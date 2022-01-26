Where to Eat Dim Sum and Dumplings in Las Vegas

Lunar New Year arrives on February 1, and there couldn't be a better way to celebrate the Year of the Tiger than by sampling some of the best bite-sized Chinese food Las Vegas has to offer. We're talking about dumplings and dim sum. Steamed, fried, whatever you have in mind. There's no shortage of food to enjoy during a holiday that only seems to become more popular and relevant in Las Vegas each passing year.

While Lunar New Year often comes with wishes of prosperity and good fortune—represented by gifts of money in red envelopes from parents to children—its foundation is based on family gatherings and festivities. "We like to take that time to get together, from the young to the elderly at home,” says Yen Truong, general manager of Red 8, stressing that her restaurant fosters an added sense of comfort and togetherness during the holiday.

Here's the fun part: dim sum, dumplings, and other types of Asian cuisine are served in a variety of formats in Las Vegas, from fine dining on the Strip to casual cafes in Chinatown. So get familiar with these 15 restaurants—all ready to serve a robust meal to help you ring in the Year of the Tiger: