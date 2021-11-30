18 Awesome Restaurants for Large Parties in Las Vegas

Not only has the X Pot turned hot pots into a fine dining experience, it may have the most impressive private dining room in Las Vegas, redefining dinner-and-a-show with Spectrum projection "5D" mapping, producing designs that cover the walls, tables (and eventually, even the glassware). The experience can be customized with personal photos or company logos—a huge plus for a town driven by trade show business. The room requires a minimum of eight guests, but can handle up to 24. The ten-course tasting menu is an experience all by itself, ranging from delicate seafood appetizers and roast duck (stuffed in a pastry shaped like a black swan) to your choice of flavorful soups. Every cut of meat is A5 Wagyu. The main dining room holds up to 200 people and another 60 at the bar (which can be booked for buyouts).

How to book: Book a reservation online for the main dining room or Spectrum 5D dining. Email the restaurant for further questions.