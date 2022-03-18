The Best Restaurants for Brunch in Las Vegas

The name Sticks Tavern is a tip of the hat to the minor league hockey action across the street at Lifeguard Arena—and both businesses represent the fast-growing resurgence of Downtown Henderson's Water Street District. If you just want to watch pucks fly on TV, Sticks Tavern is a great sports bar in its own right, and if you show up for the Sunday brunch, even better. Chef Jordan Camacho's chicken is the specialty, whether brined and roasted on the rotisserie grill or breaded and fried as a plate of juicy, addictive wings. Yet you'll need to save room for a pair of oversized biscuits, smothered in sausage gravy with the pop of fresh cracked black pepper. In a move that stays true to the theme, the official Vegas Golden Knights bourbon is used to add a boozy touch to salted caramel or chocolate peanut butter milkshakes.

How to order: Walk in and grab a seat or place an order online.