The 16 Best Bakeries and Pie Shops in Las Vegas

Jerry's Nugget is a throwback to an era when casinos were self-sustainable and didn't outsource much. The place opened in 1964 and to this day, still makes everything in its own kitchen, including more than 30 different kinds of bread. The bakery has been a favorite for generations with locals taking comfort in recipes that haven't changed much over the years. Now under the direction of executive pastry chef Doug Taylor, the bakery is responsible for about 70 different cakes with standbys like the strawberry cheesecake, chocolate black forest cake, and Mandarin orange cake as popular as ever. The decadent bread pudding cake combines custard, yellow cake, and caramel sauce with traditional bread pudding. Some recipes can be adapted for dietary restrictions, like a sugar-free carrot cake that uses stevia as the sweetener. Pumpkin and pecan pies are popular during the holidays, but banana, chocolate, and coconut cream pies are big sellers year round. Ask about the cannoli pie with a chocolate crust, lemon ricotta filling, and chocolate chips. The bakery has long been known for having the best eclairs in town with a light choux pastry that allows the creamy filling and chocolate icing to command most of the attention.

How to order: Jerry's Nugget Bakery is located inside Jerry's Famous Coffee Shop, making it the only Las Vegas bakery open 24 hours. Call 702-399-3000 (ext. 112) to place a custom order.