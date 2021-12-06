The 16 Best Bakeries and Pie Shops in Las Vegas
Where to find Sin City's sweetest treats.
As we head into the winter holidays, it's only normal to crave something sweet, but just make sure to spend those dollars (and calories) on high-quality treats. The evolution of bakeries and pie shops in Las Vegas mirrors the restaurant scene in many ways. The city is seeing a growing presence in the neighborhoods outside the tourist areas with accomplished chefs, some of whom spent years on the Strip, realizing their own personal vision in small hands-on businesses. Which ones deserve your attention? Read on to find out.
La Belle Terre Bread
La Belle Terre follows the vision of current owners Bachir and Sandra Aboujaoude, who revamped and renovated the spot to mirror the look of their favorite cafes in Europe. Their kitchen team works throughout the evening, making sure danishes, croissants, and other items are as fresh as possible each morning. The cannoli shells are fried in house and cakes are often available by the slice for those on the go. Bring a cookie or pastry platter to the office or your next holiday party. Overall, La Belle Terre is a large space for a bakery with a semi-open kitchen and extra dining room. Expect a variety of fruit tarts and pies throughout the season. The Buche de Noel (yule log cake) is decorated to match either autumn or winter seasons.
How to order: The bakery is open 7am-3pm. Breakfast and lunch is served 8am-2pm (with eggs and other savory items available). Order online for pickup.
Humboldt Sweets
Humboldt Sweets was founded by Tony Pichulo (a retired carpenter) and wife Tammy (a wiz in the kitchen) in Northern California—and business blew up when Guy Fieri featured the duo on the Food Network. The entire operation was moved to Henderson a few years ago and crowds still line up for the menu of homestyle treats. Pecans are roasted in house and caramel made from scratch for the best-selling cinnamon roll. The secret is to never overbake, allowing the moist texture of the dough to remain consistent. Humboldt Sweets doesn't rush things: the team perfected making a scone for a year before adding one to the menu. Now there are a few variations: peach, blueberry, raspberry, and a savory option with ham, cheddar, green onion and homemade bacon gravy. At least three different quiches are served by the slice each day. Pies vary based on the season.
How to order: Stop by Thursday-Sunday 8am-3pm.
Benyeh
Benyeh is a fun concept at Downtown Summerlin that turns beignets into an easy grab-and-go treat without skimping on quality. The kitchen is run by Orady Ditgnavong, a French pastry chef who worked with Jean-Phillippe Maury at the Bellagio and Alain Ducasse's Rivea at the Delano. Her variations on the pastries change with the season, but the base batter always retains a clean, simple taste, thanks to a combination of European butter, lemon zest and vanilla bean. Whether the beignets are topped with a natural pumpkin sauce with candied pecans or a mango-passionfruit mix, guests are encouraged to shake up the order in an oyster pail box (the kind used for Chinese takeout) to evenly disperse the ingredients. New recipes are on the way soon, including a savory spin on a Croque Monsieur. The menu also includes delicate choux pastries (stuffed with chocolate, raspberry, or matcha green tea) that pair well with the Mocha—two shots of espresso, choice of milk, and imported dark chocolate with no extra syrups or sugar.
How to order: Benyeh is open daily 9am-9pm with the option to order online. The treats will also be available at Enchant, a winter holiday pop-up village at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Burgundy Cafe & Bakery
Burgundy Cafe may sit in a quiet corner of the Village Square shopping plaza, but it's an impressive showcase for the French baking techniques of Florent Cheveau. A Strip veteran of 14 years, the chef now prefers the hands-on time and care he's able to apply to his own business. He favors autolyse baking, allowing dough and water to ferment for hours before being proofed, folded, frozen and baked. It's a three-day process to make a croissant, but there isn't a finished product in the showcase window that's more than five hours old. The same dough is used in a popular cinnamon roll and a savory danish stuffed with bechamel sauce, mushroom and ham. You'll notice differences in size and shape in the macarons, all made by hand (unlike ones processed by machine for Strip hotels). Lemon meringue and chocolate pies are available year-round with pumpkin, pecan-coffee, and apple-cinnamon versions sold throughout the winter holiday season.
How to order: Call 702-204-6557 to inquire about placing orders.
Desert Bread
Getting familiar with the growing cottage baking scene is one of the coolest things you can do in Vegas right now—and few do it better than Brett Boyer and Brendon Wilharber, a couple who sells bread, pastries, and other seasonal baked goods out of their home east of the airport. Boyer perfected his craft in Berkeley at Chez Panisse, where he first learned the "farm to table" ethos. He continues that mission here by sourcing fruits and produce locally. Between a variety of breads, from New York-style bagels to Bay Area-style sourdough, and European-inspired pastries, everything is all natural and organic. Even the home is 100% solar-powered. The choices vary per week, but look out for eggnog cruffins, ginger snaps, and Meyer lemon croissant twists this winter.
How to order: Place an order online for pickup Wednesday or Saturday morning.
Rosallie French Cafe
It's hard to believe Rosallie French Cafe used to be a 7-Eleven. Owner Jonathan Pluvinet renovated the business by hand, adding wood and bricks for a rustic farmhouse environment that perfectly suits a bistro serving daily brunch (with at least a thousand eggs cracked fresh each week). Rosallie, a name borrowed from the family-owned hotel business that Pluvinet grew up in, sets a high bar for pastries in Las Vegas. Toasted almonds are ground fresh daily in house for a croissant cream filling that wins over customers with the aroma alone. The croissants also make an appearance in egg sandwiches and a modified Croque variation, while the same dough is used in a trio of crisp, light flatbreads topped with fresh ingredients. The premium imported coffee beans have a subtle rich flavor that works exceptionally well in the honey-lavender latte. Ask about the holiday cookies, pies, and almond king cakes available throughout the season.
How to order: Stop in for brunch 7am-3pm, seven days a week. Call 702-998-4121 to ask about special orders.
German Bread Bakery
This family-owned business packs a lot into a pair of quaint German markets—one on Rampart near Summerlin and Centennial Hills and another on Eastern between Henderson and Silverado Ranch. Operated by a German couple, German Bread Bakery serves authentic recipes in a modest, no-frills setting. Fruit pastries tend to be on the tart side with no extra sugar added. Dairy is used with restraint. Pretzels are extremely popular, but a croissant version mixes things up a bit, skipping salt for a topping of poppyseeds and sesame seeds. The Pig Ear pastry (schweine ohren) is sweeter, but with a flaky texture. Shelves are stacked with imported German groceries, ranging from condiments and seasonings to sauerkraut and red cabbage. You'll find imported chocolate alongside sausages in the fridge.
How to order: Both locations are open seven days a week. Email the business to inquire about selection and special orders.
PopNPies
Andrea McLean has strong credentials as a pastry chef, honing her craft in kitchens at Thomas Keller's Bouchon and Joël Robuchon's eponymous restaurant. She took advantage of the downtime during the early days of the pandemic to launch her own venture, PopNPies, preparing pies to order from scratch with an addictive buttery crust. No canned fillings or preservatives. Slices are available to buy on the spot downtown at the Vegas Test Kitchen and have shown up on the menu at restaurants like SoulBelly BBQ. The Peanut Butter Chocolate pie is a top seller, loaded with peanut butter mousse, chocolate ganache, and toasted chopped peanuts. Expect a few new surprises in time for Christmas.
How to order: PopNPies does most of its business via Instagram or email. Slices are served at the Vegas Test Kitchen Thursday-Sunday.
Cafe Breizh
The name of this bakery and bistro is a nod to France' s Brittany region (also known as Breizh), where co-owners Pierre Gatel and Jerome Marchand grew up. The area supplies the flour the duo uses to produce its galettes, their signature pastry, which comes with a thick crust and exposed filling in the center. Cafe Breizh brings an authentic touch to croissants, cinnamon rolls, and apple turnovers too, using a specific dough for each one. Gatel, a former executive pastry chef at Wynn, is also known for his Niçoise salad, Croque Monsieur, and a lineup of fruit-filled crepes. Grab a seat on the outdoor patio, where umbrellas block out the sun.
How to order: Cafe Breizh is open seven days a week from 7am to 7pm. Place an order online for easy pickup or call 702-209-3472 for custom requests.
Carlo's Bakery
Here's evidence that even bakeries can tap into celebrity chef culture in Las Vegas. Carlo's Bakery is a companion piece to Buddy V's Ristorante, an Italian restaurant by Buddy Valastro across the hallway in the Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes. Lines get notoriously long during peak hours, but that just gives you extra time to mull over your order—before changing it all over again after seeing what's for sale in the display cases. A tourist trap? Maybe. But it's hard to find a more complete collection of Northeast-style bakery goods on the Strip. Best sellers include cannolis, lobster tails, layered rainbow cakes, and brownies topped with thick, decadent fudge icing. Apple, pecan, and pumpkin pies are also in high demand this holiday season, as well as Buddy's Sweet Potato Pie Dream Cake (an exclusive via DoorDash). The Piecaken is a pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and apple upside-down cake in one—and you'll be the hit of any party if you show up with it.
How to order: Look for Carlo's Bakery on the second level of the Grand Canal Shoppes. Special orders can be placed online or via delivery apps.
Freed's Bakery
If you grew up in Las Vegas, you know about Freed's Bakery. The business has been around since 1959 and now has three locations throughout the valley (plus another on the way in the Downtown Arts District) and stands in both Allegiant Stadium and the T-Mobile Arena. Cakes are the specialty—and Freed's elaborate designs inspired Vegas Cakes on the Food Network. Yet everything is fair game, from cupcakes and cookies to pies and pastries. Despite its long history, Freed's never wastes an opportunity to stay relevant, recently introducing the world's first NFT wedding cake and lightening the mood with a toilet paper cake during last year's shortage.
How to order: Head online to check the hours of each location and place a custom order.
Chef Flemming's BakeShop
Chef Flemming's Bake Shop has been a fixture on Henderson's Water Street long before the area's recent revitalization efforts. The two-room shop charms with a hand-painted mural and the recipes of Flemming Pedersen, who's been perfecting his craft for 50 years and was an executive pastry chef for casinos like the Tropicana and Aladdin. The bakery is influenced by the chef's own Danish heritage with kringles, skoleboller, and other items in especially strong supply on "Scandinavia Day" (the first Saturday of the month). Overall, chef Flemming's makes a point to have something for everyone, including a daily featured bread Wednesday-Saturday. His regular danish has been modified a bit for American preferences, but a more traditional (crisp and flaky) version can be custom ordered by the box. The same dense pumpernickel used for sandwiches in Denmark is also usually available by request.
How to order: Call 702-566-6500 or place an order online.
Saint Honoré
You could easily light up your Instagram feed with the photogenic doughnuts and beignets of Saint Honoré, but the recipes are backed up by some serious ingredients, including Tahitian vanilla bean and French Valrhona chocolate. The brioche dough is buttery and cake-like—not sticky sweet. Everything is made from scratch daily, including glazes, while taking temperature and other day-to-day variances into account. Between baking, decorating, and service, the shop is a full 24-hour operation. The "couture" line reinvents lemon tarts, tiramisu, and other traditional desserts in doughnut form, embellished with meringue horns, nuts, and gold flakes. The beignets, served three to an order, are fried lightly for a soft and chewy outer layer. The bombolonis are round Italian pastries made with ricotta and a combo of lemon and orange zest for a soft and sweet crunch. Shakes have similar over-the-top presentations, although it's hard to argue with a simple cup of La Colombe coffee with oat milk, cinnamon, and honey.
How to order: Place an order online for pickup (and grab a pizza too, since Saint Honoré is also home to the Pizza Anonymous ghost kitchen).
MG Patisserie And Cafe
Michael Gillet traveled the world, putting together an accomplished resume of Michelin-starred restaurants and luxe hotels while working alongside titans like Jose Andres and making his presence felt on the Vegas Strip as executive pastry chef for Caesars Entertainment. He's now doing his own thing with MG Patisserie, which opened next to a Starbucks last year—a ballsy move for a bakery and coffee shop, but one that regularly attracts curious new customers looking for something different. Gillet uses organic, sustainable ingredients with a heavy focus on French and Italian recipes. The cheesecake, for example, isn't as sweet as Americans might expect. The tiramisu skips the gelatin that typically allows the dessert to stand straight up, and is packaged in a jar instead. Expect to see a variety of cookies, caramels, and other candies throughout the season—all made in house. Every week brings something different, but Gillet is always behind the counter, ready to warm up one of his delicious hazelnut tarts on the spot.
How to order: MG Patisserie is open seven days a week. Call 702-831-1197 to ask about special orders.
Jerry's Nugget Bakery
Jerry's Nugget is a throwback to an era when casinos were self-sustainable and didn't outsource much. The place opened in 1964 and to this day, still makes everything in its own kitchen, including more than 30 different kinds of bread. The bakery has been a favorite for generations with locals taking comfort in recipes that haven't changed much over the years. Now under the direction of executive pastry chef Doug Taylor, the bakery is responsible for about 70 different cakes with standbys like the strawberry cheesecake, chocolate black forest cake, and Mandarin orange cake as popular as ever. The decadent bread pudding cake combines custard, yellow cake, and caramel sauce with traditional bread pudding. Some recipes can be adapted for dietary restrictions, like a sugar-free carrot cake that uses stevia as the sweetener. Pumpkin and pecan pies are popular during the holidays, but banana, chocolate, and coconut cream pies are big sellers year round. Ask about the cannoli pie with a chocolate crust, lemon ricotta filling, and chocolate chips. The bakery has long been known for having the best eclairs in town with a light choux pastry that allows the creamy filling and chocolate icing to command most of the attention.
How to order: Jerry's Nugget Bakery is located inside Jerry's Famous Coffee Shop, making it the only Las Vegas bakery open 24 hours. Call 702-399-3000 (ext. 112) to place a custom order.
Délices Gourmand French Bakery
The idea for Délices Gourmand came about when auto body repair shop owner Yves Crivello decided to switch gears in life and study to become a baker. He and wife Catherine eventually opened Délices Gourmand in Las Vegas and now supplies bread and pastries to attractions like the Cosmopolitan, Mob Museum, and Herbs & Rye, which is right across the street on Sahara. At least 500 buns are baked daily for Suns Out, Buns Out at Resorts World. The bakery itself, which has an energetic open kitchen, welcomes guests until 2pm each day. Come early. Most of the baked goods sell out by closing time. Almond croissants, cheese danishes, and pistachio rolls are most in demand, but don't overlook savory items like the mushroom crepes.
How to order: Délices Gourmand opens at 7am daily (closed Mondays). Call 702-331-2526 to place special orders.