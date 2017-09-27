The Best Burgers in Las Vegas Right Now

related The 20 Best Date Spots in Las Vegas

Burger Brasserie Paris Las Vegas Offering a French spin on a classic American burger joint, Burger Brasserie has a playful edge to its menu. Try the Paris burger, which comes coated in Brie, caramelized onions, and smoked bacon. You even get a choice of bun -- onion, wheat, or cornmeal-dusted white. Choose wisely, because it could be the most important decision you make all night.

Andre's Bistro & Bar Southwest This French-American bistro serves up some awesome escargot and sautéed frog legs, or you can just sink your teeth into the Andre's burger. The patty itself is 50% chuck, 25% short rib, and 25% rib-eye, making for a flavorful bite topped with imported Gruyère, a mayonnaise blend of chopped truffles and yuzu, and marmalade made from roasted red onions and a red wine vinaigrette, all stuffed between a house-made pretzel-style bun. Like all burgers on the menu, it comes with a choice of a mixed green salad or fries flavored with chopped garlic, parsley, and rendered duck fat.

CRAFTkitchen Henderson This breakfast-and-lunch spot has a preference for fresh and carefully sourced ingredients that carries over to the CK House Burger, giving it a clean and crisp taste. Grilled and grass-fed, the burger comes topped with havarti cheese, tomato-onion jam, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, and house pickles, all between a potato bun baked in-house.

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar The LINQ Need some extra calories? Celebrity chef Guy Fieri wants to make sure there's absolutely no room left in your stomach with the recently introduced Breakfast burger. As part of the restaurant's daily brunch, this half-pound of meat is topped with scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, chicken-fried bacon, sausage gravy, sliced tomatoes, and onions. It also has plenty of Fieri's famous donkey sauce (a heavy concoction of mayonnaise, mustard, and garlic) and -- just to keep things healthy -- tossed spinach with red wine vinaigrette. It's served on a brioche bun, toasted to taste like garlic bread.

Gordon Ramsay Burger Planet Hollywood Gordon Ramsay's burger joint recently underwent a subtle name change and menu revamp, but the notorious Hell's Kitchen burger is here to stay, packing a spicy kick with asadero cheese, roasted jalapeños, roasted tomatoes, avocado, and jalapeño aioli. Ask about off-menu items, too. A recent favorite, the F Word burger (only available during the run of Ramsay's The F Word TV show) has proved to be a big hit by blending 27-day dry-aged New York strip with rib-eye and BBQ short rib, limited to just 100 orders a day.

related The Best Taco Bell in the World Just Opened in Las Vegas

related The Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas

Therapy Downtown The Big Sexy burger steams things up by melting two pieces of Brie over a grass-fed wagyu beef patty and topping it with roasted tomato and the crispy crunch of bibb lettuce. Customize it by adding mac & cheese or onion rings, and wash it down with Therapy's own custom version of Able Baker's Atomic Duck IPA.

LVB Burgers & Bar The Mirage K.I.K. stands for "kick in the kisser" and is a spicy stack of jalapeños, avocado, onions straws, pepper jack cheese, Sriracha aioli, and a runny fried egg. It's one of about a dozen burgers with three initials on the menu at LVB Burgers & Bar -- the second Mirage restaurant from chef Michael LaPlaca, who proves he can be just as creative and successful with burgers as he is with Italian food at Portofino. And if fries aren't your thing, you can always order up some crunchy green beans on the side instead.

Echo & Rig West Valley You know any steakhouse with its own in-house butcher shop is bound to have a mean burger on the menu. The Butcher Blend burger is a blend of prime chuck, short rib, and brisket, served with bibb lettuce, Brandywine tomato, red onion, and a house aioli. Mix things up by adding the portobello mushroom fries on the side.

Andrea's Wynn Encore One of the best burgers on the Strip isn't actually a burger at all. The Impossible burger is a vegan alternative at Wynn Resorts that does "the impossible" by managing to have the same taste, smell, and texture as the real thing. It's made with wheat and potato protein with natural binders, coconut oil, and a bit of soy protein along with leghemoglobin, a molecule that happens to be found in both plants and cows and helps make beef taste like beef. Try it at Andrea's, where it's served as a trio of sliders with pickles, frisee, and Asian-inspired sauces.

Fuku Burger Chinatown Originally a popular food truck, Fuku Burger now has a brick-and-mortar location on the edge of Chinatown, which is perfect for the lineup of Asian-inspired burger creations. A favorite is the Tamago burger, topped with a fried runny egg, crispy onion strings, teriyaki sauce, wasabi mayo, and a Japanese seasoning known as furikake.

TENDER Luxor By land, sea, or sky... there's one burger in Las Vegas that has all three covered. The Surf, Turf and Air wagyu beef burger features house-ground beef, Hawaiian blue prawns, and crispy duck bacon on a potato brioche bun, topped with watercress, roasted tomatoes, horseradish pickles, seaweed artichoke slaw, truffle aioli, and homemade ketchup. We'll overlook the fact that ducks don't often fly too high, as well as the $30 price tag. You get so much in one burger, it's worth the extra bucks.

N9NE Steakhouse Palms Casino Resort Yes, it’s best known as The Palms’ incredible fine-dining steakhouse, but what’s the point of spending fine-dining prices if you can’t get exactly what you want? Enter the Kobe beef burger. It’s $29 worth of grilled Kobe beef, Nueske's bacon, and jalapeño jack cheese, served with house-made French fries and ketchup. Just about as fancy as it gets within reason, and it’ll kick you right in the teeth.

The Martini West Valley Some of us have a major weakness for pretzel bread. If you’re part of that crowd, a visit to this west side bar is absolutely vital. The Drunken Kobe is made with wagyu beef, cabernet demi-glace, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and crumbled blue cheese, and comes served on a tasty, tasty pretzel bun.

related The Best Brunches in Las Vegas

Umami Burger SLS Las Vegas Known for using a unique blend of sauces and seasonings (as well as having a sports book and outdoor beer garden), Umami Burger offers a veritable army of burgers that are perfect for watching a big game on one of several TV screens. Check out the Manly burger, made with beer-soaked cheddar cheese, bacon lardons, smoked onion strings, and house ketchup and mustard.

Burger Bar Shoppes at Mandalay Place If you have an expense account to use up while on a Vegas business trip, the Rossini burger comes with a $60 price tag... so you know it has a reputation to live up to. It's prepared with Australian Kobe-style wagyu beef, sautéed foie gras, and shaved truffles on an onion bun. It's genuinely pretty amazing, so even if you don't have that expense account, don't sweat the extra cash... you'll make it up at the slot machines.

Pub 1842 MGM Grand Michael Mina's the kind of guy who can open up a fine-dining restaurant, steakhouse, and French brasserie all in the same town. So why not a gastropub as well? Pub 1842 has a few cool burgers to choose from, but the one that gets the most attention will always be the Peanut Butter Crunch burger, because, well it has peanut butter on it. And also bacon jam, pimento cheese, and potato chips (hence the crunch).

Holsteins The Cosmopolitan Holsteins is a fun, high-energy spot where the top bites come with a suggested beer pairing. As its name suggests, the Gold Standard is the burger with which you can't go wrong. It takes dry-aged sirloin and tops it with smoked bacon, aged goat cheddar cheese, tomato confit, arugula, and garlic chive aioli. Oh, and it goes well with the unfortunately named Moose Drool brown ale.

Old Homestead Steakhouse Caesars Palace Sometimes you have to visit a steakhouse to get the burger you really want. Old Homestead rebooted its house burger in late 2015, and it became one of the most welcome new dishes of the year. The 10-ounce dry-aged Pat LaFrieda patty is pan-seared, topped with aged Tillamook Cheddar and caramelized onions, and placed between a brioche bun toasted with foie gras butter. As if that wasn’t enough, it comes served with duck fat fries and smoky bourbon ketchup.

related The Best Taco Bell in the World Just Opened in Las Vegas

Bachi Burger Henderson (& other locations) A Las Vegas locals’ favorite that expanded to three locations before drifting west to California, Bachi Burger has earned loyal fans for fun items like the oxtail chili cheese fries and bone marrow jam. But it's the burgers that get the most love, with a choice of Angus or wagyu patty for each Asian-inspired option. A longtime favorite is the Soy Miso burger, made with onions, shishito pepper, lettuce, mayo, roasted garlic, Swiss cheese, fried egg, and apple vinaigrette.

Whole Foods Town Square (& Henderson) Yeah, it's a grocery store chain (and an arguably overpriced one), but Whole Foods does a few things right. For example, it recently introduced in-house gastropubs that are designed for individual markets and have surprisingly strong food and drink options. The Town Square and Henderson locations both feature the Pub burger. It's an addictive creation, made with 100% grass-fed beef that's ground fresh in the meat department and never kept around for more than a few days. It's served on a brioche bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onions, and a bacon jam made with chopped apples and bacon that's baked instead of fried.