12 Essential Indian Restaurants You Need to Know in Las Vegas

As the second most populous nation in the world and the 7th largest country in the world, sharing land borders with Pakistan, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, Indian cuisine represents an expansive array of flavors and textures, with complexities that are worth a deeper understanding.

"Indian food is so vast and diverse," says the Toddy Shop's Hemant Kishore. "It's something I grew up eating, so it reminds me of home. It's comfort food."

Kishore is part of a growing Indian Diaspora in Las Vegas, with tight-knit strongholds in Henderson and the Southwest. However, Indian restaurants are growing in presence throughout the valley. Lunch buffets are common. Vegetarian options are important. Any restaurant that specializes in North Indian cuisine will immediately let you know chicken tikka masala is their most popular item. And while dragging a piece of naan bread through a creamy sauce has its appeal, the dish represents just a fraction of what a country like India has to offer.

"The cuisine changes every 20 or 30 miles," says Ritesh Patel of the Curry Leaf. Chicken, wheat, and heavy creams are common in the north, while dosas, rice, and seafood are seen more often in the south. But that's just the beginning. There are countless recipes and flavors in between.

"It's a delicious cuisine with a lot of health benefits," adds Kishore. "I want people to experience it and understand that it's not scary." Fortunately, Las Vegas has nothing to fear. As we celebrate Diwali this week, expand your horizons with the best Indian restaurants the city has to offer.