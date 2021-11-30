18 Awesome Restaurants for Large Parties in Las Vegas
Bring your appetite… and a few friends.
The holidays are upon us and whether you're flying into Vegas or welcoming guests from out of town, it's prime time for feasting with family and friends. Do you really want to cook for all of them? Of course not! So get familiar with the best new restaurants in town, iconic only-in-Vegas dining experiences, and if you've got more than a few people to feed, the best restaurants for large parties. Bring your appetite.
Majordōmo
David Chang's Majordomo has two things that make it a great choice for large parties: lots of space, including multiple dining rooms that sprawl throughout the restaurant, and a heavy emphasis on family-style dining. A pre-sliced Tomahawk Ribeye and Singapore-style lobster boil with stewed lobster, mussels, and prawns are among the top large-format dishes to share. Start any meal with Chang's warm bing bread, served with a choice of dips.
How to book: Reservations are available via Seven Rooms. Call 702-607-3060 to inquire about larger parties.
Bugsy & Meyer's
This steakhouse loves to show off its gangster theme with a speakeasy-style entrance that passes through a faux bakery. It also has a few different rooms with multiple seating areas. The private dining room is usually separated into three different configurations, but the walls can be removed to form one giant gathering space. Splurge on a couple seafood towers to share.
How to book: Reservations are available online. Call 866-733-5827 to book groups of 14 or more.
Via Brasil Steakhouse
Skip the Brazilian steakhouse chains and go with Via Brasil, a Vegas original that takes the quality of its ingredients seriously. The format is perfect for large groups with a variety of meats and seafood carved tableside in individual portions. Salads and sides are made available as a buffet. Via Brasil has a few options for large parties, including three private or semi-private rooms and full restaurant buyouts.
How to book: Book a reservation on the Via Brasil website. Call 702-804-1400 to inquire about group rates, private parties, or even shuttle buses to bring guests to the restaurant.
¡Viva!
Chef Ray Garcia's first Las Vegas restaurant serves upscale Mexican cuisine within a casual, colorful environment—the right combination of great food and great vibes. While restaurants sometimes have sterile, plain-looking private dining rooms, that's definitely not the case here. The PDR (large enough for at least 16 guests) is decorated in wood accents, greenery, and large dangling ropes. ¡Viva! also has two patios—one indoors alongside a mural and a second in the open air with a wall of trees and the lights of the Strip as a backdrop.
How to order: Book a reservation via Seven Rooms.
The X Pot
Not only has the X Pot turned hot pots into a fine dining experience, it may have the most impressive private dining room in Las Vegas, redefining dinner-and-a-show with Spectrum projection "5D" mapping, producing designs that cover the walls, tables (and eventually, even the glassware). The experience can be customized with personal photos or company logos—a huge plus for a town driven by trade show business. The room requires a minimum of eight guests, but can handle up to 24. The ten-course tasting menu is an experience all by itself, ranging from delicate seafood appetizers and roast duck (stuffed in a pastry shaped like a black swan) to your choice of flavorful soups. Every cut of meat is A5 Wagyu. The main dining room holds up to 200 people and another 60 at the bar (which can be booked for buyouts).
How to book: Book a reservation online for the main dining room or Spectrum 5D dining. Email the restaurant for further questions.
Carmine’s
This Italian restaurant is tailor-made for large parties with overloaded portion sizes that lend well to family-style sharing. Carmine's has an expansive dining room that covers two levels, but if you're booking a large party, request the Piccolo room (up to 30 guests), Rotondo room (84 guests), or the massive Ritrovo Room, which can accommodate 260 seated guests. However, the best spot may be the Terrazza, which has room for 50-60 guests and a private balcony overlooking the Strip.
How to book: Explore private party options online.
Distill
The latest location for Distill (a local chain with spots throughout the valley) is well suited for larger parties. Located near Rainbow and the 215, the bar and restaurant has a bright, open private event space and covered outdoor patio for groups of up to 100 people. Customize the meal with hors d'oeuvres, live cooking, and carving stations, a DJ, dance floor, photo booth, and other options. The catering menu has a wide variety of dishes with braised beef tips, filet marsala, huli huli chicken, and herb-crusted rack of lamb among the top picks.
How to book: Call 702-307-8362.
Joyful House
There aren't always a lot of dining spots for large groups in Chinatown, but Joyful House is a notable exception. A standalone restaurant that isn't squeezed into a strip mall, the family-owned business is one of the best restaurants in Chinatown for authentic Chinese recipes with live seafood tanks and lazy Susan centerpieces for sharing Peking Duck and other dishes. The wine list is one of the best in the neighborhood.
How to book: Call 702-889-8881.
Mon Ami Gabi
The most coveted seats at Mon Ami Gabi are on the Stripside patio with views of the Bellagio fountains. However, there's extra space for larger parties in the main dining room, which has vintage charm to match the classic Parisian decor. Overall, the restaurant can accommodate parties of up to 250 people, who can still soak in those views with a glass-enclosed pavilion that opens up to the patio.
How to book: Call 702-944-4224 or inquire about event dining online.
Cornish Pasty Co.
The no-frills dining room has the feel of a British pub with lots of room (and church pew benches) for friends and family to gather around long tables. The restaurant does one signature dish and does it well: pasties (or stuffed baked savory pastries) that come in dozens of scratch-made recipes. The format makes it easy for everyone to order without much fuss. The Cornish Pasty doesn't do big event dining, but is a great option for casual groups looking for food in an easy atmosphere.
How to book: Call 702-862-4538 to book a reservation.
Bacchanal Buffet
You may have relatives in town with one thing on their mind: crossing a buffet off their Las Vegas bucket list. We understand the appeal: buffets are great choices for holiday meals with unlimited portions of traditional dishes. So give the recently renovated Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace a shot. It has a semi-secluded private dining room for large parties, but the place is so big, you'll be able to sit almost anywhere by making a reservation in advance.
How to book: Reservations are available online. Call 866-733-5827 to book groups of 14 or more.
Piero's
This long-running Vegas favorite has six dining rooms and two bar areas for serving Osso Buco, Pat's Meatballs, Garbage Caesar Salad, and other homestyle takes on Italian-American cuisine. Locals love the room honoring UNLV and championship basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. Piero's can handle parties of all sizes, even up to 225 people with a standing-room banquet. Customize the meal with specialty multi-course menus, a buffet, or family-style portions. Piero's can also do breakfast for an early morning celebration or business gathering.
How to book: Book a reservation via the restaurant's website. Call 702-369-2305 or email the restaurant for large parties or event dining.
Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Few restaurants handle large parties in Las Vegas as well as Joe's. Book Gigi's Room on the second level, which can accommodate up to 150 guests with a private bar and large windows looking out to the Strip. Jesse's Room seats up to 100, while the Rose Garden is a more flexible space for up to 200. The Boardroom seats 14 people for an intimate celebration or business dinner. No matter where you gather 'round the table, you'll want to sink your teeth into the bone-in filet and Joe's famous stone crabs, which happen to be in season through spring.
How to book: Call 702-792-9222 or inquire about large parties online.
Libertine Social
With food by Shawn McClain and cocktails by Tony Abou-Ganim, Libertine Social has you covered for a memorable dinner. The restaurant sparkles with an open feel that feeds off the energy of the Mandalay Bay casino and multiple spaces to suit your party size. Dine on the patio or in one of the lounges. There's even a separate area that's secluded like a speakeasy, but can be utilized as a private dining room.
How to book: Call 702-632-7200 or book a reservation via Seven Rooms.
Vintner Grill
Vintner Grill has ample combinations of indoor and outdoor spaces to handle a party of almost any size. If the main dining room can't handle your group, try the patio or a private dining room, which can manage at least 25 people. The restaurant can also set up complimentary valet service in the parking lot. Vintner Grill serves New American cuisine with subtle European touches and a deep wine list—all in a dignified environment of dark wood decor and white tablecloths.
How to book: Book a reservation online or call 702-771-0599 to discuss larger parties.
Bootlegger Bistro
This iconic Las Vegas staple has plenty of swagger and old-school style. It also has lots of space. Enjoy lasagna, meatballs, and other classic Italian-American dishes in one of several dining rooms. Larger parties (like rehearsal dinners or wedding receptions) can go a step further and book the Vegas Room (20-50 guests) or Copa Room (50-250 guests).
How to book: Call 702-736-4939 or book a reservation online for six people or less. Larger groups for big events should email the restaurant directly.
La Neta
La Neta, a new restaurant in Downtown Summerlin, has large-format dishes for the table to share, including seafood paella and cochinita pibil (slow-roasted pork). At least two people are required to finish off a BFT (we'll go with "big freakin' taco") with a choice of whole lobster, grilled skirt steak, or short rib (deboned tableside) sandwiched between an oversized tortilla. The bar area has lounge-style seating, but larger groups will probably prefer the main dining room.
How to book: Head online to book a reservation or inquire about a large party or private event.
Oscar's Steakhouse
Oscar's Steakhouse (named in honor of former Las Vegas mayor and mob lawyer Oscar Goodman) has three ways for larger parties to enjoy a meal just west of the Fremont Street Experience. Need to book dinner for 300 people? Everyone can fit in the main dining room with domed windows revealing the lights of Downtown. Otherwise, the Simpatico room, hidden out of view like a speakeasy, can hold 90 people. The intimate Wine Room holds ten people with unique curved glass walls. Just make sure to order at least one of the restaurant's signature martinis to wash down those juicy steaks.
How to book: Book a reservation online. Call 702-386-7227 or email the restaurant to inquire about availability for large parties.