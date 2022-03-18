The Best Restaurants for Brunch in Las Vegas
20 Sin City restaurants where breakfast and lunch collide.
We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.
Al Solito Posto
James Trees' culinary empire expanded to Tivoli Village with the opening of Al Solito Posto in early 2021, and now the restaurant has a regular weekend brunch under the day-to-day guidance of executive chef Steve Young. Avocado toast has never tasted better with thick house-made sourdough, while the eggs benedict comes alive with vibrant chunks of fresh lobster on a cheddar bay biscuit. A few pasta dishes (the carbonara and shrimp scampi linguine) are brunch exclusives. Wash it all down with a glass from the Prosecco bar (with mix-and-match options for fruit purees and cordials) or a spicy Italian Bloody Mary that's balanced out by the addition of basil, olive oil, and garlic. Add on a plate of fresh pastries to share.
Catch
Catch is more than a colorful place to snap a photo in Las Vegas. It's also a restaurant that proves it's possible to have sushi for brunch, especially the Catch Roll with crab and salmon, sweetened with miso-honey and torched tableside. You'll also want to check out the Shakshuka (a hearty North African tomato stew with baked egg, ground turkey, feta, and crispy artichokes) and Salmon Benedict with the fish given a bright acidity after being cured in beets for 24 hours (as well as a red color that's yet another excuse to whip out your camera phone). The Cinnamon Roll Pancakes aren't overly sweet, but have a nice crispy icing crust. The biggest surprise is that a casino restaurant has such incredible organic eggs—with beautiful, deep orange yolks—sourced from a Colorado farm. Catch also serves nitro coffee with its own house-made almond creamer. Ask for it with a shot of Baileys.
How to order: Call 702-590-5757 or head online to book a reservation.
CRAFTkitchen
This small, family-owned operation serves breakfast and lunch (and yes, $18 bottomless mimosas) all week long, but mixes things up a bit for the weekend brunch, which is always evolving with the availability of seasonal ingredients. The dishes by chef and owner Jaret Blinn tend to be on the adventurous side, whether it's a Chile Relleno Breakfast Burrito, Fried Avocado Tacos, or a Korean-style Fried Chicken Sandwich on a ube bun. The attention-to-detail carries over to the pastry department where carb-loading has never been more satisfying.
How to order: Order online or call 702-728-5828 to check on the latest wait time.
Trece Eatery + Spirits
Planet 13 is a cannabis dispensary that seems to have everything, including a wing of retail shops, drone shows, and an animated digital floor. It also has its own Mexican restaurant, Trece, which serves breakfast dishes throughout the week and a Brunch & Bubbly deal 11 am to 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. You get bottomless mimosas for $30 with a choice of entree included. It's worth the $5 upgrade for the waffles (served with both regular and spicy maple syrup) topped with buttermilk fried chicken that’s breaded to order. Otherwise, go with the breakfast burrito or French Toast (made with thick-cut Texas bread). The mimosas come in five options, including a purple desert pear.
How to order: Book a reservation online.
FUHU
Fuhu is primarily known as a party spot with a high-energy location next to sister venues Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, but the menu is a vibrant collection of contemporary Asian dishes under the direction of Zouk Group executive chef Joseph Elevado. The dishes are as photogenic as the faux cherry blossom entrance, but grab a seat on the outdoor patio when the weather's right for Saturday brunch (starting on the late side at 12 noon for the hangover crowd). It's the best spot for enjoying stacks of ube pancakes, tamarind chili octopus with black garlic aioli, and a wave of sushi platters. The Szechuan Bloody Mary packs serious heat with a peppercorn rim and skewered shrimp garnish.
How to order: Make a reservation online.
Sticks Tavern
The name Sticks Tavern is a tip of the hat to the minor league hockey action across the street at Lifeguard Arena—and both businesses represent the fast-growing resurgence of Downtown Henderson's Water Street District. If you just want to watch pucks fly on TV, Sticks Tavern is a great sports bar in its own right, and if you show up for the Sunday brunch, even better. Chef Jordan Camacho's chicken is the specialty, whether brined and roasted on the rotisserie grill or breaded and fried as a plate of juicy, addictive wings. Yet you'll need to save room for a pair of oversized biscuits, smothered in sausage gravy with the pop of fresh cracked black pepper. In a move that stays true to the theme, the official Vegas Golden Knights bourbon is used to add a boozy touch to salted caramel or chocolate peanut butter milkshakes.
How to order: Walk in and grab a seat or place an order online.
Esther's Kitchen
James Trees helped put the Arts District on the culinary map with Esther's Kitchen, but continues to mix things up with the input of chef de cuisine Stephen Lee. Check out the brunch menu for a juicy chicken-fried steak (plump and tender instead of flattened) with eggs and a hefty chive and fontina biscuit. The pancakes are thick and fluffy with pecans and a bruleed banana, while harissa lamb sausage gives the breakfast pizza a burst of North African flavor. The restaurant recently brought back its backyard dining tents and is getting ready to move into a larger next-door space later this year. Trees is also planning to add cinnamon buns injected with house-made nutella and orange marmalade in the near future.
How to order: Make a reservation online with options to select patio, pods, or the main dining room.
Border Grill
Border Grill takes inspiration from south-of-the-border, crafting a menu of unlimited shareable brunch plates for a fixed price of 43.99 per person. Yucatan Pork Eggs Benedict, Peruvian Shrimp and Grits, and Plantain Empanadas lead a lineup of compelling dishes. It's nice to enjoy as much (or as little) as you like without relying on a buffet for variety. Ask about the Short Rib Breakfast Burrito and other "secret" off-menu items that occasionally pop up for brunch. Endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, or Micheladas are available for an extra $26.99, but the coffee drinks and cocktails are also worth exploring. Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken's concept serves brunch 10 am–3 pm on Saturday and Sunday, with two levels of seating that overlook the lazy river at Mandalay Bay.
The Stove
The restaurant formerly known as The Stove LV is now The Stove NV, fully revamped with a new look under the direction of new chef John Baez. It remains a breakfast and lunch destination Friday-Tuesday with a few playful touches. Try the Chicken-Fried Foie Gras or go plant-based with an all-vegan Unicorn Burger. There's a strong emphasis on cocktails and bubbly, whether by the glass or the bottle. As always, the restaurant includes sweeping views of the Las Vegas Valley from Henderson's Anthem neighborhood.
How to order: Call 833-337-8683 to book a reservation.
BARDOT Brasserie
Michael Mina's semi-casual bistro at the Aria knows how to put a fun French twist on a traditional weekend brunch, proving it's never too early in the day for seafood or caviar. A tender Creekstone Farms New York Strip is used in the steak and eggs while braised prime short rib makes for a flavorful hash with cage-free eggs. The Brioche French Toast is sticky-sweet, topped with mascarpone and crunchy almond brittle. Just know there's nothing wrong with a cheese plate for brunch, especially when paired with champagne from the restaurant's extensive wine list. Otherwise, try one of four variations on a Bloody Mary, including a newer recipe with mezcal.
How to order: Head online to make a reservation or join the waitlist.
Osteria Fiorella
When Vetri Cucina ceased operation at the (still-closed) Palms resort during the onset of the pandemic, Marc Vetri and his team didn't miss a beat in moving over to Osteria Fiorella at the Red Rock Resort. Under the day-to-day direction of executive chef Joel Myers, the restaurant was initially a temporary pop-up concept, but is now permanent. Taking modern Italian cuisine in new directions, brunch is one of the best reasons to visit. The house-made pastries are a great start, but save room for a woodfired Cacio e Pepe pizza with egg and bacon or a biscuit egg sandwich that's given a spicy kick with Vetri's own Fiorella Sausage. Champagne and mimosas are poured tableside.
Marché Bacchus
The French Bistro recently expanded its menu to include "Blunch" with brunch and lunch dishes available seven days a week. Grab a seat on the large lakeside patio and take advantage of a diverse menu that includes a Smoked Gouda and Bacon Burger, Lobster Salad Croissants, and Bananas Foster pancakes. The restaurant built its reputation on a stellar wine collection—with bottles ready to take home from the retail shop—but has broadened its craft cocktail program in recent years. In the mood to splurge? Enjoy the perks of full caviar service with toasted blinis and toppings.
How to order: Call 702-804-8008 to make a reservation and browse bottles of wine for sale via the online store.
eat.
By serving comfort food with focused, simple recipes, Chef Natalie Young turned Eat. (period included) into one of the most popular women-owned restaurants in Las Vegas. Eat. specializes in breakfast and lunch Thursday through Monday (although a more efficient brunch menu shows up on weekends). Don't be surprised if there's a crowd by the front door. It's worth the wait for a table. Highlights include delicious cinnamon biscuits with warmed-up strawberries and Huevos Motulenos buried in spicy red and green sauces. Young also operates Old Soul, with speakeasy-style cocktails and hearty Southern-style recipes at World Market Center, but hours are currently limited to private buyouts.
How to order: Just show up for a table or order online for pickup.
Kitchen Table
Kitchen Table continues to be a hot destination for the brunch crowd in Henderson (Thursday-Monday) with a menu by chef Javier Chavez that often mixes inventive modifications with south of the border touches. The chilaquiles, served with a choice of sauces, combines scrambled eggs, Oaxacan cheese, tortilla chips, and black beans with tender, flavorful pulled pork that's smoked on the patio for ten hours over mesquite, and braised with chile verde. The taquitos come stuffed with chorizo, potatoes, and poblanos for a savory, spicy bite. The Cinnamon Monkey Bread is a popular starter, served on a skillet with a salted caramel sauce. When it comes to drinks, ask for the "Chef's Bloody" (a Michelada with a choice of Mexican beer) or a latte with milk soaked in Apple Jacks cereal.
How to order: Call 702-478-4782 to book a reservation.
Distill - A Local Bar
Every day is brunch at Distill and Remedy's—sister tavern concepts throughout the valley—with breakfast items available 24 hours a day. Corporate executive chef Jeffrey McCartney makes a point to keep things fun, starting with the Hendertucky Moco Loco; a new twist on the Hawaiian favorite with an angus steak patty, sunny-side-up egg, sriracha aioli, white gravy, and crispy onions over chicken-fried rice. When it comes to sweet stuff, go with a peach cobbler Belgian waffle or Lucky Charms French toast with a cereal-milk frosting and Irish Whiskey syrup. Wash it down with a house-made Michelada that balances spicy Cholula with lots of lime and pickled jalapeno brine.
How to order: Walk-ins only.
Honey Salt
This longtime locals favorite, a proprietorship between Chef Kim Canteenwalla and wife Elizabeth Blau, has only gotten better over the years with an expanded dining room and a covered patio out front. But the food is what keeps regulars coming back for more—especially during brunch. Indulge your cravings with a fried chicken eggs Benedict and Coco Puffs-crusted French toast or stay on the healthy side with a bright, tangy power salad with quinoa and avocado, Greek yogurt topped with chia seeds, and fresh-made Green Goodness juice with kale, apples, fennel, and cucumber (plus an optional shot of vodka, depending on your hangover routine). What really stands out, however, are the deep, golden yolks from eggs sourced locally from Desert Bloom, a farm just outside Las Vegas.
DW Bistro
With a blend of Southwest, Jamaican, and Latin-inspired cuisine, DW Bistro has one of the busiest brunches in the southwest valley. Favorites include jerk chicken and waffles (with just the right amount of spiciness) and a pesto torte made with goat cheese and macadamia nuts. Save room for the white chocolate scones in the pastry basket. For drinks, the DW Bloody Mary packs an extra kick with jalapeño bacon. The restaurant makes the most of its location at the Gramercy with overflow seating in the courtyard when the weather allows it.
How to order: Walk-ins may encounter a wait, so online reservations are suggested.
Sugarcane
Don't worry about the weekends. Sugarcane is one of the few restaurants on the Strip that does brunch all day every day, from open until 4 pm, which probably explains why the $25 bottomless mimosas have a two-hour time limit. Originally founded in Miami by Timon Balloo, Sugarcane draws inspiration from a variety of global flavors, adding up to an intriguing selection where duck confit is served with waffles and black truffles are added to the Toad in the Hole combo of melted brie, egg and brioche. Begin your meal with a crispy pig ear, papaya and pickled vegetable salad and make sure to mix in some fresh seafood from the raw bar.
How to order: Book a reservation online.
Squeeze In
This Reno favorite actually got its start in Truckee, California, before spreading throughout Nevada with two locations now in opposite corners of the Las Vegas Valley. No matter where you go, each restaurant has its own quirky decor with pop-culture images (and crayon graffiti) on the wall. The menu is deep and diverse, but full of fun dishes. Begin with a plate of chocolate-covered bacon and continue with the Racy Tracy omelette stuffed with avocado, bacon and mushrooms. Most importantly, the mimosas are always pale in color, which means you're getting a favorable ratio of bubbly to orange juice.
How to order: Head online and select a location in Ft. Apache or Eastern with options for pickup and delivery—or to be added to a waitlist.
La Cave Food & Wine Hideaway
Ready to elevate your brunch game on the Strip? La Cave has tray-passed bites served "butler-style" throughout the dining room, including the photogenic covered outdoor patio, which overlooks the immaculate Wynn landscaping. The format allows for plenty of variety without overstuffing yourself. The veal short rib hash and cream cheese pancakes with ube jam are especially addictive. Not a bad deal for $49 per person. Add on bottomless drinks for $34, which include mimosas, wine, cocktails, beer, and a Bloody Mary bar.
How to order: Book a reservation online.