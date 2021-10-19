The 12 Best Nevada Restaurants Outside Las Vegas

You've got a few good restaurants to choose from in Lake Las Vegas, but none fit the energy and atmosphere of the environment quite as comfortably as Sonrisa Grill. Located in the heart of the Village outdoor promenade, the joint has shown incredible resilience over the years, staying busy while other businesses come and go. The menu of Mexican cuisine skews heavily toward seafood, reflecting the owners' San Diego roots. You can't go wrong with the steak and shrimp fajitas, but feel free to upgrade your tacos with shrimp, salmon, or swordfish. There are plenty of tables in the colorful dining room or outside on the patio. An upstairs terrace for private events has been mostly inactive during the pandemic. The spirits list is loaded with more than 50 tequilas and as always, you're welcome to bring your margarita to the lawn and stretch out while enjoying the lakeside views and live musicians on weekends.

How to book: Seating is first come, first served.