14 Essential Filipino Restaurants You Need to Know in Las Vegas

Asian Americans are the fastest-growing demographic in Southern Nevada, with a population that’s tripled over the past 20 years—and more than half of those new residents are Filipino. As we celebrate Filipino American History Month this October, let's dig a little deeper into a community that's played an integral role in reshaping the Las Vegas culinary scene.

"There are a lot of great Filipino restaurants out there," says Alex Irlandes, executive chef and owner of Full House BBQ, a Filipino and modern Asian restaurant. "The cuisine has so much to offer, which is great, because that's how Filipinos eat. It's a feast."

Modern Filipino cuisine is the result of an array of influences throughout the country’s history, from agricultural trading with China and India to colonization by Spain and the United States. Staples like adobe (marinated or pickled meat) and sisig (crispy pork with almost any part of the pig fair game) were influenced by the Philippines' colonial Spanish history. Pinakbet (meat and vegetables cooked in shrimp paste) and dinuguan (pork stewed in pig's blood) date back even further to Malay ancestors. Pancit (noodles that are both a simple side dish and a component of larger recipes) and lumpia (pork and vegetable spring rolls) were brought in by Chinese traders.

In recent months, Pepita's Kitchen joined Halo-Halo in becoming the only two Filipino restaurants on the Strip. "Many people have not tasted Filipino food, so having Pepita’s Kitchen at Resorts World Las Vegas helps bring the best of Filipino cuisine to the world stage," says chef and proprietor Dedet de la Fuente. "In the same light, there is a big population of Filipinos in Las Vegas and the West Coast who appreciate having easy access to the cuisine.”

Even neighborhood restaurants are finding success in attracting new diners. "Over 90% of my customers are non-Filipino," says Salome Pilas of Oming's Kitchen, a restaurant that initially spread the word about Filipino cuisine as a food truck. "People are slowly finding out about us."

Despite it's Silverado Ranch location, Full House BBQ draws tourists who are staying at hotels on the Strip, but eager to seek out compelling food options in the surrounding communities. "We're tucked in from Las Vegas Boulevard, but believe it or not, 65-85% of our guests are tourists from California, Washington, New York, Spain... We see people from different parts of the world and from different parts of the United States."

For an introductory taste to Filipino cuisine, you could visit Seafood City or Island Pacific, two supermarkets with a strong presence in Las Vegas that also serve hot food—a traditional combination in Filipino culture. Want a fish cleaned, fried, and packaged to go? You're in luck. However, that's just a starting point. The following dining destinations offer further opportunities to experience Filipino culture and cuisine in Las Vegas.