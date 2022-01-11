17 Essential Italian Restaurants You Should Know in Las Vegas

Scarpetta's combination of Italian cuisine and killer Strip views has only gotten better under the direction of executive chef Michael Vitangeli. The main dining room has a sleek and contemporary design that matches the stylish image of the Cosmopolitan, but the best experience is at the Chef's Table—a quiet, private dining room in the corner of the restaurant. Watch the kitchen team in action through a large window or just keep your eyes on the Bellagio fountains next door. The best part—you get a ridiculous amount of food inspired by the Italian family dinners Vitangeli enjoyed from his grandmother growing up. The "Sunday Gravy" of pasta (with meatballs, sausage, and even pork ribs) buried in a date and pine nut tomato sauce is the main course, but the parade of seafood is the most welcome surprise. Between prawn scampi, baked whole branzino, octopus, and mussels, the hard part is finding room for it all.

How to book: Book a reservation online via Seven Rooms or call 877-893-2001 to inquire about the Chef's Table experience.