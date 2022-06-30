The Absolute Best Ice Cream Shops in Las Vegas

Sorry, Not Sorry has barely been open for four months at the time of this writing, but the word is FULLY out on this place thanks to their killer marketing and social media game. Also: their ice cream is BOMB. The small-batch, hand-crafted ice creams are made using milk from the century-old Scott Brothers Dairy farm in California and ingredients (like cookies, brownies, caramels, etc) are all made from-scratch in-house. What they don’t make themselves they source from other local businesses, like Blooming Buns Bakehouse. As for flavors, don’t miss out on the Ube Honeycomb made with honeycomb candy pieces from Blooming Buns, or the Whiskey Bananas Foster that tastes like it’s straight from Brennan’s in New Orleans. Maybe you like the contrast of sweet and savory, in which case you should opt for something like the Strawberry Balsamic with Black Pepper. The Crunchy PB&J is a fast fan-favorite, but there’s also Coffee and Doughnuts, Churros and Fudge, and O.G. Butter cake. It is seriously ALL so damn good. Don’t be surprised if the wait is over an hour on busy nights.

How to order: In-store.