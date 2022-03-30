17 Celebrity Restaurants in Vegas That Are Worth the Hype

Everybody wants to come to Las Vegas—and that's especially true for celebrity chefs, whose level of star power is often determined by how often their name lights up marquees and digital billboards above the Strip. For these public figures, launching a restaurant in the entertainment and tourism capital of Sin City is the natural next step after conquering the world of cookbooks and food show competitions.

If you’re wondering whether these familiar faces garner inflated prices, the answer is yes, most of the time. And while the famous names behind these places are rarely in the kitchen and only visit a few times a year, it's their reputation on the line, so it's important to deliver on high expectations. All of the spots listed here are well worth the hype, encompassing some of Las Vegas’ best restaurants, from exciting newcomers to the city’s best steakhouses, casual eats, and more. So book a reservation, spend some money, and make some memories—just as you would at any other tourist attraction. With that in mind, here are the top celebrity chef restaurants worth your attention in Las Vegas.