Where to Find the Best Barbecue in Las Vegas

Blood Bros. BBQ—a hit in Houston's crowded barbecue scene—now has a home in Las Vegas with a quick-service counter at Famous Food Street Eats inside Resorts World. The food is inspired by the diversity of Houston's Alief neighborhood and the Asian heritage of owners Robin and Terry Wong, as well as pitmaster Quy Hoang, who earned recognition from the James Beard Foundation for his work. Is the Vegas experience the same as the one back home in Texas? Not quite. It's a smaller menu that sticks to a few core dishes, but you'll appreciate the flavors in the St. Louis Pork Ribs slathered in Gochujang rub for a sweet-and-spicy bite, turkey dusted in Japanese shichimi togarashi for added heat and umami, and brisket served on its own or mixed together in fried rice. Jalapenos bring added kick to both the creamed corn and coleslaw. Hoang personally trained the Las Vegas team, including local pitmaster Jordan Scott, and continues to make return visits to ensure everything is up to his standards. The meats are cooked in the stall with oak and pecan inside cabinet-style smokers.

How to order: Order and pay for your meal at one of Famous Foods Street Eats' digital kiosks. Then head to the Blood Bros. counter to pick up your food.