17 Celebrity Restaurants in Vegas That Are Worth the Hype
From Vegas’ best steakhouses to romantic dinner destinations, casual eats, and more, these celeb-backed restaurants don’t disappoint.
Everybody wants to come to Las Vegas—and that's especially true for celebrity chefs, whose level of star power is often determined by how often their name lights up marquees and digital billboards above the Strip. For these public figures, launching a restaurant in the entertainment and tourism capital of Sin City is the natural next step after conquering the world of cookbooks and food show competitions.
If you’re wondering whether these familiar faces garner inflated prices, the answer is yes, most of the time. And while the famous names behind these places are rarely in the kitchen and only visit a few times a year, it's their reputation on the line, so it's important to deliver on high expectations. All of the spots listed here are well worth the hype, encompassing some of Las Vegas’ best restaurants, from exciting newcomers to the city’s best steakhouses, casual eats, and more. So book a reservation, spend some money, and make some memories—just as you would at any other tourist attraction. With that in mind, here are the top celebrity chef restaurants worth your attention in Las Vegas.
Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres
There's a lot to love about José Andrés. One of the most famous and accomplished chefs on the planet also operates World Central Kitchen, which helps feed those in crisis around the world (and is currently serving food to Ukrainian refugees). But even without factoring in humanitarian efforts, the chef deserves praise for a legacy of dining experiences that draw on his Spanish heritage. Bazaar Meat by José Andrés at the Sahara is one of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas, serving tapas and Foie Gras Cotton Candy alongside Iberico Ham and grilled steaks sourced from the best ranches in the world. é by José Andrés is nearly as good–an intimate experience of European modern gastronomy inside Jaleo, which is more about traditional Spanish cuisine. Both are at the Cosmopolitan along with a fourth José Andrés restaurant, China Poblano, which serves Chinese and Mexican dishes on the same menu.
How to book: Book a reservation online.
Savoy Kitchen
He's not a household name to Americans, but Guy Savoy is one of the most notable culinary figures in France. He has five restaurants—four in Paris and one in Las Vegas. So take the rare opportunity to experience his food in the United States at Caesars Palace. Restaurant Guy Savoy serves one of the most perfectly executed meals you'll ever experience with bread and cheese courses mixed in with exquisitely prepared seafood, foie gras, wild game, and Wagyu beef. No meal is complete without a taste of Black Truffle and Artichoke Soup. It's all served inside an immaculate dining room in a quiet corner of Caesars Palace with scenic Strip views. Groups of six can request a special tasting menu with champagne pairings at the Krug Chef's Table. Guy Savoy also has Brioche counters inside Caesars Palace and Paris Las Vegas for grab-and-go pastries and coffee.
Michael Mina
It's not only impressive that Michael Mina has four restaurants on the Las Vegas Strip, but also how distinctly different they are from each other. You've got Bardot Brasserie at the Aria for French, his International Smoke collaboration with Ayesha Curry at the MGM Grand for elevated American comfort food, and Stripsteak, an exceptional, semi-casual steakhouse at Mandalay Bay. His best Vegas restaurant, however, is the self-titled Michael Mina inside the Bellagio. The menu is dominated by seafood flown-in fresh daily for beautifully composed recipes. Between a Creole take on Clams Casino or a San Francisco-style Cioppino with Dungeness crab, scallops, and mussels; the bright, vibrant flavors are hard to resist. The restaurant is next to the seasonal displays at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, offering scenery that adds an extra dose of wow-factor to any meal.
How to book: Book a reservation via Seven Rooms.
Delmonico Steakhouse LLC
Emeril Lagasse's presence in Las Vegas isn't quite as strong as it used to be after his Lagasse's Stadium sports bar closed, but the former Food Network fixture still has Emeril's New Orleans Fish House at the MGM Grand and Delmonico Steakhouse at the Venetian. While the former is a solid choice for seafood and Banana Cream Pie, the latter is an exceptional steakhouse in a city that's full of 'em. The charbroiled prime cuts often "kick it up a notch" with Creole seasoning and the whiskey list has long been one of the best in the country. The dining room was given an upgrade recently, adding welcome comfort and energy to what was previously a somewhat sterile look.
Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen
Gordon Ramsay has a whooping five restaurants in Las Vegas with a sixth on the way at Harrah's. And while Gordon Ramsay Steak at the Paris casino is the British chef's finest fine dining experience, Hell's Kitchen collects his greatest hits in one place with a dining room and open kitchen inspired by the hit television show of the same name. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide colorful Strip views and a digital version of Ramsay will even yell at you near the entrance. But you're here to eat, so wolf down Ramsay's famous Beef Wellington alongside Pan-Seared Scallops, Lobster Risotto, and other favorites. Of course, you can't skip the Sticky Toffee Pudding, topped with Dulce de Leche ice cream. Each of Ramsay's Vegas restaurants actually offers their own variation on the dessert, including a traditional vanilla a la mode version at Gordon Ramsay Pub, a shake and pop at Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, and an ice cream sandwich at Gordon Ramsay Burger.
Giada
Long before she actually had a restaurant of her own, Giada de Laurentiis was in the public eye as a cookbook author and television personality on the Food Network. That all changed when she finally opened Giada as the flagship restaurant at The Cromwell hotel, serving bright, inspired takes on Italian cuisine with coastal California touches. The dining room is an engaging space with windows that open up to the fresh air above Las Vegas Boulevard. Just be aware there’s a $25 per person fee for a table next to the windows—a move that's a little much in a city already full of unexpected fees and charges. However, the food lives up to the hype, especially the Shrimp and Mascarpone Spaghetti and the Cacciatore-Style Fried Chicken. The celebrity chef also lent her name to Pronto by Giada, a casual wine bar for brunch and lunch at Caesars Palace.
How to book: Call 702-777-3759 to request a window table.
Nobu Restaurant Caesars Palace
He may not be the most famous name on this list, but Nobu Matsuhisa is likely the most influential. He popularized dishes like Black Cod Miso, Firecracker Shrimp, and Jalapeno Yellowtail, which are now common on Japanese menus throughout the industry. The iconic chef knows the power of branding. Instead of branching out with numerous concepts, he continues to open Nobu locations throughout the world, including two in Las Vegas (Caesars Palace and Virgin Hotels) with a third on the way in 2022 at the Paris casino. If that wasn't enough, he even has a Nobu hotel tower at Caesars Palace.
How to book: Book an online reservation at Caesars Palace or Virgin Hotels.
Tom Colicchio's Heritage Steak
Tom Colicchio has been telling contestants their dishes "need more acid" on Top Chef for more than 16 years now, so expect the five-time James Beard Award winner to have his own restaurants in order. His culinary empire includes two Las Vegas steakhouses. While Craftsteak delivers the beef in a big way at the MGM Grand, Heritage Steak at the Mirage earns a slight edge on atmosphere with an open dining room under the casino's atrium. However, the real draw here is the white oak grill, which serves up incredibly flavorful steaks with flames visible from most of the tables. The Mirage will soon be replaced by a Hard Rock hotel—another reason to consider Heritage Steak a more pressing reservation over Craftsteak.
How to book: Call 702-791-7330 or book a reservation via Seven Rooms.
Vanderpump A Paris
Vanderpump Rules fans upset over the recent breakup of Tom and Katie can drown their sorrows in a stiff drink at Lisa Vanderpump's latest cocktail lounge. Vanderpump à Paris draws on the former Real Housewives cast member and British restaurateur's ten-year history of living in France, mixing a touch of authenticity with a few fun gimmicks in an elaborately decorated space. Much like Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, the lounge was designed with photographs and Instagram feeds in mind, but actually has a slightly darker colorscape with a few gothic elements thrown into the mix. The LoveLocked cocktail for two comes with a padlock for couples to initial and leave behind on a wall, carrying on a tradition that happens on bridges crossing the Seine River. Dishes like the Ratatouille Frites and French Onion Mac & Cheese are a playful mashup of cultures that totally work in this environment.
How to book: Booking a reservation in advance is highly encouraged.
Buddy V's Ristorante
Buddy Valastro earned worldwide fame for his over-the-top desserts, but the star of Cake Boss is covering the market on Italian dining as well. Buddy V's Ristorante inside the Grand Canal Shoppes remains a top spot on the Strip for classic Italian-American cuisine with Chicken Parm, pizzas, and other favorites in partnership with Vegas power couple Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla. Make sure to order the Pork, Beef, and Veal Meatballs, which are some of the best in Vegas. If you just want cannolis or lobster tails to go, visit Carlo's Bakery across the hallway. Valastro also has an ever-growing number of cake ATMs on the Strip (and coming soon to the airport) and Boss Cafe opening in just a few weeks at The LINQ, with hand-pulled mozzarella and focaccia pizzas and sandwiches.
How to book: Reserve a table via Seven Rooms.
Border Grill
The two-level Border Grill, which overlooks the lazy river at Mandalay Bay, follows the vision of Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, who starred together on the Food Network's Too Hot Tamales. The restaurant has a delicious lineup of tacos, tortas, enchiladas, and other Mexican-inspired staples, as well as a wicked Chili Relleno and an all-you-can-eat tapas brunch that's one of the best in Vegas. The original SoCal version of Border Grill is now closed, but the duo continue to raise their Las Vegas profile with BBQ Mexicana for grab-and-go items at Mandalay Bay, Allegiant Stadium, and the T-Mobile Arena as well as Pacha Mamas at the same two sports venues.
How to book: Call 702-632-7403 or go online to make a reservation.
Amalfi By Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay has been a longtime fixture in Las Vegas, but the Iron Chef veteran is going through a period of transition. After a run of 16 years, the celebrity chef replaced Mesa Grill with Amalfi at Caesars Palace, trading in Southwest flavors for fresh seafood and coastal Italian cuisine. Choose from the day's catch, on display in the dining room, and have it grilled whole or filleted. The menu is rounded out by eight pastas and a selection of Spritz variations, which go down nicely in the Mediterranean-inspired dining room. Flay also said goodbye to Bobby's Burger Palace at CityCenter during the pandemic, but recently welcomed the arrival of Bobby's Burgers service counters at Caesars Palace, Paris, and Harrah's.
Chica
After being closed for much of the pandemic, Lorena Garcia's Chica is back open at the Venetian; renovated with a stylish Miami-inspired touch that includes colorful murals and faux foliage with dark and moody lighting. Yet the space also has the energy of an upbeat lounge—with bottle service in the bar area driving the point home—to match the vibrant Latin American flavors on the menu. The former Top Chef Masters star draws on her Venzuelan heritage with a variety of arepas, hand-made from ground maize, while working in a variety of Central and South American recipes. The Peruvian-style Tuna Ceviche is a bright, easy way to get the night started. Meats, including high-end Wagyu cuts, are grilled over an open flame of mesquite and oak or charcoal-roasted in a Josper oven. Agave spirits are in ample supply, but give the Black Truffle Old Fashioned a try.
How to book: Call 702-805-8472 or go visit Seven Rooms to make a reservation.
Wolfgang Puck Cut
Wolfgang Puck was famous for his cooking long before the term "celebrity chef" became a thing. His restaurant portfolio spans throughout the world, from Grand Rapids to Bahrain, but don't overlook his five restaurants in Las Vegas. While Spago has incredible patio views at the Bellagio, Cut at the Venetian is a more well-rounded and luxurious culinary experience. From olive-fed Wagyu Beef to fresh raw bar items and a roaming whiskey cart, the steakhouse has all the bases covered in a stylish, modern dining room. If you want to enjoy a wider variety of food from the celebrity chef, check out Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at the MGM Grand, Lupo for Italian at Mandalay Bay, and Wolfgang Puck Players Locker off the Strip at Downtown Summerlin.
How to book: Call 702-607-6300 or book a reservation online.
Morimoto
Masaharu Morimoto became an Iron Chef in Japan, helped bring the concept to America, and now has an empire of Japanese restaurants throughout the world. His self-titled Morimoto at the MGM Grand has a little bit of everything, from fresh sushi and sashimi to A5 Wagyu grilled Teppanyaki-style. And if you want to light up your Instagram feed, whip out your camera phone and order the square-shaped Maki Rolls. Morimoto is also the only restaurant in Las Vegas to serve the chef's own line of sake. Ask for a taste served neat or in a cocktail.
How to book: Call 702-891-3001 or book a reservation via SevenRooms.
Todd English's Olives
Todd English is on a roll in Las Vegas. The celebrity chef just put his name behind The English Hotel, a new boutique resort in the Arts District that's home to the Pepper Club, serving a fresh take on Japanese-American cuisine. English also runs The Beast at AREA15, for burgers, wings, and smoked barbecue. However, Todd English's Olives at Virgin Hotels is the best representation of what the chef is all about, serving innovative takes on Italian cuisine within a charming, romantic atmosphere. The restaurant also acts as a test kitchen of sorts, so ask about the latest specials, which may feature red or purple pastas, squid ink, or vegan cheeses at any given time. After closing the original Vegas version of Olives at the Bellagio years ago, English's renewed presence in Las Vegas could be a sign of things to come. The chef is planning more hotels and Olives restaurants throughout the country.
Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar
Not into fancy fine dining? That's okay. For some people, a good meal is a spectacle of indulgence and if you don't want to wait in line for one of the best buffets in Las Vegas, Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar is the next-best option for a calorie overload. The signature restaurant for the host of Diners, Drive-In, and Dives is the kind of place where burgers are smothered with mac & cheese, chicken wings are infused with Fireball cinnamon whiskey, and nachos arrive at the table inside a mini trash can. The Vegas native and UNLV grad also has a Mexican spot, El Burro Borracho at the Rio, which closed temporarily during the pandemic, but a second version is open just a short road trip away at Harrah's in Laughlin.