuts. Order a side of scallion pancakes to take the edge off the heat. Don't be fooled by the beef "burrito"—a thin, flaky wrap that's more of an appetizer than an entree.
How to order: Come in and grab a seat or go online to place a takeaway order.