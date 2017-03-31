The Best Brunches in Las Vegas

Bardot Brasserie Aria Michael Mina's casual (but not too casual) French spot at the Aria knows how to put a fun twist on traditional brunch favorites, including five different takes on eggs Benedict, served with sautéed kale and croissants. The brioche French toast is sticky sweet, topped with mascarpone and a crunchy almond brittle. The wine list is surprisingly deep for a brunch menu, with four Champagne choices alone. Or you can just keep things simple with endless rosé for $25.

Standard & Pour Henderson The "Mimosas, Muffins, and Marys" Sunday brunch offers a little something for everyone, although we suggest taking the famous 2lb almond, blueberry, and lemon "Real Big Muffin" to go. Your body can only handle so many calories, so save room for the Fat Elvis French Toast (made with peanut butter and banana, of course) and the world's best take on an English muffin egg sandwich, topped with bacon, Cheddar, and a fresh touch of basil. An extra $25 gets you a choice of bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, or PBR, because why not? A Bloody garnish table sits in the middle of the dining room, loaded with plenty of choices for hot sauce alongside fun stuff like pickled asparagus, celery spears, and packaged Slim Jims.

Buddy V's Ristorante The Venetian If you want chicken Parm sharing your plate with scrambled eggs, you've come to the right place. This longtime Sunday brunch recently extended its service to Saturdays and is set up buffet-style with different stations throughout the restaurant. You may be tempted to start with the dessert section -- with cannolis made famous by the "Cake Boss" himself, Buddy Valastro -- but you're better off taking your time. There's a lot of variety in the selection, from mac & cheese with smoked mozzarella to orecchiette, sautéed perfectly with olive oil and Italian sausage. While you’re at it, steal a slice of cheese pizza from the kids’ station.

Andre's Bistro & Bar West Valley By transforming itself from a fine-dining spot on the Strip to a casual bistro in the West Valley, Andre's has crafted a new identity and fan base for its French cuisine -- without the parking headaches. The pastries and beignets are a good start while the waffles offer a similar sweetness with fruit and maple cream. The house-made sausage is diverse enough, with lamb, duck, and pork in one serving, adding up to some fierce competition for the sugary maple bacon as your favorite side dish. But what about drinks? Go with the bottomless punch, made with grapefruit juice, chamomile tea, and Tito's vodka. It's very strong -- and very good.

Morels The Palazzo This French steakhouse not only has one of the best cheese selections in Vegas, it also has a patio perfect for enjoying the Strip in all its weekend glory. The people watching is even more fun with a table-side Bloody Mary cart, or bottomless mimosas for $25. As for the food, bananas Foster pancakes or cornflake-crusted chicken and waffles may be just the right thing to start the day (or cure a hangover) along a serving of single-estate coffee.

DW Bistro West Valley After changing locations and refining its menu, DW Bistro has found a new home at The Gramercy and is earning new fans for its blend of Jamaican- and Latin-inspired cuisine. Favorites during the weekend brunch include a jerk chicken and waffles (with just the right touch of spiciness) and a pesto torte made with goat cheese and macadamia nuts. Save room for all those pastries, especially the white chocolate scones. For drinks, the DW Bloody Mary packs an extra kick with jalapeño bacon.

Herringbone Aria With a comfy outdoor patio that overlooks the Aria pool, Herringbone scores points for atmosphere alone. Fortunately, the food matches up with the surroundings, especially during brunch, served seven days a week with expanded hours on weekends. With a nod towards fresh seafood and sustainable ingredients in all categories, you can have fun mixing things up without going overboard. So start with Mexican prawns or a combo of East and West Coast oysters before moving on to orange ricotta chocolate chip pancakes or bacon and egg ravioli. Everlasting Bellinis are $28 with a choice of peach or strawberry-yuzu. If you prefer to share, vodka passion fruit lemonade, strawberry ginger margarita, or Bloody Mary pitchers are $55.

Della's Kitchen Delano Located in the relatively quiet casino-free hotel lobby of the Delano, Della's Kitchen doesn't need an official brunch menu because it serves nothing but breakfast and lunch seven days a week. Everything is prepared with responsibly-raised fresh ingredients, often homegrown on Nevada farms (yes, there is such a thing). The regional influence is also found in the northern California goat cheese in your kale salad or the grass-fed flank steak from Idaho used in the carne asada huevos rancheros. Herbs are grown in the Delano's own greenhouse, and seasonal fruits and vegetables are cold-pressed into juices daily.

Makers & Finders Downtown The coffeehouse competition is picking up in the Downtown Arts District, but Makers & Finders is setting itself apart with an adventurous Latin Brunch. Specialties include a perfect shrimp ceviche with jalapeños, a variety of empanadas, and Bennys made with pulled beef or chipotle chicken. New menu revisions include more vegan dishes. Try something new with the stellar coffee drink lineup -- perhaps the lavender latte with house-made syrup?

Kitchen Table Henderson Kitchen Table wants you to know that it's OK to have foie gras in Henderson -- and is ready to add it to burgers, pancakes, and French toast. A daily selection of muffins, cinnamon rolls, and other pastries are available to grab-and-go from the front counter, but it's best to pull up a seat -- at the communal table or otherwise -- and enjoy the creativity and depth found within the full brunch menu on weekends. The patio has plenty of room and offers a nice rustic touch during breezy weather, and there are a lot of mimosas: orange, blackberry, prickly pear, guava, pineapple, cranberry, and mango. Otherwise, go for the "social bucket," which is a bottle of bubbly and choice of juice for $30.

Cafe Americano Caesars Palace This 24-hour spot doesn't really have an official brunch, but it's recently revamped breakfast menu is more than a worthy alternative and available seven days a week. Four variations on the Bloody Mary can compete with the best in Vegas, but our favorite is the Bloody 'Merica -- put together with Tito's vodka, pulled pork olives, and a BBQ-inspired smokey touch. It's the perfect choice for washing down the house-made corned beef hash or the "Hair of the Hog" -- a jalapeño waffle loaded with eggs, ham, bacon, shaved pork, and cheese -- that's (almost) guaranteed to cure any hangover.

Echo & Rig West Valley You know the steak and eggs dish is going to be pretty good here because the restaurant has an in-house butcher shop. The best reason to visit Tivoli Village also has a notoriously good short rib hash and fluffy pancakes with house-made blueberry syrup. About half the menu is small plates, so order shareable items like portobello mushroom fries and thick grilled bacon to complement your main. Bottomless mimosas are $16 and bottomless Bloody Marys are $22.

Border Grill Forum Shops at Caesars The Border Grill at the Forum Shops has a south of the border-inspired brunch with unlimited small plates like Peruvian shrimp and grits, tres leches French toast, and roasted plantain empanadas for a fixed price of $34.99. Switch between bottomless micheladas, Bloody Marys, and mimosas for an extra $20. (Border Grill's sister location at Mandalay Bay has a similar setup at Mandalay Bay for $38.99.)

Lavo Palazzo Lavo's famous high-energy Party Brunch runs from October to March, but you're still in luck if you want some fun during the rest of the year, as the Italian restaurant is now offering "Beach to Brunch Sundays" with a $55 prix-fixe menu. It includes bottomless mimosas, a fruit plate, and a main dish like Nutella and banana crepes, chicken and waffles, or almond-crusted French toast. Eat up and head over to Tao Beach at the Venetian before 1pm for a free daybed with no minimum. Just show your restaurant receipt for that crazy good deal.

SushiSamba Palazzo By combining Asian flavors with South American cuisine, SushiSamba serves up some of the most unusual brunch items you'll find on the Strip. Your best bet may be the feijoada, a Brazilian beef and black bean stew with rice and vegetables. For something more familiar, try the vanilla-cinnamon quinoa waffles or the lobster eggs Benedict.